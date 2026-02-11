If you were hoping to see the conclusion of Aloy’s trilogy anytime soon, you might want to settle in for a long winter. Despite the massive success of Horizon Forbidden West, new reports suggest that the highly anticipated Horizon 3 is still years away from release.

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, a veteran industry insider with a proven track record for PlayStation leaks, the bulk of Guerrilla Games’ resources are currently tied up in a different project: the recently revealed multiplayer spin-off, Horizon Hunters Gathering.

Guerrilla Games Prioritises Horizon Hunters Gathering

The news broke during a recent discussion on social media and Reddit, where Schreier was asked about the current state of the Horizon franchise. When questioned if a separate team was handling the multiplayer title while the main crew worked on the sequel, Schreier’s response was blunt: “I believe most of the studio is on this.”

This shift in development focus confirms what many fans feared. While Horizon 3 is undoubtedly in the pipeline, it is not the studio’s primary “active” project. Instead, Guerrilla is betting big on Hunters Gathering, a co-op tactical action game that appears to take inspiration from the Monster Hunter formula – incorporating the series’ iconic machine combat into a live-service framework.

When is the Horizon 3 Release Date?

With the majority of the studio working on multiplayer, where does that leave the Horizon 3 release date? Realistically, we are looking at a significant gap. Horizon Forbidden West launched in 2022 after five years of development. If full production on the third entry hasn’t yet reached “all hands on deck” status, a launch window of 2027 or 2028 is becoming the most optimistic scenario.

Industry analysts and fans on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit have even speculated that the game could slide into the PlayStation 6 launch window. As AAA development cycles now frequently exceed six years, Horizon 3 could serve as a “cross-gen” bridge or a definitive showcase for Sony’s next-generation hardware.

Why the Delay for the Next Mainline Horizon Game?

Sony’s strategy for the Horizon IP has become increasingly ambitious. Beyond the mainline games, the franchise has expanded into:

Horizon Hunters Gathering: The primary focus at Guerrilla.

The primary focus at Guerrilla. Horizon Steel Frontiers: An MMORPG being developed in partnership with NCSoft.

An MMORPG being developed in partnership with NCSoft. Lego Horizon Adventures: A family-friendly spin-off recently released.

A family-friendly spin-off recently released. The Horizon Netflix Series: A live-action adaptation currently in development.

While this expansion keeps the brand alive, it clearly impacts the speed of the core narrative. For fans who want to see the resolution of the cliffhanger ending in Forbidden West, the wait for the “Nemesis” storyline to conclude will be the longest one yet.

What to Expect from Horizon 3

When Horizon 3 eventually arrives, it is expected to be the final chapter of Aloy’s journey. Rumors suggest the game will feature more advanced aerial combat, deeper tribal politics, and the ultimate showdown against the Far Zenith threat. However, until Guerrilla Games officially moves out of the “multiplayer phase,” fans should keep their Focus devices set to “patient.”

Stay tuned to GamesHub for more updates on Horizon 3 and the latest PlayStation news.