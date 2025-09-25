HoYoverse have surprised fans with their first cozy gaming venture, where players nurture entire worlds and build galactic communities in this cosmic life simulation experience.

HoYoverse, the developer behind popular titles Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, has announced its newest project that marks a significant departure from their usual action-packed offerings. The studio recently revealed Petit Planet, described as a “cosmic life simulation” game that represents their first venture into the cozy gaming space.

HoYoverse Unveils Petit Planet

According to the official announcement, players will cultivate and care for their personal world while slowly building an interconnected cosmic network by linking up with various celestial bodies spread throughout the universe. This unique concept combines traditional life simulation elements with an expansive cosmic setting that allows for both solo play and community interaction.

The gameplay centers around familiar activities in cozy games for when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Players can engage in planting, fishing, mining, cooking, crafting and beachcombing, while exploring their personalized world.

The experience extends beyond basic maintenance tasks, as players will also have opportunities to collect unusual plants, explore varied natural environments, and spend time with charming companion characters.

Animal Crossing Inspired Social Mechanics

One of the standout features involves the game’s social mechanics, which draw clear inspiration from beloved titles like Animal Crossing.

Players will encounter what the developers call “fuzzy Neighbors” – character companions who can be invited to establish residence on your planet. These relationships develop through “heartfelt conversations, thoughtful gift exchanges, and unique interactions that make every bond distinct,” creating a foundation for meaningful connections within the game world.

The customization options appear extensive, allowing players to express their creativity through multiple channels.

Beyond character styling with preferred outfits, the game offers interior design capabilities and outdoor space arrangement using themed furniture. Perhaps most impressively, players can utilize a system called “Luca” – described as the planet’s vitality – to transform fundamental environmental elements including “the sky, grasslands, and beaches.”

Exploration takes players beyond their home base through “Starsea Voyages,” where they can board vehicles alongside their Neighbor companions to discover uncharted territories.

These expeditions promise encounters with unusual wildlife, discovering secret cooking formulas, and building surprising bonds with beings throughout the cosmos.

The multiplayer component centers around the Galactic Bazaar, which serves as the game’s primary social hub. This space functions as “an ever-bustling social hub where conversations spark over coffee” and provides opportunities for players to connect with others from around the world. Festival events and community gatherings are planned to enhance the social experience and create lasting player connections.

What Platforms Will Petit Planet Be On?

HoYoverse has confirmed that Petit Planet will launch on both PC and mobile platforms, with additional platform support currently under development.

For eager players wanting an early glimpse, early access registration for the beta program is now available through the developer’s dedicated site at planet.hoyoverse.com. Selected participants will be chosen from completed application forms and receive invitations to join the testing phase.

This testing phase will support both English and Japanese language options and will run across PC and iOS devices.