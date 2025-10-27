Online Poker in New Zealand 2025

Is Online Poker Legal in NZ?

Operating an online poker site or other gambling site, except for Lotto NZ or TB, is illegal within New Zealand territory. It is not, however, illegal for New Zealand residents to access licensed offshore poker sites, because the law doesn’t prohibit Kiwis from using platforms based outside the country.

There have been 2025 proposals about changing these laws. The government is looking into new laws that could allow 15 licensed online gambling operators to legally offer their services in New Zealand. For now, Kiwis can use the offshore sites we’ve listed.

Best Sites to Play Online Poker in NZ in October 2025

Reviewing the Best Online Poker Sites

After checking out a range of options, here are our top picks for online poker in NZ, with key details on the benefits of signing up.

Best NZ Site for Poker Tournaments CoinPoker CoinPoker opened its doors back in 2017 and holds a gambling licence from Anjouan, in the Union of Comoros. Additionally, it is a crypto-based site that offers a generous welcome bonus and numerous rakeback opportunities. The platform primarily features Texas Hold’em and Omaha poker, hosting numerous tables with an average of 2,000 or more players online at any given time. CoinPoker is also well known for its range of poker tournaments, which we’ll shed some light on shortly. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $2,000 Get Offer Quick Overview CoinPoker opened its doors back in 2017 and holds a gambling licence from Anjouan, in the Union of Comoros. Additionally, it is a crypto-based site that offers a generous welcome bonus and numerous rakeback opportunities. The platform primarily features Texas Hold’em and Omaha poker, hosting numerous tables with an average of 2,000 or more players online at any given time. CoinPoker is also well known for its range of poker tournaments, which we’ll shed some light on shortly. + Show more Pros Huge range of tournaments

A diverse range of buy-ins

Plenty of satellites to get you into bigger tourneys Cons Tournament seats can fill up quickly 🎰 Why It’s Best for Poker Tournaments CoinPoker is one of the best online poker sites thanks to the wide range of tournaments they host. You can jump into the action for free with the regular freerolls available every week or play in centrolls tournaments with low buy-ins. You’ll find a number of satellite tournaments as well, where you can play for entry into higher buy-in events. Some of the favourites are the Sunday PKOs: the Sunday Tapout PKO and the Sunday Powerjam PKO. ⭐ Extra Fun at Non-Tournament Tables Outside of their tournaments, CoinPoker does a fantastic job with the range of tables you can play at. The two main variants available are Texas Hold’em and Omaha, with options of No Limit and Pot Limit Hold’em, as well as Pot Limit Omaha. You’re not short on options, and with an average of around 2,000 players online during peak hours, you’ll always be able to find some action. 💡 Expert Opinion We took their platform for a spin ourselves and were more than a little impressed. The interface is simple to use, as it allows you to filter by game, table, and blinds. The tournaments we examined had diverse buy-ins, ranging from $5 to $500. Moreover, we loved that we could customise the look of the tables and cards to give our experience a more personalised touch. The only real criticism we had was that CoinPoker didn’t have a very large selection of sit-and-gos, and there were no fast-fold tables either. These days, players prefer to move quickly with their cash games, so we think they should consider adding a few fast-fold options. Launched 2017 Licence Anjouan Live Tournaments Yes Minimum Deposit N/A Minimum Withdrawal N/A Fiat Payment Methods Apple Pay, Bank Card, Google Pay Crypto Banking Options BNB, BTC, CHP, ETH, SOL, TRON, USDC, USDT, WEPE 🎰 Why It’s Best for Poker Tournaments CoinPoker is one of the best online poker sites thanks to the wide range of tournaments they host. You can jump into the action for free with the regular freerolls available every week or play in centrolls tournaments with low buy-ins. You’ll find a number of satellite tournaments as well, where you can play for entry into higher buy-in events. Some of the favourites are the Sunday PKOs: the Sunday Tapout PKO and the Sunday Powerjam PKO. ⭐ Extra Fun at Non-Tournament Tables Outside of their tournaments, CoinPoker does a fantastic job with the range of tables you can play at. The two main variants available are Texas Hold’em and Omaha, with options of No Limit and Pot Limit Hold’em, as well as Pot Limit Omaha. You’re not short on options, and with an average of around 2,000 players online during peak hours, you’ll always be able to find some action. 💡 Expert Opinion We took their platform for a spin ourselves and were more than a little impressed. The interface is simple to use, as it allows you to filter by game, table, and blinds. The tournaments we examined had diverse buy-ins, ranging from $5 to $500. Moreover, we loved that we could customise the look of the tables and cards to give our experience a more personalised touch. The only real criticism we had was that CoinPoker didn’t have a very large selection of sit-and-gos, and there were no fast-fold tables either. These days, players prefer to move quickly with their cash games, so we think they should consider adding a few fast-fold options. Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $2,000 Get Offer Key Features Launched 2017 Licence Anjouan Live Tournaments Yes Minimum Deposit N/A Minimum Withdrawal N/A Fiat Payment Methods Apple Pay, Bank Card, Google Pay Crypto Banking Options BNB, BTC, CHP, ETH, SOL, TRON, USDC, USDT, WEPE

