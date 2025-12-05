Top Israeli Betting Sites for December, 2025

Reviewing the Top Online Sportsbooks in Israel

There are plenty of top betting sites available to Israeli players, and each one brings something different to the table. Some stand out for bonuses, others for sharper odds or faster payouts, so choosing a sportsbook that fits your style can make a real difference. Here are our top three picks to help you find the right match.

Early lines and strong live in-play prop markets

Fast payouts within minutes Cons No live streams for ongoing NBA and EuroLeague games

🥇 Why It's Best for NBA, EuroLeague & Deep Basketball Betting
Basketball bettors get more value at CoinCasino because of the platform's wide selection of markets and fast-moving odds. You'll find everything from player performance props and quarter/half lines to alternate spreads and in-play betting that updates seamlessly during the action. For Israeli sports betting fans who follow both Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague and big NBA matchups, this variety is a major advantage. CoinCasino also consistently releases NBA lines earlier than most sportsbooks in Israel, allowing bettors to get better pricing before markets move.

🏀 Range of Basketball Markets Available
Markets include match winners, player props (points, rebounds, assists, player statistic doubles), 3-point totals, double-doubles, alt spreads, team totals, combo bets, and quarter/half lines. CoinCasino also offers multiple live micro-markets, which gives you more control of betting options during fast-paced NBA games.

💡 Expert's Opinion
CoinCasino was only established in 2024 and, despite being licensed offshore in Anjouan, has become one of the more recognized sports betting sites in Israel. We were especially pleased with the site's coverage of NBA props, with the average NBA matchup featuring nearly 100 betting lines in this category. We also enjoyed combining NBA and EuroLeague markets with the bet builder, and the average of 43 to 50 supported events per game ensured we had plenty of options when using this feature.

Overall Verdict
9.9 /10

Welcome offer
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000
Get Offer

Key Features
License
Anjouan

Sports Available
Basketball, Football, Tennis, Rugby Union, Table Tennis, Cricket, Boxing, Volleyball, Mixed Martial Arts, and 40+ others

Live Streaming
E-sports Only

Mobile App
Mobile-Optimized Site

Min Deposit / Withdrawal
0.0001 BTC / 0.0002 BTC

Withdrawal Times
1 to 4 Hours

Banking Options
Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Tether, Solana, Avalanche, Baby, Doge Coin, Bitcoin Cash, and 10+ cryptocurrencies

🥇 Why It's Best for Football Props and Event Builders
Samba Slots provides depth for its football props, so you have options for top tournaments like the Israeli Premier League and more niche international tournaments, such as the Danish Superliga. The sportsbook's bet builder provides an average of 20 to 50 events per football match, so you're not always limited to betting on specific markets. Also, Samba Slots offers early payouts for 1×2 bets on high-profile matches, so you can earn an early payout if your selection takes a 2-goal lead at any point during the match.

⚽ Range of Football Props and Event Builder Markets Available
Samba Slots' standard football props options include player goals, assists, cards, shots, shots on goal, passes, tackles, as well as performance and statistical doubles. You can also wager on special props like anytime, first, or last goalscorers, players to score 2+ or 3+ goals, and players to receive a red card. The sportsbook's bet builder markets cover 1×2, double chance, total, both teams to score, handicap, team totals, corners, shots, and half lines.

💡 Expert's Opinion
Accumulator bets are standard on most Israel betting sites; however, being able to combine events from the same match into one slip provided a different and interesting dimension to football betting on Samba Slots. We like that the early payout option is allowed for event builders, and the categorization of betting options according to team and specials made it easier for us to sift through markets.

Overall Verdict
9.8 /10

Welcome offer
200% Deposit Bonus Up To €5,000 + 10% Weekly Cashback
Get Offer

Key Features
License
Anjouan

Sports Available
Football, Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball, Baseball, Cricket, Table Tennis, Rugby Union, and 30+ Sports

Live Streaming
E-sports Only

Mobile App
Mobile-Optimized Site

Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
0.0001 BTC / 0.0002 BTC

Withdrawal Times
1 to 4 hours

Banking Options
Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Interac

Several free bonuses for casual players

Simple opt-in process for bonuses Cons No reload offers for returning players

🥇 Why It's Best for Ongoing Bonuses and Free Bets
The best part about bonus hunting on Lucky Block is the variety available to players. Lucky Block features more sports related promotions than most international betting sites for Israel players. The welcome bonus is standard and you can get up to €25,000 from a 200% match; however, the sportsbook also has a Combi Boost offer that gives you up to 40% extra on winning sports bets. Lucky Block also hosts a weekly €2,500 football tournament and you can play the Match X prediction game at no cost for chances to win free bets.

