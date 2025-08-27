Exclusive with D’Lo Brown: WWE banned video games after ‘distracting’ Madden tournament, ‘I gotta keep up with the boss

Former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown has promised fans that he will appear in the WWE 2K25 game alongside Mark Henry in a September expansion pack in an exclusive interview with GamesHub.com.

Speaking ahead of the release, Brown also revealed how video games were banned during the Vince McMahon era due to fears that wrestlers were becoming distracted by playing against each other on titles such as the Madden series.

Read the full interview below.

WWE banned video games after Madden ‘winner stays on’ tournament

DB: Backstage there’s a big old TV sitting on one of the road cases, there’s the Xbox, there are two chairs, and the winner stays, loser gets up and walks away, and a new one comes in and sits down. That’s what we would do.

It’s hard when you get to the building at 1 o’clock, have lunch, and then the show doesn’t start until 9 o’clock at night. That’s a long time to just be sitting there thinking about your match.

It’s almost too much time, because that’s how people mess up—when you continually go over it again and again. That’s when you make mistakes.

Booker T and I were sitting there playing Madden, and I want to say Michael Hayes came into the locker room. He just looked around, and I was like, “Geez, I’m gonna get in trouble. I’m a young kid who’s not looking at my matches, and I’m playing video games.”

I put the controller down and said, “Alright, Booker, I gotta go.” Booker was like, “What are you talking about?” And I got up and left.

They tried to ban video games in the locker room. They were like, “You should be paying more attention to your matches and less to video games.”

They wanted you thinking about your match, about what you were going to do in the ring. They wanted your focus there, not distracted.

Not realizing that it doesn’t distract you that much—it just passes the time. I think they did successfully ban video games for a minute there, but I don’t think it lasted long.

D’Lo Brown and Mark Henry will drop in WWE 2K25 September expansion pack

I’m about to download the new game as soon as I get back home because my expansion pack comes out this month, and you’ll get to see me in the game this year. So, yes, I’ll be playing that game pretty soon. I’ll get to play as D’Lo Brown kicking everybody’s ass.

In early September, I’m in the expansion pack with Mark Henry and a couple of other guys. I can’t remember who, but we get dropped next month.

The last time I was in a video game was 2K16, I believe, and it’s just my turn to go in. With me and Mark going in, I’m gonna have a little fun with it. I can’t wait to shake my head in the game.

My finishers are The Sky High, which is a modified powerbomb, and The Lowdown, which is a frog splash off the top rope.

Creative storytelling via Logan Paul’s podcast ‘a good thing’ if done responsibly

I think it’s good in many ways [that creative storytelling is now happening on platforms like Logan Paul’s podcast] because it expands the reach of the product. Now it’s not just limited to our television—it’s the reach of whatever your social media is.

As long as it’s done in a responsible way, and it’s creative storytelling, it can only help the product. It can only expose wrestling to a bigger audience of people.

Vince McMahon’s wrestling ability surprised everyone

Vince is an intense individual who demands perfection, and he’s willing to show you what perfection looks like. He would show you he could do it, so he’s not willing to ask you anything he’s not willing to do himself.

That first time I saw Vince go out there and wrestle, you’d go, “Here’s this guy telling us what to do—oh, damn, he went out there and did it.” And he did it well. Okay, I can never say no to him, because look what he was willing to do.

He was willing to put his own body on the line for wrestling. “Man, I gotta keep up with the boss now,” I thought. His performance surprised everyone. No one had a clue—you’d never expect anything like that from him.

You had no idea that he’d go out there and perform at that level. You knew he was a character and an on-screen presence, but you didn’t know he could do it inside the ring in the context of a match. He and Steve Austin are the reason the Attitude Era took off.

Yeah, I get all the negative things. I’ve personally never seen any of those things, so I can only speak on the Vince that I knew. And he’s just, once again, an intense individual who wants wrestling to dominate the world. He had this vision of taking over wrestling worldwide—and he went and did it.

Hulk Hogan was both pioneer and a ‘flawed’ human being

The character of Hulk Hogan can’t be replaced in wrestling. If Steve Austin set the foundation, then Hogan was the concrete the foundation was built on. As an in-ring character, you can’t take away what he did—being on top for 40 years. Babyface to heel, carrying wrestling into pop culture.

As a person, two things can be true at the same time. He was a flawed individual. But as the wrestling Hogan, there’s no erasing him from history, and without him, we’re not having this conversation right now.