NZ Poker Site for Welcome Bonuses KKPoker KKPoker kicked things off in 2019 with a licence from the reputed Curaçao Gaming Control Board. Their games include No-Limit Texas Hold’em, Short Deck Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha, Open-Face Chinese Poker and even All-in or Fold games. Plus, KKPoker has excellent offers, including welcome bonuses and cashback. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 Reward Get Offer Quick Overview KKPoker kicked things off in 2019 with a licence from the reputed Curaçao Gaming Control Board. Their games include No-Limit Texas Hold’em, Short Deck Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha, Open-Face Chinese Poker and even All-in or Fold games. Plus, KKPoker has excellent offers, including welcome bonuses and cashback. + Show more Pros 100% welcome bonus up to $1,000

Fair time limits on releasing the welcome offer

Earn points through tournament play Cons Freerolls don't contribute to bonus requirements 🎁 Why It’s Best for Welcome Bonuses KKPoker offers new users a generous welcome promo upon sign-up, where you can cash in on a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000. To release the full bonus, you need to earn points by playing. You earn one point for every $1 you contribute in rake during cash games and tournaments. For every 10 points you earn, you release $1 in bonus funds. The best part is that you have two months to complete these requirements, which should be plenty of time for most players. 💸 Get More Value with Extra Promos The welcome offer isn’t the only thing that makes KKPoker one of the best sites for online poker in NZ. They also have a $24 no-deposit bonus that you can claim when you complete the first mission in your account, as well as $12,000’s worth of freeroll entries available every month. In fact, there is a freeroll tournament available to join every four hours, with a $100 prize pools. 💡 Expert Opinion One thing that stood out to us was the transparency and fairness of the terms and conditions of the promos at KKPoker. The welcome bonus gives you two months to complete the wagering requirements, which is significantly longer than what most casinos or poker sites typically provide, and we found earning points to release the bonus to be easy. The only thing that we weren’t crazy about was that the freerolls didn’t count towards the bonus wagering requirements, but given what you can still earn with these tournaments, there’s still plenty of value to be had. Launched 2019 Licence Curaçao Live Tournaments Yes Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Withdrawal $20 Fiat Payment Methods AstroPay, Cash2Code, Flexepin, Mastercard, MuchBetter, Paysafe, Payz, STICPAY, Visa Crypto Banking Options N/A 🎁 Why It’s Best for Welcome Bonuses KKPoker offers new users a generous welcome promo upon sign-up, where you can cash in on a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000. To release the full bonus, you need to earn points by playing. You earn one point for every $1 you contribute in rake during cash games and tournaments. For every 10 points you earn, you release $1 in bonus funds. The best part is that you have two months to complete these requirements, which should be plenty of time for most players. 💸 Get More Value with Extra Promos The welcome offer isn’t the only thing that makes KKPoker one of the best sites for online poker in NZ. They also have a $24 no-deposit bonus that you can claim when you complete the first mission in your account, as well as $12,000’s worth of freeroll entries available every month. In fact, there is a freeroll tournament available to join every four hours, with a $100 prize pools. 💡 Expert Opinion One thing that stood out to us was the transparency and fairness of the terms and conditions of the promos at KKPoker. The welcome bonus gives you two months to complete the wagering requirements, which is significantly longer than what most casinos or poker sites typically provide, and we found earning points to release the bonus to be easy. The only thing that we weren’t crazy about was that the freerolls didn’t count towards the bonus wagering requirements, but given what you can still earn with these tournaments, there’s still plenty of value to be had. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 Reward Get Offer Key Features Launched 2019 Licence Curaçao Live Tournaments Yes Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Withdrawal $20 Fiat Payment Methods AstroPay, Cash2Code, Flexepin, Mastercard, MuchBetter, Paysafe, Payz, STICPAY, Visa Crypto Banking Options N/A