📝 Eligibility & Terms
Most offers on Lucky Block require you to opt in and make minimum bets of any amount to qualify for a bonus. The only exceptions to this are the welcome bonus and leaderboard contest, where you must wager/deposit €20 to qualify. Winnings from all ongoing promotions are paid as wager-free cash, so they are instantly withdrawable. The welcome bonus has a 60x wagering requirement, and 10% of the total bonus amount is released every time you wager 6x your initial deposit.

💡 Expert's Opinion
Lucky Block is still building its name, but it's already doing a lot right, especially with its fair bonus terms and variety of offers. The weekly tournament is generously spread across the top 10 players and we like that this contest is open to all Lucky Block players. Bonus aside, the Lucky Block site covers all major sports and has a surprisingly strong esports section with competitive esports betting odds. So, we definitely weren't short of betting options to use these bonuses on.

Overall Verdict
9.8 /10

Welcome offer
200% Deposit Match Up To €25,000 + 50 Free Spins
Get Offer

Key Features
License
Costa Rica

Sports Available
Football, Tennis, American Football, Basketball, Baseball, Ice Hockey, Table Tennis, and 40+ Sports

Live Streaming
E-sports Only

Mobile App
Mobile-Optimized Site

Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
0.0001 BTC / 0.0002 BTC

Withdrawal Times
1 to 4 hours

Banking Options
Ripple, Tether, Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, USD Coin, Litecoin, and 10+ Cryptocurrencies

Is Sports Betting Legal in Israel?

If you’re wondering how sports betting in Israel actually works, the rules are surprisingly straightforward: sports betting is legal, but only through one operator, the state-run Israel Sports Betting Board (ISBB), better known as Winner. The ISBB’s monopoly is supported by the Law for the Regulation of Sports Betting, 5727-1967, which grants it the right to operate fixed-odds betting nationwide. So whether you’re walking into a retail outlet or using ISBB’s online platform, you’re betting within the fully legal, government-regulated system.

However, the ISBB isn’t the only option available to Israeli bettors for online sports betting. While the Israeli Penal Law 5737-1977 prohibits most gambling unless specifically authorised, there are no strict rules against individual gamblers visiting offshore betting sites if they want to get around the ISBB’s monopoly on sports bets. The Israeli government may target the sites themselves in order to stop them from offering their services to Israeli residents, but it’s not in the habit of targeting individual players for betting at these sites.

The worst that can happen to you as an Israeli bettor on these sites is some potential frustration with payment processes. Strict banking rules, such as Bank of Israel Procedure No. 411, allow Israeli banking providers to impede gambling-related payments. This is why many Israeli credit card deposits can sometimes get declined at foreign betting sites. Essentially, you may need to use an alternative payment method, but nothing else should stop you from accessing legitimate betting sites from overseas.

The Path to Israeli Sports Gambling Legislation

Israel’s betting laws have evolved gradually, and today, sports betting in Israel remains limited to the state-run Israel Sports Betting Board (ISBB). A mix of older laws and newer enforcement measures shapes the current landscape, with occasional reform proposals but no major shifts just yet.

Key Legislative Milestones

📜 1967: Sports Betting Law grants ISBB exclusive control over legal sports wagering.

📜 1977: Penal Law formalises gambling prohibitions unless explicitly authorised.

📜 2017: Internet Website Blocking Act allows courts to block unlicensed gambling sites.

📜 2018: Ministry of Finance cancels ISBB’s approval to run horse-race betting.

📜 2021: Private bill aims to regulate real-money poker tournaments (not passed).

📜 2023: Proposal surfaces to license casinos and sports betting operators.

📜 2024–2025: No major reforms enacted; enforcement and payment restrictions remain tight.

Recent Updates and Future Outlook

In the last couple of years, not much has changed regarding the legal landscape for sports betting in Israel, and the ISBB continues to hold its monopoly. Regulators are still enforcing long-standing rules, and banks have become stricter about blocking gambling-related payments, adding extra friction for anyone trying to fund offshore accounts through traditional channels.

Looking to the future, there’s talk here and there about modernising the system, but no major reforms seem close. Even so, plenty of Israeli bettors continue to access offshore sportsbooks using VPNs and more privacy-friendly payment methods, such as cryptocurrency. It’s a clear sign that interest in broader betting options remains high, even though the laws haven’t kept pace with the times yet.

