Fans are still recovering from the Edge of Darkness fiasco when it comes to Escape from Tarkov, In another twist in the saga, players received news that the hardcore shooter is finally coming to Steam – but it obviously comes with a twist.



If you want to play through Steam – with all the bells and whistles like achievements – you still need a Battlestate account.

The developer still required you to use their own launcher, thereby making Steam just the launcher, to launch the actual…launcher. But that’s not all of it, naturally.

It is not the first time developers Battlestate have been the centre of controversy. After announcing the launch of a USD $250 “Unheard Edition” for the game, which included an exclusive Player vs. Environment mode, many players were irate having forked out for the USD $150 “Edge of Darkness Edition” which promised access to all DLC’s.



Escape From Tarkov Steam Release Does Not Transfer Existing Accounts

Battlestate confirmed that current owners of the game won’t be able to migrate their copies – and with that, their progress – to Steam. That means that players who’ve potentially sunk hundreds of hours into raids, their gear and the hideout, will have to purchase the game yet again, if they want the convenience of Steam.



This double purchase requirement has (understandably so) sparked another wave of frustration across the community.

Many players voiced their opinion and stated that they were hoping for some form of account linking, or at least some leeway in terms of a discounted upgrade path.

Battlestate have made clear this is a separate product and buying it doesn’t change the fact, that you still need a Battlestate account to log in and play.

The Future of Escape From Tarkov Still Doesn’t Look Grim

Despite the backlash, the Steam launch could still bring a wave of new players into Tarkov’s punishing world. Steam’s visibility and ease of use are powerful tools, and Battlestate clearly wants to capitalize on that.

But for veterans, the message is clear; if you want the Steam version, prepare to open your wallet again. Sigh.