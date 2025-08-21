Pennsylvania gaming revenue for July has seen an 11.4% increase year-on-year – with the other big headline seeing iGaming up 30.9%, with Hollywood Casino leading the way.

Pennsylvania Total Gaming Revenue Hits $557.7m For July 2025, Up 11.4%

The state of Pennsylvania are the latest to release their July gaming revenue figures, with the region reporting solid growth for the month.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), their July 2025 total gaming revenue came in at $557.7m, which was a 11.4% increase from the same period in 2024.

With a large chunk of this increase coming from the iGaming sector, which recorded $228.2m and a 30.9% leap year-on-year.

Hollywood Casino Topping The Pennsylvania Gaming Revenue

The July Pennsylvania gaming revenue report also showcased Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course topping the tree in the state, with $103.4m. Which was the highest figure from the betting sites.

This also included $87.8m in iGaming at the location – up 37.2%.

Next came the Valley Forge Casino Resort with $88.8m – up 19.2%. With Rivers Casino Philadelphia issuing $57.5m (up 16.6%).

Both gambling sites also reported healthy online revenue figures – with Rivers Casino coming in at $37.8m (+26.6%) and Valley Forge at $61.2m (+34.1%).

The Pennsylvania slot machine sector were also celebrating, with a rise of 2.1% to $208.5m.

With Parx Casino leading the way here with a $30.9m slice of the action – but despite coming out top this was only a $300,000 gain from July 2024.

In contrast, Wild Creek Bethlehem saw their July slot revenue fall 3.8% to $23m – but there was better news at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, which was up 2.7% to $22.6m.

Pennsylvania Sports Wagering Falls In July 2025

Turning to the sports betting Pennsylvania gaming revenue numbers – this saw the sector down 0.5% to $40.6m, on the $412.5m handle.

This was broken down with Valley Forge issuing $15.5m from $140.9m in bets. And Hollywood Casino at the Meadows posting $11.3m from their $112.3m wagered.

How Does The Pennsylvania July Gaming Revenue Compare To June?

Looking back to the June Pennsylvania gaming revenue figures, these came in at $544.7m – which was up 15.4% year-on-year.

With iGaming at $212.6m (up 32.3%) and sports wagering at $51.2m, up a huge 71.4%.

Meaning their July 2025 total numbers were up $13m from June 2025.