Top Choice for Online Poker Guides and Learning Resources ACR Poker ACR Poker is a top online platform that was established in 2001. They’ve been licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board and run their site on the Winning Poker Network, one of the best networks for poker in NZ. Games like No-Limit Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha, Pot-Limit Omaha Hi/Lo and Fast-Fold tables are all available, with variable limits. One thing that really sets them apart is their collection of guides and tips for improving as a poker player, which we look at in detail below. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $2,000 On Your First Deposit Get Offer Quick Overview ACR Poker is a top online platform that was established in 2001. They’ve been licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board and run their site on the Winning Poker Network, one of the best networks for poker in NZ. Games like No-Limit Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha, Pot-Limit Omaha Hi/Lo and Fast-Fold tables are all available, with variable limits. One thing that really sets them apart is their collection of guides and tips for improving as a poker player, which we look at in detail below. + Show more Pros Helpful poker guides for players of all levels

Fantastic VIP program

Multi-table play available Cons Peak times are not ideal for NZ players 📖 Why It’s Best for Learning Poker Skills Most online poker sites have a few guides here and there, but ACR Poker offers detailed guides that start at Beginner and progress through Intermediate and Advanced levels. You can find guides for tournament play, cash games, heads-up poker, the psychology behind the game, and managing your bankroll. They include unique articles, such as learning poker theory to cope when decks go cold, how to maximise late positions in Texas Hold ’em, and much more. Whether you’re new to poker and trying to learn or looking to fine-tune your play, ACR is the place to do it. 👨 High Number of Players and Large Tournaments ACR Poker boasts one of the highest average player counts, with around 5,000 players. They also run some of the largest regular tournaments with prize pools reaching $500,000 in their Sunday High Roller events. The cash games feature Fast Fold options, No-Limit Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha, and more. You can even play across multiple tables at once, with their software managing automatic window rotations and pinning active tables. In fact, you can play up to 24 tables simultaneously, although we don’t recommend it for new players. 💡 Expert Opinion The guides and learning resources at ACR provide clear insight into strategy and specific approaches for each stage of play. What was really great was that they have 10-question tests at the end of most of the articles, so you can apply what you have just learnt. We took a few of the tests and found them genuinely insightful for measuring our poker skill levels. The only drawback of the ACR Poker site is that the peak times don’t gel well with NZ players. You’ll need to stay up late/get up early to get in on the peak action, when the player count is at its highest. Launched 2001 Licence Curaçao Live Tournaments Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $50 Fiat Payment Options Check, Mastercard, MoneyGram, Visa Crypto Banking Options BCH, BTC, ETH, USDT 📖 Why It’s Best for Learning Poker Skills Most online poker sites have a few guides here and there, but ACR Poker offers detailed guides that start at Beginner and progress through Intermediate and Advanced levels. You can find guides for tournament play, cash games, heads-up poker, the psychology behind the game, and managing your bankroll. They include unique articles, such as learning poker theory to cope when decks go cold, how to maximise late positions in Texas Hold ’em, and much more. Whether you’re new to poker and trying to learn or looking to fine-tune your play, ACR is the place to do it. 👨 High Number of Players and Large Tournaments ACR Poker boasts one of the highest average player counts, with around 5,000 players. They also run some of the largest regular tournaments with prize pools reaching $500,000 in their Sunday High Roller events. The cash games feature Fast Fold options, No-Limit Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha, and more. You can even play across multiple tables at once, with their software managing automatic window rotations and pinning active tables. In fact, you can play up to 24 tables simultaneously, although we don’t recommend it for new players. 💡 Expert Opinion The guides and learning resources at ACR provide clear insight into strategy and specific approaches for each stage of play. What was really great was that they have 10-question tests at the end of most of the articles, so you can apply what you have just learnt. We took a few of the tests and found them genuinely insightful for measuring our poker skill levels. The only drawback of the ACR Poker site is that the peak times don’t gel well with NZ players. You’ll need to stay up late/get up early to get in on the peak action, when the player count is at its highest. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $2,000 On Your First Deposit Get Offer Key Features Launched 2001 Licence Curaçao Live Tournaments Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $50 Fiat Payment Options Check, Mastercard, MoneyGram, Visa Crypto Banking Options BCH, BTC, ETH, USDT

