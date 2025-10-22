Legacy of Valor is Giving Away a Real Hand-Forged Sword to Celebrate Kickstarter Success

After the success of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, it’s clear that there’s an appetite for more grounded RPGs set in historical, medieval landscapes. Legacy of Valor promises to be just that; an epic story featuring large-scale battles alongside settlement and castle building.

The game, coming from Filip Husák, has surpassed its original goal of £75,000 on Kickstarter, currently sitting at over £85,000 with 18 days to go until the campaign’s conclusion. To celebrate this milestone, the developer has promised to reward one backer with a genuine hand-forged sword.

How to Enter the Legacy of Valor Sword Giveaway

The Kickstarter page has a post which outlines who is eligible, and how they can put their name in the mix. However, joining the giveaway requires following four steps, with a link to follow alongside it:

Be a Kickstarter backer of Legacy of Valor ($5 or more) Join the official Discord Follow @legacyofvalorofficial on Instagram Tag 3 friends in the giveaway post

Enter here: https://gleam.io/DtlEs/giveaway-for-verified-backers-hand-forged-sword-of-valor-

What to Expect From Legacy of Valor

Naturally, not everyone who is looking to play a game will be interested in having a physical sword to accompany their digital activity, but to those who are enthusiasts of that era, it clearly shows the team’s enthusiasm for the game.

In fact, in another post on their Kickstarter page, they announce that they’ll be present at the Poznán Games Arena between October 24th and 26th, where the game will be running on PCs and the team will be proudly showcasing their medieval armour and banners.

If this is any kind of indication, players might expect a real commitment towards that degree of authenticity in the game itself, again following in the footsteps of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 – though, with settlement building seemingly a core pillar of this game, it’s yet to be seen how that will be experientially balanced with the narrative.

Another Kickstarter Success

In any case, it is empowering for many developers who feel constrained by current economic conditions, to see that Kickstarter is still a valid way to reach out directly to a passionate audience.

It comes as the Don’t Starve board game raised £3 million on the platform, blowing their original £37,000 target out of the water.

After all, the original Kingdom Come Deliverance was itself a Kickstarter success story, which shows you what this kind of approach can lead to.

When is the Legacy of Valor Release Date?

No official Legacy of Valor release date has been confirmed as of yet, but their presence at the Poznán Games Arena toward the end to the month is reason to hope the game is nearing the end of development.