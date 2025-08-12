Police officials in the Dominican Republic have seized 66 illegal slot machines in the country, in the latest crackdown on unlawful betting activity in the region.

The Dominican Republic National Police have reported their latest battle against illegal betting crime has seen them take hold of 66 slot machines.

This raid was in coordination with the Public Ministry and Preventive Police that saw them team up to carry out operations – with the focus on disrupting unlawful gambling activities in the country.

The Central Directory of Intelligence concentrates on many provinces in the Dominican Republic – with the Greater Santo Domingo region also falling under their area.

It was on this latest joint operation that they managed to seize 66 slot machines that weren’t licensed – these were found in unofficial betting sites and secret casinos.

Of the 66 slot machines recovered, 26 were impounded from the Villa Consuelo region. Six others came under their control from the 27 de Febrero district, which is rife with unlicensed gaming operations and sites.

All confiscated slot machines were given over to the legal authorities to process for any further action.

This latest crackdown was another reminder for criminals that the Dominican Republic police and officials are focusing heavily on stamping out unlicensed gambling. Which they say also increases the risk of problem gambling, financial exploitation and fraud.

Dominican Republic Backing New Gambling Law To Protect Customers

The Dominican Republic has also recently backed a new proposed gambling law in the country – that is aimed at up-dating regulations and added protection for bettors.

With the country keen to point out they remain committed to further operations and raids in the near future and is part of an ongoing plan to combat unlawful gambling outlets.