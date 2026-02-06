How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in the USA in 2026

The Super Bowl is the one day of the year where a two-minute song can decide the fate of millions of dollars. Super Bowl National Anthem betting has grown from a niche novelty into one of the most anticipated events of the pre-game show. Whether you are in a state with local sports betting or one currently without it, you can legally and safely wager on the length of the anthem through reputable international sportsbooks. This year, all eyes are on Charlie Puth as he takes the stage at Levi’s Stadium, and you can get in on the action from any state in the US.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In The USA

If you are looking to get your money down on the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Seahawks and Patriots kick off, follow these steps:

Best USA Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting 2026

These the best betting apps in the USA, offering the most competitive lines for Super Bowl National Anthem betting this year.

Lucky Rebel – 125% Welcome Bonus up to $1,250 + 50 Free Spins BetOnline – 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250 + 100 Free Spins VoltageBet – 100% Match Bonus up to $1,000 BetNow – 200% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 MyBookie – 50% Sign-up Bonus up to $1,000 SportsBetting – 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250 BetUS – 125% Sign-up Bonus up to $3,125 BUSR – 100% Cash Bonus up to $1,000 Xbet – 50% Welcome Bonus up to $500

USA Sports Betting Update for National Anthem Wagering

You can engage in Super Bowl National Anthem betting in every state safely by utilizing offshore sportsbooks. These operators are licensed and regulated by international gaming commissions outside of the United States, allowing them to offer a full suite of novelty props that are often restricted on domestic apps. Whether you are in a state like California or Texas that lacks local regulated mobile betting, or a state with a more restrictive market, these platforms provide a secure and reliable way to place your wagers on the 2026 National Anthem and other exotic props.

USA Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl National Anthem Reviewed

We have ranked these sportsbooks based on their market depth, the speed of their line releases, and the variety of props they offer specifically for the pre-game ceremonies.

Lucky Rebel Super Bowl Betting App – Best Prop Market Variety

Lucky Rebel is our top pick for Super Bowl National Anthem betting in 2026. They don’t just offer the standard Over/Under; they dive deep into the performance details. You can bet on whether Charlie Puth will be wearing a hat, if any player will be shown crying during the song, and even the length of the final “Brave” note. Their mobile platform is exceptionally fast, ensuring you can lock in your bets right up until the first note is played.

Pros: Most extensive selection of anthem props; High betting limits; Rapid crypto payouts.

Most extensive selection of anthem props; High betting limits; Rapid crypto payouts. Cons: The high volume of props can be overwhelming for new users.

BetOnline Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Early Line Releases

BetOnline is a veteran in the industry known for putting out lines before anyone else. For Super Bowl National Anthem betting, they are typically the first to post the Over/Under time, allowing sharp bettors to grab value before the public moves the line. Their “Prop Builder” tool is one of the best in the business, making it easy to create a custom ticket for the entire pre-game ceremony.

Pros: Market-leading early odds; Trusted 25-year reputation; Excellent “re-bet” features.

Market-leading early odds; Trusted 25-year reputation; Excellent “re-bet” features. Cons: High credit card deposit fees.

VoltageBet Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Live Odds

VoltageBet excels at real-time action. While the anthem is a pre-game event, they provide a “Countdown” clock for all novelty props, making Super Bowl National Anthem betting a high-energy experience. Their 100% match bonus is one of the easiest to clear, giving you extra funds to play the “Over” on what is expected to be a soulful, piano-led rendition by Puth.

Pros: Modern, mobile-first design; Simple bonus terms; Great user interface.

Modern, mobile-first design; Simple bonus terms; Great user interface. Cons: Fewer historical stats provided on-site than competitors.

BetNow Super Bowl Betting App – Best Bonus Value

BetNow offers a massive 200% welcome bonus, which is perfect for those who want a large bankroll for Super Bowl National Anthem betting. Their platform is straightforward and efficient, focusing on the core markets that bettors want. If you just want to bet on the length of the song without the fluff, BetNow provides a clean, fast experience.

Pros: Massive 200% match; Very easy to navigate; Low minimum deposits.

Massive 200% match; Very easy to navigate; Low minimum deposits. Cons: Mobile site lacks some of the modern aesthetic of Lucky Rebel.

MyBookie Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Entertainment Props

MyBookie treats the Super Bowl like the entertainment spectacle it is. Their Super Bowl National Anthem betting markets often include “cross-sport” props, like comparing the anthem length to a specific player’s rushing yards. For the 2026 game, they are offering unique props on Puth’s interaction with the crowd and the color of his outfit.

Pros: Highly creative prop options; Great mobile loyalty program; Interactive social features.

Highly creative prop options; Great mobile loyalty program; Interactive social features. Cons: Withdrawal processing can be slower than crypto-focused sites.

SportsBetting Super Bowl Betting App – Best for High Limits

SportsBetting is the go-to for those looking to place large wagers on Super Bowl National Anthem betting. While other books might cap novelty props at a few hundred dollars, SportsBetting allows for much higher action. Their recently updated site is optimized for mobile browsers, ensuring a smooth experience for iPhone and Android users alike.

Pros: Very high wagering limits; Clean, no-nonsense interface; Solid NFL “reduced juice” options.

Cons: Limited promotional graphics and visual aids.

BetUS Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Historical Analysis

BetUS provides a wealth of information through “BetUS TV,” where analysts break down the history of performers to help with your Super Bowl National Anthem betting. They look at Charlie Puth’s previous live performances to estimate his pacing, giving you a statistical edge. Their $3,125 bonus is the largest available for the 2026 Super Bowl.

Pros: Deep historical data provided; Largest total bonus amount; 30+ years in the industry.

Deep historical data provided; Largest total bonus amount; 30+ years in the industry. Cons: Bonus rollover must be completed within a shorter timeframe.

BUSR Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Crypto Cash Bonuses

BUSR is a favorite for cryptocurrency users because they offer “Cash” bonuses rather than “Free Play.” For Super Bowl National Anthem betting, this means your winnings are paid out in full, including the stake. Their app is streamlined for the 2026 season, offering a dedicated “Special Props” tab that is very easy to find.

Pros: 1-hour crypto payouts; Cash-back rewards; High-quality customer support.

1-hour crypto payouts; Cash-back rewards; High-quality customer support. Cons: The sportsbook can feel a bit sparse on non-major events.

Xbet Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Mobile Speed

Xbet is designed for the bettor on the go. If you are at a Super Bowl party and need to place a last-minute wager on Super Bowl National Anthem betting, Xbet’s lightning-fast load times are a lifesaver. Their interface is intuitive, making it a breeze to find the “Star-Spangled Banner” Over/Under just minutes before the performance begins.

Pros: Fastest mobile site loading times; Simplified betting slips; High security standards.

Fastest mobile site loading times; Simplified betting slips; High security standards. Cons: Fewer reload bonuses compared to BetOnline.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds With Lucky Rebel

According to the latest 2026 lines at Lucky Rebel for Charlie Puth’s performance, here are the current Super Bowl National Anthem betting odds: