With Super Bowl LX just around the corner, finding the best betting apps is essential for anyone looking to get skin in the game. Whether you are backing the favorite or hunting for a massive underdog payout, these platforms offer the best odds, fastest payouts, and the most comprehensive markets for the big game. These are the premier sportsbooks available across the USA for the Super Bowl.

Best Betting Apps In The USA For Super Bowl 2026

The following list represents the top-tier Super Bowl betting apps currently available to players in the USA. Each of these sportsbooks has been vetted for security, market depth, and promotional value.

Lucky Rebel – 125% Welcome Bonus up to $1,250 + 50 Free Spins

BetOnline – 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250 + 100 Free Spins

VoltageBet – 100% Match Bonus up to $1,000

BetNow – 200% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000

MyBookie – 50% Sign-up Bonus up to $1,000

SportsBetting – 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250

BetUS – 125% Sign-up Bonus up to $3,125

BUSR – 100% Cash Bonus up to $1,000

Xbet – 50% Welcome Bonus up to $500

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In USA

Getting your action down on the biggest sporting event of the year involves following these straightforward steps:

USA Sports Betting Update For Super Bowl 2026

While the legal landscape of sports betting continues to evolve across individual states, you can bet on the Super Bowl safely using offshore sportsbooks. These platforms are fully licensed and regulated by international gaming authorities outside of the United States, meaning they operate under strict standards of fairness and security. They are available to residents in almost every state, providing an alternative to local restricted markets and often offering much more competitive Super Bowl betting apps experiences, including higher betting limits and a wider variety of prop bets.

Best Sports Betting Apps In The USA For Super Bowl 2026 Reviewed

We have ranked these best betting apps based on specific criteria that matter most for the NFL finale: market variety, the competitiveness of their odds, the sheer number of unique prop bets available, and the value of their welcome offers.

Lucky Rebel Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Prop Bets

Lucky Rebel has quickly surged to the top of the list for 2026. For the Super Bowl specifically, their prop bet menu is staggering, covering everything from the standard player milestones to “novelty” props like the Gatorade color and the length of the National Anthem. Their interface is optimized for mobile, making it one of the most responsive Super Bowl betting apps for live, in-game wagering as the action unfolds at Levi’s Stadium.

Pros: Massive selection of exotic props; High-value welcome bonus; Fast cryptocurrency payouts.

Massive selection of exotic props; High-value welcome bonus; Fast cryptocurrency payouts. Cons: Interface can be data-heavy for older devices.

BetOnline Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Early Lines

BetOnline is the go-to for serious bettors who want to lock in value early. They are often the first to post lines, allowing you to beat the public money. For Super Bowl LX, they offer “re-bet” functionality and high limits, which is a rare find among mobile-friendly platforms. Their reputation for 24-hour payouts makes them a reliable staple in the industry.

Pros: Sharpest NFL lines; Fast 24-hour withdrawals; Great mobile interface.

Sharpest NFL lines; Fast 24-hour withdrawals; Great mobile interface. Cons: Higher rollover requirements on some bonuses.

VoltageBet Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Live Betting

VoltageBet specializes in a “flash” betting experience. If you want to bet on the outcome of the very next drive or whether the next play will be a run or a pass during the Super Bowl, this is the app for you. Their live-betting suite is robust and rarely locks, even during high-leverage moments of the game.

Pros: Seamless live-wagering platform; Competitive moneyline odds; Unique “money-back” promos.

Seamless live-wagering platform; Competitive moneyline odds; Unique “money-back” promos. Cons: Fewer novelty/entertainment props than competitors.

BetNow Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Ease of Use

BetNow offers a streamlined experience that cuts through the noise. It is one of the most user-friendly Super Bowl betting apps for those who want to get their bets in quickly without navigating complex menus. Their 200% bonus is one of the most generous match percentages available this year, effectively tripling your bankroll before kickoff.

Pros: Very high bonus match percentage; Simple navigation; Low minimum deposits.

Very high bonus match percentage; Simple navigation; Low minimum deposits. Cons: Mobile site looks a bit dated compared to Lucky Rebel.

MyBookie Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Unique Specials

MyBookie thrives on the spectacle of the Super Bowl. They offer “Squares” contests and “Survivor” pools specifically for the big game, allowing for a social betting experience. Their “No Fund Refund” and “Bad Beat” specials provide a safety net for those heartbreaking last-second covers that often happen in the NFL.

Pros: Creative betting contests; Excellent mobile loyalty rewards; Wide range of alt-spreads.

Creative betting contests; Excellent mobile loyalty rewards; Wide range of alt-spreads. Cons: Verification process can take longer during peak traffic.

SportsBetting Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Reduced Juice

If you are looking for the best price on the point spread, SportsBetting often provides reduced juice on NFL markets. For the Super Bowl, this means you are paying less to “buy” the points you want. Their app is a “no-frills” powerhouse that prioritizes speed and efficiency over flashy graphics.

Pros: High betting limits; Great value on spreads; Trusted industry veteran.

High betting limits; Great value on spreads; Trusted industry veteran. Cons: Lack of dedicated mobile app (browser-based only).

BetUS Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Analysis and Bonuses

BetUS is the heavyweight champion of bonuses, offering up to $3,125 for new users. Beyond the money, they provide “BetUS TV,” which features expert NFL analysis specifically for Super Bowl betting. It’s an all-in-one shop for information and wagering.

Pros: Largest bonus totals in the industry; Expert video previews; 30+ years of history.

Largest bonus totals in the industry; Expert video previews; 30+ years of history. Cons: Bonuses expire faster (7 days) than other sites.

BUSR Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Crypto Users

BUSR has refined its platform to cater perfectly to cryptocurrency users, offering “cash” bonuses rather than “free play,” which is a significant advantage for the Super Bowl. Their interface is clean, and they offer specialized rewards for those betting on the MVP market.

Pros: Cash-based bonuses; Specialized MVP markets; 1-hour crypto payouts.

Cash-based bonuses; Specialized MVP markets; 1-hour crypto payouts. Cons: Limited non-sports entertainment markets.

Xbet Super Bowl Betting App – Best for Casual Players

Xbet is designed for the casual fan who wants to enjoy the Super Bowl with a few bets on the side. The app is fast, the odds are easy to read, and the “Top Bets” section highlights where the most popular action is going, helping beginners get a feel for the market.

Pros: Fast-loading mobile site; Simplified betting slips; Good reload bonuses.

Fast-loading mobile site; Simplified betting slips; Good reload bonuses. Cons: Fewer “alternative” total lines.

Super Bowl Odds With Lucky Rebel

For the most up-to-date Super Bowl LX markets, we look to the current leader in Super Bowl betting apps, Lucky Rebel. Here are the moneyline odds for the championship clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Moneyline Odds

Seattle Seahawks – -227

New England Patriots – +183

Point Spread Odds

Seattle Seahawks – -4.5 (-109)

New England Patriots – +4.5 (-112)

Total (O/U) Odds