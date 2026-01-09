Loads of eye-catching tech gets shown off at CES each year, from futuristic prototypes to high-end devices ready to go. One of the standout gaming laptops unveiled in Las Vegas this year was the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo.

ASUS’ stunning new gaming laptop is the world’s first to feature dual 16-inch OLED screens. The Zephyrus Duo has many more tricks up its sleeve, with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and the flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor under the hood.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo’s Sensational Specs

The standout feature on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo is without doubt the two stunning 16-inch 3K OLED screens. The pair are HDR OLED touch panels, with an outstanding resolution of 2880×1800.

The dual OLEDs are breathtaking to look at and are packing some serious tech. Both have a 120 Hz refresh rate and an incredible 1,100 nits of peak brightness. For productivity, you can use the second screen as a virtual keyboard or attach a proprietary magnetic keyboard that sits snugly on one screen.

With an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor and up to an RTX 5090, ROG’s new dual-screen OLED certainly packs a punch. Total Graphics Power (TGP) is also equipped, so the gaming laptop can handle the latest AAA games at high resolutions and frame rates.

The dual screens give gamers many ways to enjoy their games. You can use one screen for gaming while viewing guides or joining in conversations on the other. You can also use “tent mode” for co-op play and entertainment viewing.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo has incredible power, allowing for superb ray tracing support, excellent frame rates, and solid resolutions. Therefore, the cooling system must be top-notch, and ASUS is using advanced fans, a custom vapour chamber, and liquid metal thermal compound to keep things steady.

A Huge Leap Forward Compared to the 2023 Model

At CES 2023 three years ago, ASUS unveiled its second Zephyrus Duo, which was a major step forward from the original and a big hit at the time. The main screen was a 16-inch QHD+ display, while the second was a 14.1-inch 4K touchscreen.

Although the previous screens were impressive, ASUS has managed to up the ante by installing two OLED 16-inch touchscreens on the 2026 model. Unlike the second-gen model, there is no compromise between the two screens, which is brilliant for co-op gaming.

The processor, graphics, and memory have had a huge boost in the new version. The 2023 model also had a fixed keyboard, which had to be pushed up to use and was non-detachable.

The astronomical price has always been a major setback for the ASUS ROG Zephyrus line, and the 2026 version is unlikely to buck the trend. A fully specced out, high-end 2023 model cost around $4500 on release. The top-tier version this year could cost upwards of $5000, though pricing has not been officially confirmed.

Will the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo Pave the Way for More Dual-Screen OLED Laptops?

As the technology advances, the price of dual-screen gaming laptops will eventually come down, although the current cost is holding them back. Having said that, if money is no object, the 2026 ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo is just about as good as it gets.

ASUS is at the forefront of dual-screen laptop technology, but they could start facing stiff competition. Lenovo has the Yoga Book 9i, while HP brought out the Spectre Fold a few years back.

Competition with regular gaming laptops is also rife. There are various Windows-based options available, while the M5 MacBook Pro also fares as a solid gaming machine.

Samsung and Google are leading the way with foldable phones, and the tech giants could dip their toes in the dual-screen laptop market if the tech really takes off. For now, we are years away from dual-screen gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo becoming the norm, but the future looks bright.