How We Rank NZ Poker Sites

Our team adheres to a rigorous set of criteria when evaluating the best poker sites. Here’s how we pick out the best poker platforms in NZ:

Reputable Licences

A licence is a key sign that a real money poker site is safe and reliable. Licensed sites must follow strict regulations to maintain their licence. When a site holds a recognised licence, you can trust that their games are fair and the platform is secure. Additionally, we always look for licences from trusted names, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or Curaçao eGaming.

Promotions

Promotions play a significant role in platforms offering online poker for New Zealand players. Sites often offer a mix of welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and ongoing rewards, such as rakeback, to keep things interesting for both new and existing members.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are designed to get you started on a poker site by giving you extra bonus funds or poker tournament entries. For example, CoinPoker offers a 150% matched deposit bonus of up to $2,000 to all new users who sign up.

Reload Bonuses

A reload bonus is a reward you get for adding more funds to your poker account after your first deposit. It works much like a welcome bonus, but is designed to encourage you to play regularly. For example, a site for online poker in NZ might offer a 20% bonus on your next deposit up to a set amount, giving you extra chips to use in cash games or tournaments.

Some reload bonuses are tied to specific events or days, like a midweek deposit bonus that boosts your bankroll for weekend tournaments. Others might come in the form of tournament tickets or free entries to special poker events, allowing you to compete without using your own money.

Rakeback

Rake is the fee poker sites take from each pot or tournament buy-in. Rakeback gives you a percentage of that fee back as a bonus. For example, if a site takes 5% from each pot and offers 30% rakeback, you’ll get back about 30% of the rake you personally contributed, not of the total pot.

Some online poker for real money sites pay rakeback directly to your account on a weekly or monthly basis, while others use a point system that can be converted into cash or tournament tickets.

Tournaments

Poker tournaments let you compete for bigger prizes and test your skills against multiple players. Most sites run a mix of daily, weekly, and special events. For example, ACR Poker’s Venom tournaments offer multi-million dollar prize pools, while CoinPoker regularly hosts CHP token tournaments with huge guaranteed prizes. You can also find smaller daily tournaments or sit-and-go events with lower buy-ins.

Different Types of Poker Sites

Online poker for real money in NZ is available on two types of casino sites. Here is an overview of both types.

Dedicated Poker Site

A dedicated site for online poker in NZ is built entirely around poker. These sites typically don’t offer casino games like pokies or roulette, but they make up for it with a wide range of poker games, larger tournaments, and bigger player pools. You’ll often find more traffic, better promotions, and plenty of action at all hours.

Casino Poker Site

An online casino and poker site is more of an all-in-one platform. You can play poker, but you’ll also find pokies, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more under the same roof. The poker selection might not be as deep as on a dedicated poker site, but you can still find more than enough tables to sit at. Everygame is a good example of this kind of platform.