Accessing Offshore Sportsbooks from Israel

Many players look beyond the ISBB when they want better odds, bigger bonuses, and a wider range of markets. Accessing offshore platforms for online sports betting in Israel is easy, but it does sit in a legal grey area. These sites aren’t licensed locally, and banks may block gambling payments, but players themselves are not typically targeted. Similarly, many Israeli gamblers sign up to Israeli casino sites for many of the same reasons.

Most Israeli bettors use a VPN to reach international sportsbooks, especially since many offshore sites automatically block Israeli IP addresses. The good news is that top offshore operators offer English interfaces, strong encryption, digital banking options, and reliable player support, so navigating them feels straightforward even without Hebrew support. Trusted brands are generally safe, provided you stick to established, licensed sportsbooks.

Safety Tips for Israeli Bettors

🛡️ Use a reputable VPN to avoid geo-blocking.

🪪 Choose licensed offshore sportsbooks with strong reputations.

📋 Confirm KYC and withdrawal rules early.

💸 Start with a small test deposit and cash out before betting more.

🚩 Never use unverified “agents” or unofficial middlemen.

Why Use Offshore Betting Sites in Israel?

Even though the Israel Sports Betting Board (ISBB) offers fully legal betting, many players still turn to offshore sportsbooks for a better overall experience. The difference usually comes down to value: wider sports coverage, stronger odds, bigger bonuses, and faster payouts. For anyone exploring online sports betting in Israel, offshore platforms simply provide more of what bettors want.

Below are the key reasons Israeli players often choose international sportsbooks over the local ISBB option.

🎳 Access to More Sports and Markets

Offshore sportsbooks cover far more events than the ISBB, everything from NFL, NBA, UFC, and European football to esports, live in-play markets, prop bets, and niche competitions. This is a huge advantage for bettors who want depth and variety, especially since Israel sports betting fans follow global events closely.

💰 Better Bonuses and Promotions

International sportsbooks consistently offer more rewarding promotions, including large welcome bonuses, free bets, reloads, risk-free wagers, and loyalty perks. The ISBB doesn’t offer bonuses of any kind, which makes offshore platforms far more appealing to players seeking added value.

📈 Better Odds and Lower Margins

Offshore sites typically offer much tighter margins than the ISBB, resulting in noticeably better odds. For example, independent oddsmakers have noted ISBB lines like 1.75 on Kansas City -3.5 and 1.55 on Tampa Bay +3.5, margins that heavily favour the house. By comparison, most top online sportsbooks offer closer to 1.90 / 1.90 on both sides of a spread.

An Overview of Legal Betting Options in Israel

Israel has a very controlled gambling environment, and only specific forms of sports betting are allowed in Israel. The Israel Sports Betting Board (ISBB) is the sole legal operator for both retail and online sports betting, meaning anything outside the ISBB, including offshore online sports betting in Israel, esports, politics, or entertainment betting, isn’t licensed under Israeli law. Horse racing was also outlawed in 2017, so there are no legal racetracks or pari-mutuel betting options today.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what is and isn’t permitted:

Betting Options Is It Legal in Israel? Retail Sports Betting ✅ Legal only through the ISBB Online Sports Betting ✅ Legal only through the ISBB Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks ❌ Banned since 2017 Horse Racing Betting Online ❌ Banned since 2017 Esports Betting ❌ Not authorised under Israeli law Politics Betting ❌ Not permitted Entertainment Betting ❌ Not permitted

Signing Up: How to Get Your Israeli Sports Betting Site Account

Getting started with online sports betting in Israel is quick and straightforward. We’ve already narrowed down the best betting sites for Israeli players, so all that’s left is to create your account, choose a payment method, and place your first wager. The entire process takes only a few minutes, and offshore sportsbooks make it especially easy with no-KYC registration:

1️⃣ Choose a Trusted Israel-Friendly Sportsbook : Pick one of our recommended sports betting Israel sites and tap the Join or Sign Up button to begin.

: Pick one of our recommended sports betting Israel sites and tap the Join or Sign Up button to begin. 2️⃣ Enter Your Details : Fill in your email, username, and password. Offshore books require only minimal information until you withdraw.

: Fill in your email, username, and password. Offshore books require only minimal information until you withdraw. 3️⃣ Make Your First Deposit : Visit the sportsbook cashier, select a banking method from the list, and follow the on-screen instructions to fund your account.

: Visit the sportsbook cashier, select a banking method from the list, and follow the on-screen instructions to fund your account. 4️⃣ Complete KYC Before Withdrawal: Upload ID and address documents when requested. This is mandatory on all regulated offshore sportsbooks to unlock cash-outs and fast withdrawals.

