Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Releases Day One Patch 1.1.0

After nearly eight years since its initial teaser in 2017, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has finally arrived on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 today, December 4, 2025. Developed by Retro Studios following a complete development restart, the game marks Samus Aran’s return to first person adventure on the mysterious planet Viewros.

To polish the launch experience, Nintendo has rolled out update version 1.1.0, which introduces quality of life enhancements, new features, and minor fixes. Though it’s notably compact compared to some day one patches.

Key Additions in Update 1.1.0

This patch activates several player requested features and streamlines cross platform play:

Amiibo Integration: Tap compatible amiibo figures (including the new Sylux one) directly from the “amiibo” page in the pause menu to unlock exclusive rewards and content.

Cinematic Immersion: Controller rumble effects now activate during cutscenes for heightened feedback

Switch 2 Upgrade Path: Switch owners playing on Switch 2 will see a “Switch 2 Edition” option post title screen, linking straight to the eShop upgrade page, perfect for future proofing your save data.

Other tweaks include updating Brazil’s ClassInd rating from 12 to 14, easing Gallery unlocks (now just requires beating the game instead of 100% item collection), and balancing enemy difficulty in Hard Mode.

Full Official Patch Notes