Choosing the Best NZ Poker Site for You

While we’ve provided you with some great sites to play online poker in NZ, you may be wondering how to choose a site from this list. Let’s touch on a couple of important things to keep in mind before joining any platform.

Check if the Site Is Available to New Zealand Players

Not every poker site accepts players from NZ. Some platforms have country restrictions based on local laws or licensing rules. Before you create an account, take a moment to read the site’s terms of use or FAQ section to make sure that New Zealand players are accepted. It saves time and avoids issues later on.

Check the Site Accepts NZ Dollars

Most poker sites only support a few main currencies, so it’s worth checking if you can play in New Zealand dollars. Having NZD as a supported currency makes deposits, withdrawals, and bets much easier to manage. For the most part, you won’t have to worry about this with the sites for online poker in NZ in our guide.

Check the Poker Types on Offer

Before you join, ensure the site offers the type of poker you want to play. For example, if you enjoy Texas Hold’em, check that it’s available and that there are enough tables or tournaments running.

Check the Site Has Your Preferred Game Formats

Every poker site has its own mix of game formats. Some focus on tournaments, while others offer sit-and-gos. Consider how you prefer to play, and ensure the site offers those formats so you can have the online poker experience you’re after.

Check the Site Has Your Preferred Betting Structures

Poker offers various betting styles, ranging from no-limit to pot-limit and fixed-limit games. Before you deposit, check that your preferred structure is available. If you want to play at multiple tables or use Fast Fold, you can usually see whether they are available on the main lobby page.

How to Sign Up to an Online Poker Site

Signing up at one of the above-mentioned casinos and playing real money online poker in NZ is a simple process. The first step is to check out our reviews of these sites and select the one that best suits your needs. Once you’ve done that, follow these steps to open your account:

Visit the poker site’s homepage and click “Sign Up” or “Join Now”. Fill in a few personal details, such as your name, email, and date of birth. Create a secure password and confirm your account. Set your currency to NZD if available. Make your first deposit and claim any welcome bonus. Choose a poker game and start playing.

Glossary of Poker Terms Explained

If you are brand new to the world of online poker in NZ, there are certain terms and phrases you need to understand before you jump in.

Term Explanation Buy-in The money required to enter a game Cash game A game where chips represent real money Freeroll Free to enter tournaments, often with a cash or ticket prize Lobby The main menu area, where you can see all the different tables Multi-table tournament A tournament that involves multiple tables and players, with winners advancing as others are eliminated No-limit A format that allows any-sized bets Pot-limit Maximum raises are limited to the size of the pot Rake A small percentage is taken by the poker site from each pot Rakeback Rewards system that pays back a percentage of your rake over time Rebuy The option to buy more chips and re-enter a tournament after losing your stack. Sit-and-go A small tournament that starts as soon as all seats are filled.

Responsible Gambling

It’s important to gamble responsibly when playing online poker. While poker can be a fun and social game, it’s still gambling, and there’s always a risk of losing money. Setting limits on how much time and money you spend can help you stay in control.

Don’t hesitate to take advantage of the various responsible gambling features on these sites, which include deposit and loss limits, cooling-off periods, or self-exclusion, which will limit access to your account for a specified period. They help you keep your spending in check and prevent you from chasing your losses.

Also, if you ever feel that gambling is becoming a problem for you or anyone close to you, there are a few organisations in New Zealand that can help.

Organisation Phone Number Email Address Gambling Helpline 0800 654 655 [email protected] Problem Gambling Foundation 0800 664 262 [email protected] Safer Gambling Aotearoa 0800 654 655 [email protected]

Ready to Try an NZ Online Poker Site?

Now that you know all about the best sites for online poker in NZ, you can confidently pick out a site and start playing. It also helps to know that you’re legally able to use offshore sites in NZ.

While all the sites in our top ten are reliable and bring their own qualities to the table, we’d go with CoinPoker first if you’re starting out. They have a great app for both desktop and mobile, plenty of low-stakes and high-roller tournaments and a range of top-notch promotions to get your hands on. Check them out when you get a chance, and you’ll see why we enjoyed playing poker on the site so much.