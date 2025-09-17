Time and time again in recent years, big developers have revisited some of their most beloved franchises, in order to make them accessible for a newer generation – and no doubt to earn some of those nostalgia-bucks in the process too. This time it’s Square Enix’s turn, with their JRPG Dragon Quest 7 remake.

This new version is said to trim down the storylines, making the original bloated and long-winded at, while adding brand-new scenarios, replacing the storylines that had little impact on the main quest. This should make the aged title more approachable for newbies, while at the same time preserving what made the original so beloved to begin with.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Dragon Quest 7 Remake

The original was released on PlayStation in 2000 and was later remade for the 3DS, and as you can imagine, the JRPG was no slouch in terms of sheer size.

If you wanted to do everything Dragon Quest 7 had to offer, a playtime of 100 hours plus was nothing out of the ordinary, with its numerous side plots and narrative detours that, while typical for JRPGs of the time, often dragged down the pacing – especially for those unfamiliar with the genre.



Rumours suggest huge subplots are either being streamlined or removed outright in Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, keeping the focus on the of the main story. This would achieve two thing; re-ignite the interest from players who played it back in the day but never finished it due to said bloat and, secondly, would make the title more approachable for younger players.

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined Could Win Back Fans and New Players Alike

Square Enix’s Dragon Quest 7 remake seems determined to keep the best of both worlds: the scale and charm of the original, without the fatigue that came with it.

If the new version successfully balances nostalgia with modern sensibilities, it could become the definitive way to experience this classic adventure. And with Dragon Quest 12 still in development, this reimagining might be just the right way to keep fans engaged, while introducing the franchise to a new generation of players.

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined Release Date

Square Enix have also announced Dragon Quest 7 reimagined will landing on all platforms on February 5, 2026.