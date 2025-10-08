FC 26 Rivals Infinite Bounty Rewards Glitch Explained

A glitch in how bounties are awarded in rivals mode on EA Sports FC 26 allows players to rack up infinite bounties, rewards and SP from completing the same challenges over and over.

You’ll need a teammate to host a co-op game for it, as when a player on a bounty plays in co-op, the bounty can apply to both players. For the host, this will then expire once the challenge has been completed.

However, crucially, for the teammate, the bounty will not expire when the criteria have been met, so long as both players remain in the same co-op lobby. It will then apply to every single game played by both players as long as neither leaves the lobby.

As a result, players are able to rack up infinite bounties, and for those that also award it, infinite SP too, potentially completing the current season pass which is awarded for free, in record time.

Here’s the complete step-by-step process for everything you need to do to complete the process and get infinite SP, player picks, and more:

FC 26 Rivals Infinite Bounties Glitch: Step-by-step

Make sure you’re on a bounty, ideally one that also awards SP

Find a friend and have them host a co-op lobby

Complete your bounty challenge

Make sure you and your friend stay in the same lobby, and repeat the bounty challenge

Profit!

The FC 25 Rivals glitch has, surprisingly, been in the game for two weeks already, so few players will have realised the exploit. However, with EA surely likely to patch the issue out of existence in the very near future, you should give it a go as soon as possible.