Betsson Group, the sportsbook and casino specialist, has expanded its sports sponsorship portfolio through October as it continues to increase brand awareness through its high-profile associations.

The iGaming giant, which was recently awarded Gold at the SBC Awards Summit for Casino Operator of the Year, gained traction from being the front-of-shirt sponsor for Inter Milan as the Italian club reached the final of 2025 European Champions League in May.

Once a sponsored club has reached such a prestigious stage, the work is done in terms of gaining maximum exposure and the result of the game itself becomes secondary.

Inter losing 5-0 to PSG was not a good scoreline for betting companies in general, as more goals generally means more payouts to customers, but for Betsson brand awareness it was a winner.

There was global exposure too from Inter’s participation in the 2025 World Club Cup played in the US over the summer.

Inter’s Francesco Esposito in the 2025 Club World Cup. Image: Agustin Marcarian, Imagn Images

Under a new manager, former player Christian Chivu, Inter topped its group in the tournament after two wins and a draw, but in the Round of 16 lost 2-0 to Brazilian club Fluminese.

Betsson has also enjoyed a strong presence in football in South America, and a similar collaboration with Boca Juniors in Argentina brought reward when they reached the final of the Copa Libertadores in the first season of the partnership.

Betsson Group’s New Partnerships In October

Betsson group owns several brands which offer services such as a sportsbook, an online casino and other games in 25 legislated markets worldwide.

At the start of October, Betsson was announced as the naming partner and main sponsor of Panionios women’s volleyball team in Greece.

It is the latest illustrious link-up in the region where Betsson has been the main sponsor of football’s Greek Cup after signing a three-year deal in late 2023.

Panionios is one of the most prestigious multi-sports clubs in Greece, founded as a football club in 1890 and being credited with introducing both basketball and volleyball to the nation.

Betsson sponsored the Crete Half Marathon and football’s Greek Cup

Betsson has had a presence in Greece since 2021 and is now supporting Panionios Betsson through the 2025-26 season.

The firm is also the naming partner and main sponsor of another women’s volleyball team, Alimos NAC Betsson.

A short hop away from Greece, Betsson served as the official sponsor of the Crete Half Marathon held in Heraklion in early October.

Its involvement included having a fan zone where runners and spectators could join together.

It also provided photo opportunities for visitors to pose with two players from local top-flight football club OFI, where Betsson is also a sponsor.

Betsson And the BNP Paribas Nordic Open

The Sweden-based firm has renewed its partnership with the BNP Paribas Nordic Open, the world’s oldest indoor ATP event, which takes place this week.

This year’s final is scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, where Betsson is hosting various on-site activations.

Ronni Hartvig, Chief Commercial Officer of Betsson Group, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the BNP Paribas Nordic Open.

“Supporting such a prestigious tournament on Swedish soil, where Betsson was founded more than 60 years ago, is something very special for us.”

Rasmus Hult, CEO BNP Paribas Nordic Open, said: “It is a great pleasure to have Betsson continue as our main partner.

“Their experience in sports sponsorships worldwide and their strong heritage in Sweden add real value to the tournament.

“Together, we aim to further strengthen the Nordic Open’s profile and offer fans an even more engaging event.”