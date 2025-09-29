7777 Gaming Reveals New Global Partnership To Bragg About

Creative studio 7777 gaming has announced a global strategic partnership with Bragg Gaming Group, the iGaming technology and solutions provider.

It is the latest in a series of strategic collaborations agreed by the developer that has seen its portfolio of over 200 online slots, crash and casino games made available to key legislated markets.

At the start of September, 7777 gaming landed in Africa and Latin America with a PlaylogiQ partnership that signified a concerted push into those emerging regions.

7777’s Latest Releases To Feature

Operators across multiple regulated global markets will now have access to the studio’s suite of games through the Bragg Hub, the single integration API solution produced by the Toronto-headquartered provider.

7777 gaming is hooking into Bragg’s well-established operator network with a raft of new releases set to feature.

Cheetah Chase is a slot-based safari hunt with a galloping cheetah ready to trigger multipliers, and that is joined by Cash Transporter, where players attempt to load up the car boot with a host of prizes.

These will be showcased along with some of 7777’s most popular titles, including Cash 100 and instant win game Sea Of Treasures.

Cheetah Chase by 7777 gaming

The proficient casino game supplier has made several strategic moves over the summer.

In June its catalogue was added to the content available through Rizk Casino in Serbia, part of the Betsson Group.

A further deal that month with iGaming operator B4 took its games to the markets in Brazil and Peru, while July saw the studio’s output certified in Italy, leading to collaborations with aggregator Octavian Lab and Microgame, the leading B2B technology and service provider in the Italian online gaming sector.

Yet another partnership with sports betting and gaming brand Betano took 7777’s content into the Brazilian marketplace, a similar deal with Winpot did the same in Mexico and online gaming operator Betika introduced its portfolio to millions of players across several African regions, including Ghana and Kenya.

Continued Success For Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming expanded its US content footprint with a Fanatics Casino tri-state launch in July.

Fanatics Casino is one of the fastest emerging online casinos in the US.

Through that collaboration, Bragg’s exclusive online casino content, including proprietary titles from Atomic Slot Lab, Wild Streak Gaming and Indigo Magic, went live in three states: New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In the second quarter of 2025 the group reported a 4.9% increase in revenue compared with the same period in 2024, rising from € 24.9 million to € 26.1 million.

Excluding the Netherlands, which has ushered in a period of change in its gambling regulations, there was a 21% year-on-year revenue growth with revenues for Bragg’s proprietary content up by 44%.

Cash Transporter by 7777 gaming

Matevž Mazij, Chief Executive Officer for Bragg, outlined the company’s strategic focus.

“With increasing gaming taxes being implemented in key markets like Brazil, The Netherlands, and Romania, we’re prioritizing improved margin and cash flow performance over aggressive revenue expansion,” he said.

“In terms of content and markets, proprietary content is growing in the US and LatAm.

“While market conditions in The Netherlands remain challenging with the iGaming market gross gaming revenue down 25% this year, Bragg is still outperforming the market, despite these factors coming into play.”

Executive Reaction To The Latest Deal

Elena Shaterova, Chief Commercial Officer at 7777 gaming: “Our partnership with Bragg Gaming Group marks a powerful new chapter for 7777 gaming.

“Together, we can provide operators with content that is not just engaging, but also built for compliance, scalability, and long-term sustainability in some of the most competitive jurisdictions worldwide.”

Hristofor Hristov, Commercial Director, Aggregation, Bragg Gaming Group: “Bragg is excited to welcome 7777 gaming’s creative and forward-thinking content to our platform.

“Their portfolio brings fresh variety and innovative mechanics to operators and players, perfectly complementing our mission to deliver engaging, data-driven, and high-performing iGaming experiences.”