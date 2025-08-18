The New Jersey Division Of Gaming Enforcement has listed their July 2025 figures – which has seen an overall 10.7% year-on-year increase at $606.2m.

New Jersey Gaming Revenue Now $3.92bn For 2025

The total New Jersey gaming revenue figures for July 2025 has seen the state hit $606.2m – which was up 10.7% year-on-year – and also taking the overall total for the year to $3.92m – up 8.8% for the same period in 2024.

With the taxes for July 2025 collected at $81.7m and $446.1m for the year to date.

This now means the New Jersey gaming revenue has risen by 34.5% over the last five years – which is mainly put down to the legalized sports betting and iGaming in the state.

Let’s see how this July 2025 New Jersey gaming revenue is broken down by each sector.

New Jersey Casino Revenue July 2025

The New Jersey casino segment is still the state’s biggest revenue winner – being responsible for $284.1m of the July 2025 figure, which is up 4.3% from the same period in 2024.

New Jersey has nine casinos and so far in 2025 these gambling sites have seen $1.66bn in revenue generated (up 2.2%) and putting the month ahead of the year’s average.

From the casino games, slots saw $212.9m (up 2.7%) and table games were at $71.3m (up 9.7%).

Looking at the best performing New Jersey casinos for July 2025 – saw the highest at Borgata at $79.9m.

With Hard Rock (pictured) $55.1m, Ocean Casino $43.1m, Tropicana $22.9m, Harrah’s $20.4m, Caesars $18.8m. Resorts Casino $16.8m, Bally’s $14.1m and Golden Nugget $12.9m.

While Borgata also came out with the highest slots total for July 2025 at $590.2m (up 9.5%), but the biggest slots increase came at Bally’s at $96.9m (up 10.1%) and the only site to issue a double-digit growth for the sector.

New Jersey iGaming Revenue July 2025

iGaming was next at $247.3m – and this was up significantly by 26.6% annually. Which means the sector is making ground up on the casino sector – now annually at $1.63bn.

The main players were Borgata $54.9m, Golden Nugget at $71.2m and Resorts Casino at $55.6m.

There has been a constant growth in iGaming in New Jersey over the last few years – from $136.7m in July 2022 to the $247.3m it is now in July 2025.

If this is compared to the casino sector – with the 2025 revenue not as high as their 2022 and 2023 revenues – meaning it’s on the slight decline, with iGaming going the other way and expected to overtake sports betting if this trend continues.

But many are suggesting that the iGaming taxes might put this at risk – with sports betting and iGaming taxes having increased by 19.8%.

There is also a ruling on a sweepstakes ban with some New Jersey betting sites – including VGW coming out of the market.

New Jersey Sports Betting Revenue July 2025

The New Jersey casino and iGaming sectors might be on the up, but the latest figures show that sports betting is going the other way in the state.

With New Jersey gaming revenue for sports betting down 6.6% year-on-year to $74.8m and overall 2025 figures falling 4% to $626.8m.

Bally’s reported a loss of $228,000, Borgata $725,000 and Hard Rock were down $460,000. But, in contrast, not all sports betting operators were down – with Caesars up $551,999.

New Meadowland were the high sports betting earners at $26.9m, with Resorts Casino next at $23.3m.

While some operators in the state – like Harrah’s Tropicana and Golden Nugget don’t showcase sports betting, so are on the financial back-foot in this sector anyway.