Best Israeli Sportsbook Bonuses

Bonuses are a big part of the experience for anyone exploring online sports betting in Israel, and each sportsbook approaches them differently. Some focus on a strong welcome offer, and a few prioritise ongoing cashback for loyal players. Compared to bonuses in other sports betting markets, Israeli bettors have some very good options. Below are the three sportsbook bonuses that stand out most for Israeli bettors across the top online sportsbooks.

🥇 Best Sportsbook Welcome Bonus (200% up to $30,000)

CoinCasino offers one of the strongest welcome bonuses among the best betting sites in Israel, giving new players a 200% match on their first deposit (up to $30,000). Once you make the required $20 minimum deposit, the bonus funds unlock. It’s one of the more generous sports-specific offers available to sports betting Israel users, and you don’t need to apply a promo code to claim the bonus. However, please ensure that you have read the full terms and conditions before opting into the bonus.

🥇 Best Free Bets Bonus – Win Weekly Free Bets

Lucky Block runs the Match X Prediction Game, with the top 5 players winning free bets from a prize pool. Match X is entirely free to play, and you only need to have deposited once on Lucky Block to participate and potentially win free bets. The gameplay is also simple; you just need to guess the exact scoreline from 10 of the biggest games every week to earn points. Free bets from the Match X contest have a 7-day expiry period; however, any winnings from using these bets are yours to keep, wager-free.

🥇 Best Cashback Bonus (Up to 25% Weekly Cashback)

WSM Casino runs a VIP program that offers participating players up to 25% cashback on sports betting losses incurred the previous week. The sportsbook’s cashback starts from 10% for the base level, and you can climb up the tiers to unlock 15%, 20%, and 25% cashback on all sports betting losses. That said, you must wager a minimum of $10,000 to qualify for WSM Casino’s 10% cashback, so this offer may be out of reach as a casual player; however, this cashback is given as wager-free cash. Bonus withdrawals are capped at $500,000 per month.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Israel

Sports are a major part of daily life here, and that’s reflected in how people approach online sports betting in Israel. Local fans follow everything from domestic leagues to major global competitions, which is why offshore top betting sites offer far better coverage than the state-run ISBB. If you enjoy sports betting in Israel, you can do so across football, basketball, tennis, American sports, or esports. The offshore market has much deeper odds, props, and in-play markets.

🏀 Basketball (Israeli Premier League & NBA)

Basketball is one of the country’s biggest passions, especially with teams like Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Jerusalem, and Hapoel Holon competing in the Israeli Premier League and the EuroLeague. Offshore top online sportsbooks typically offer more lines than the ISBB, including alternative spreads and player props, making them popular for Israeli sports betting fans who want variety.

Popular bet types: match winners, totals, props, and in-play action.

⚽ Football

Football drives a massive share of online sports betting traffic in Israel, thanks to domestic leagues and top global events. Locally, bettors follow the Israeli Premier League (Ligat Ha’Al) and the State Cup, while international matches, especially the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, dominate offshore wagers.

Popular bet types: 1×2 winners, goal totals, BTTS, and live betting.

🎾 Tennis

Tennis is a favourite among Israeli punters because matches are fast-paced and available year-round on the best betting sites. Grand Slams like Wimbledon and the US Open attract a huge spike in sports betting activity, and offshore platforms offer more competitive odds than the ISBB.

Popular bet types: match winners, total sets, handicaps, and tie-break markets.

🏈 American Sports

American sports attract a strong following in Israel, especially the NFL and NBA, which dominate offshore online sports betting. Many bettors prefer international sportsbooks because the ISBB offers limited coverage of US leagues. Offshore platforms provide deeper markets, including player props, alt spreads, live in-play betting, and season specials. This makes them a better choice for Israeli sports betting fans who want more variety.

Popular bet types: spreads, totals, props, and parlays.

🎮 Esports

Esports is rapidly gaining traction in Israel, with games like League of Legends, CS2, Valorant, and Dota 2 driving huge interest. Offshore top betting sites offer far better esports betting odds than the ISBB, along with markets such as map totals, kill props, and live in-play lines. Younger bettors, particularly those in their twenties, appreciate the fast pace and the constant tournament schedule. With broader coverage and better odds, offshore sportsbooks are a viable option for esports in Israeli online sports betting communities.

Popular bet types: match winners, map totals, handicaps, and live bets.

