Multiplayer extraction shooter Arc Raiders is set for release later this month, but an upcoming network test, dubbed ‘Sever Slam’, will allow players to get a taste of the game before launch. Given that the game was announced nearly four years ago at the 2021 Game Awards, along with an entire genre shift from a co-op shooter, players are no doubt curious to see how the game is shaping up

Arc Raiders Server Slam will last for three days, starting on October 17th and fishing on the 19th. No sign-up is required as these events often do, and instead will be open to all players on all consoles, but crucially, progress won’t carry over to the full version of the game.

Arc Raiders Server Slam Start Time

Embark Studios have announced a slow server rollout, presumably to avoid them being overloaded, meaning that you might not be able to access the event as soon as it opens.

The absence of a preload option for the game means that this will likely add some downtime to the opening hours as well.

The ARC Raiders Server Slam start time is slated for October 17, 2025, at 09:00am EDT for all platforms. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

October 17th – 6am PT

October 17th – 8am CDT

October 17th – 9am ET

October 17th – 10am BRT

October 17th – 2pm BST

October 17th – 3pm CEST

October 17th – 6.30pm IST

October 17th – 9pm CST

October 17th – 10pm KST/JST

October 18th – 12am AEDT

October 18th – 2am NZDT

Arc Raiders Playtest



This isn’t the first time that the game has been made available to players.

A playtest earlier this year drew positive impressions and helped to drive anticipation for Arc Raider’s release later this year.

That being said, the game has an uphill battle ahead of it simply due to the current landscape of live service games. The impressions of the earlier playtest highlighted that the game is simply fun to play, in a way that is reminiscent of why Helldivers 2 proved to be such a success.

However, while live service games can be potentially very lucrative, the spectres of failures like Concord and the underperformance of Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak will likely loom large for Embark Studios in the run-up to release – meaning that this final network test might be an opportunity to tweak the game for a successful debut.

Arc Raiders Release Date

Arc Raiders is slated for full release on October 30th, 2025 on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 and PC.