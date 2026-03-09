CoinPoker Announce Level Up Series – All Rake Returned And Boosted Guarantees

March 9, 2026 – Leading crypto poker site CoinPoker is marking the successful rollout of its long-awaited “Level Up” upgrade with a new tournament series, as part of its 100% rakeback promotion this month.

The poker site’s recent migration was deployed on March 2nd, introducing a fully redesigned software client as well as new games.

Over the past week high-profile names and ambassadors, including WSOP online champion Benjamin Rolle (Bencb), Patrick Leonard (Pads), and Mario Mosböck, have all been giving their take on the new platform.

Among the special promos accompanying the upgrade is the Level Up Series, billed to run for a period of 23 days, from March 8 to March 31, 2026, igniting the online scene with free poker tournaments and boosted prize pools.

Every member of the CoinPoker community can participate, including new entrants that joined in March. With the series set to begin soon, it is already shaping up to become one of the highest-value poker promotions for 2026.

Level Up Tournament Series – Free Poker Promo Featuring Boosted Guarantees

From March 8 to March 31, 2026, CoinPoker players will have the opportunity to participate in up to five free poker events as part of the Level Up Series.

During the first half of the series, all rakeback will be credited directly to players’ accounts, while in the second half, tournament entry fees will be returned as promotional dollars.

Rakeback promotions like this are difficult to find elsewhere, which is why the surge of interest in the series has been unsurprising.

But that’s not all! Each daily event selected for the series will also feature an impressive prize pool to match the level of enthusiasm shown by players, particularly since the “Level Up” upgrade went live.

Headlining this tournament are three Main Events – low, mid, and high tiers. It is during these Main Events that one of the platform’s new games, Multi-Day Tournaments, will make its debut.

For those wanting to maximize their ROI through this free poker tournament series, here is how to participate:

Log in or register on CoinPoker.com

Download the new software on Windows, Mac, iOS or Android

Visit the tournament lobby

Hit the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner

Type in “Level Up Series”

Pick an event that matches your bankroll and skill level.

Also find more information about the Level Up series on the promotions section of the site.

CoinPoker’s Software Upgrade Gains Traction After March 2nd Rollout

After much anticipation, CoinPoker implemented a complete platform overhaul on March 2, marking what the company describes as the most significant transformation in its history.

The platform rebuilt is more than just an advancement in aesthetics – it also introduces expanded game formats, additional promotional campaigns, new interactive elements, and a range of in-game features to help players sharpen their edge and progress to higher levels of competition.

In terms of functionality and speed, the new platform ticks all the boxes, delivering not just visually appealing gameplay, but also a seamless and responsive player experience.

The range of new games, accompanied by aggressive promotions such as the “Level Up” tournament series and a full month of 100% rakeback deal, keeps things fresh and more rewarding.

Right now, all CoinPoker accounts have been successfully migrated to the new platform, which has translated exceptionally well across both mobile and desktop devices.

Therefore, no matter how you choose to play – whether through a dedicated client on Windows and Mac, or via mobile browsers or apps on iOS and Android devices – you can rest assured that you will experience nothing but the best wagering experience.

100% Rakeback

Cash game players haven’t been left out – since the update was deployed on March 2, CoinPoker has been rewarding players with 100% rakeback, creating a perfect way for them to supercharge their bankrolls.

The rakeback deal runs in two stages. The first stage runs from March 2nd to 15th, paying all cash game and tournament grinders 100% rakeback daily. The second stage runs from March 16th to 31st, distributing 100% of players’ rake back via special rewards like Splash cash drops, cash game leaderboards, and promotional funds.

New Games

The “Level Up” upgrade also expanded the game library of the poker site beyond Pot Limit Omaha, 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha, and No Limit Texas Hold’em. New additions include:

6 Card Pot Limit Omaha

Double Board Bomb Pots

All-In or Fold (AoF) Formats

Multi-Day Tournaments

Full Client Redesign For Both Mobile & Desktop Players

At the core of this upgrade is the newly redesigned client, featuring not just next-level visuals but also interactive in-game elements that players adore. Among them are:

Interactive Emojis

In-built Player Stats

Run It Multiple Times

Upgraded Hand History and Replayer

EV Cashout

PokerIntel

MTT Blind Rollback and Roll Forward

Skill Score

Chip Offload

MTT Bubble Protection

All of this, and more, makes the lobbies and games even more immersive than ever, taking the overall experience of players to the next level.

The site is also now available as an iOS app alongside its Android app and in-browser web client for mobile.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is one of the few names in the fast-growing online poker scene that stops at nothing to deliver accessible, smooth, and rewarding gameplay for all types of grinders.

A key attraction lies in its impressive features, ranging from generous bonuses and broad payment options to interesting game formats and multi-platform compatibility.

Players that join the site this month, for instance, automatically qualify for 100% rakeback and can then activate a 150% up to $2000 deposit bonus from April onwards after the rake-free period.

Deposits can be made via bank card in 25+ countries or cryptocurrency worldwide – stablecoin Tether (USDT) is recommended as the games are played in USDT, however other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are also accepted.

In recent days, the site has seen a dramatic surge in player traffic, propelled by the March 2nd software release.

Active CoinPoker Promotions for Poker Players

100% Rakeback in March : A free poker promotion coinciding with the March 2nd release of new CoinPoker software.

: A free poker promotion coinciding with the March 2nd release of new CoinPoker software. CoinMasters : CoinPoker’s ongoing MTT promotion with solid silver and gold-plated coins for winners, plus a $100,000 poker career for the final champion.

: CoinPoker’s ongoing MTT promotion with solid silver and gold-plated coins for winners, plus a $100,000 poker career for the final champion. Cash Game World Championship (CGWC): CoinPoker’s flagship cash game event, running several times a year with rake-free tables.