Best Israel Sports Betting Apps & Mobile Sites

With so many players in Israel using their phones for everyday browsing and streaming, it’s no surprise that mobile betting has become the preferred way to place wagers. The best options for online sports betting in Israel now feature smooth mobile sites, quick-loading interfaces, and layouts that work well on both iOS and Android devices. While not every offshore sportsbook offers a native app, most of the top online sportsbooks deliver fast, responsive mobile versions that feel just as good as an app.

Below is a quick look at the strongest mobile performers from our top list.

Mobile App Best For Mobile Features CoinCasino Fast, reliable mobile betting for all sports Clean mobile layout, quick odds loading, easy bet slip navigation Lucky Block Frequent promos and weekly betting on mobile Easy-to-browse promotions, responsive live odds, simple slips Samba Slots Israeli bettors who prefer simple, on-the-go betting Smooth mobile optimisation, fast cashier access, and strong live betting Mega Dice Live betting and in-play action Strong in-play interface, sharp mobile odds, quick bet confirmation TG Casino Casual mobile bettors Lightweight design, flexible market browsing

Payment Methods for Israeli Bettors

Funding your account is one of the biggest practical challenges for anyone exploring online sports betting in Israel, especially with the strict rules local banks apply to gambling transactions. The good news is that offshore sportsbooks still offer several reliable alternatives that work well for Israeli players, as long as you know what to expect.

Most top online sportsbooks settle balances in USD or EUR, so keep in mind that deposits made in ILS will convert on the way in, and the reverse applies when you withdraw.

E-Wallets (Skrill / Neteller)

Skrill and Neteller remain popular with offshore sportsbooks, and they’re often easier to use than local cards. They do require full KYC, and some fees apply, especially for currency conversion or withdrawing back to a bank account, but they’re fast, reliable, and widely accepted. Withdrawals typically process within 12 to 48 hours, making them one of the quicker payment options.

Cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, USDT)

Crypto is by far the most dependable method for Israeli bettors. Transactions process quickly (often within minutes), fees are minimal, and deposits rarely get blocked. Coins like USDT are especially handy because they avoid currency-conversion swings. Crypto is supported at nearly all top online sportsbooks, and it’s the preferred option for bettors who want smooth, frustration-free payments.

Credit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

Local banks follow strict anti-gambling rules, including the Bank of Israel’s internal guidelines (often referenced as Procedure 411), which push banks and card issuers to block gambling-related payments. As a result, Visa and Mastercard transactions frequently fail when depositing into offshore sportsbooks. If a card declines once, trying again often triggers additional blocks; switching to an e-wallet is usually the better move.

International Bank Transfer (SWIFT)

SWIFT transfers generally work for withdrawals, but they’re slow and expensive. Transfers can take 2–5 business days to arrive, and intermediary banks may charge additional fees. Because of this, most Israeli bettors use bank transfers only for larger cash-outs or as a last resort.

Payment Method Deposit Speed Withdrawal Speed Accepts Israeli Players Skrill / Neteller Instant 12–48 hours ✅ Crypto Minutes Minutes–Hours ✅ Visa / Mastercard Often blocked N/A Limited SWIFT Bank Transfer Slower/not recommended 2–5 business days ✅

Responsible Gambling

Even with access to the best betting sites and offshore platforms for online sports betting in Israel, it’s important to keep your betting experience enjoyable and balanced. Setting simple limits, managing your bankroll, and avoiding impulse bets can help you stay in control.

If you ever feel like betting is getting stressful or you’re starting to chase losses, there are global support organisations that offer free, confidential help. Here are trusted resources available to anyone:

Israel Center on Addiction:https://ica.org.il/

Israel Center on Addiction Hotline: 09-978-9510

The Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health (ICAMH): https://icamh.org.il/

ICAMH Hotline: 02-373-0088

What are the Top Israeli Sports Betting Sites?

When comparing the leading options for online sports betting in Israel, a few platforms clearly deliver more value than the rest. Our top ten list highlights the best betting sites for Israeli players, each offering something different, sharper odds, smoother mobile betting, faster payments, or better promos. These top online sportsbooks give you far more choice than the limited local options available through the Israeli sports betting monopoly.

From everything covered in this guide, CoinCasino remains the strongest overall pick thanks to its big welcome bonus, wide sports coverage, and easy mobile experience. Samba Slots is ideal for players who enjoy betting on football, while Lucky Block is the best choice for anyone who wants frequent weekly promos and cashback.

Whichever platform you choose, each site listed here is reliable, widely used, and well-suited to bettors who follow sports betting news in Israel and want more flexibility. If you want the best balance of bonuses, odds, and features, we recommend starting with CoinCasino.