Cookie Run Kingdom Codes October, 2025

Cookie Run Kingdom is an incredibly popular free-to-play kingdom-building RPG for mobile with fast-paced minigames and an immersive storyline. Discover the latest CRK codes and learn how to unlock in-game currencies and resources to boost your play. Show More

Cookie Run Kingdom codes are updated and released as quickly as they expire. For players looking to take advantage of coupons and codes for quick rewards and bonuses like Stamina Jelly or Cookie Cutters, it’s worth checking regularly for updates.

Active CRK codes can be found in a number of places, from the in-game mailbox during special events through to social media platforms run by staff, content creators, and game devs DevSisters. In this article, you will find new codes for Cookie Run Kingdom and a step-by-step guide to help you claim your rewards.

Avatar photo

Authored By Paul Fortescue

Last Updated: October 10, 2025
isla-hamilton

Reviewed By Isla Hamilton

Managing Editor
Disclaimer Icon
Disclaimer

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly – Online gambling laws vary by country – always ensure you’re following local regulations and are of legal gambling age. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and seek help if needed. Some of the links featured on the GamesHub site are affiliate links. This means we may earn a commission – at no additional cost to you – if you click a link and make a deposit at a partner site. All of our reviews and recommendations are subject to a rigorous editorial process to ensure they remain accurate, impartial, and trustworthy. You can learn more about how we evaluate platforms on our How We Rate page. For full transparency about our partnerships, please visit our Affiliate Disclosure. If you have any questions or feedback, don’t hesitate to contact our team.

Read less
Read more
Image for Cookie Run Kingdom Codes page

New Cookie Run Kingdom Codes for October

Below are the latest, active Cookie Run Kingdom game codes:

Code Reward
LIVETABLEREADSSK 3,000 Crystals, 1,500 Rainbow Cubes, 500 Choco Chalk
SPECIALONAIR 5,000 Crystals, 4,500 Rainbow Cubes, 200 Radient Biscuit Dough, 15 Fateful Cookie Cutter, 3 Butter Amber

Expired Codes

The following Cookie Run Kingdom codes have expired and are no longer worth your time.

  • MISSEARTHBREAD25
  • COOKINGRUNCOOKIE
  • FIVEHUNDREDGRATS
  • VALIVETABLEREAD
  • CRKCOOLSUMMER
  • CKXBCMINIGAME
  • CKBEASTSUCCESS05
  • KINGDOM1MILLION
  • FIVEHUNDREDINSTA
  • SUNNYLIUCOUPON4U
  • 3HUNDREDKDISCORD
  • IHWANPRESENT2504
  • AKMUDADADADADADA
  • CREMEDELACREME25
  • 100KSUBSCOOKIETH
  • 2025COOKIERUNFAN
  • CRK4THANNIVERSARYEIT
  • CRK4THANNIVERSARYDEC
  • CRK4THANNIVERSARYOF
  • CRK4THANNIVERSARYOW
  • CRK4THANNIVERSARYSH
  • PONPONLINKINGDOM
  • COOKIERUNFUNTRIP
  • HYROOLINKINGDOM
  • KINGDOMLIVE2412
  • HUSBANDOFTHEYEAR
  • FIVEHUNDREDTWEET
  • ONEHUNDREDHOORAY
  • KINGDOMLIVE2409
  • NDRUNNERCOMBO441
  • MYCOOKIECHIMCHAK
  • HAPPYDISCORDBDAY
  • COOKIERUNBRAVE15
  • UPDATEFIRSTCREAM
  • LOVEWITCHSCASTLE
  • MISSEARTHBREAD24
  • CRK3RDANNIVERSARYT
  • CRK3RDANNIVERSARYAS
  • CRK3RDANNIVERSARYBE
  • FROMKINGDOMWITHLOVE
  • INCRK3RDANNIVERSARY
  • CRK3RDANNIVERSARYST
  • WELCOMETOBEASTYEAST
  • CRK3RDANNIVERSARYA
  • CRK3RDANNIVERSARYYE
  • GOOGLEPLAY2023
  • CRKINDONESIA
  • BEWAREOFTHEMERGELCS
  • CRKALWAYSLOVEYOU
  • CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD1
  • CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD2
  • CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD3
  • CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4
  • CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD5
  • CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD6
  • CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD7

How To Redeem Codes in Cookie Run Kingdom

To claim your reward with new Cookie Run Kingdom codes, launch the Cookie Run Kingdom app and follow these steps:

  1. Click the menu button at the top right of the screen.
  2. Go to Settings and copy your Player ID from the info page.
  3. Head to the DevPlay Coupon Page.
  4. Enter your Player ID and the active Cookie Run Kingdom code you wish to claim.
  5. Click ‘Claim Reward’ and head back to the game to collect your items from the in-game mailbox.

If the code hasn’t expired, you’ll find your reward in the in-game mailbox.

What Are Cookie Run Kingdom Codes?

Build your own CRK with active Cookie Run Kingdom codes.

Cookie Run Kingdom is a free-to-play mobile RPG featuring a gacha system. This system allows players to accumulate and spend in-game currencies to earn rewards of varying rarities, from soulstones to cookies and more.

Cookie Run Kingdom game codes allow players to boost their in-game resources through gifts like Choco Chalk, Rainbow Cubes, Crystals, or Stamina Jellies. These can be used to fast-track gameplay and land extra loot rolls.

How To Get More Cookie Run Kingdom Codes

You can find new codes for Cookie Run Kingdom through several official and community channels:

  • Official Social Media:  New codes for Cookie Run Kingdom can be obtained via official social media accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, with CRK staff posting updated CRK codes, often with short expiry dates. To make the most of these bonuses you have to keep an eye on their accounts because the active Cookie Run Kingdom codes are snapped up fast.
  • Youtubers & Streamers: Cookie Run Kingdom codes can also be found on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Streamers and content creators get early access to codes and rewards through partnerships and seasonal events.
  • CRK Wiki: The official CRK wiki site regularly updates active CRK codes for players to grab rewards, and on occasion, it has exclusive coupons for use.
  • In-Game Mail: Seasonal events and anniversaries are often opportunities for players to get back into the game; as such, DevSisters will release in-game codes for players via the in-game mail.

Welcome to browse our free games section to find other titles offering redeemable codes and in-game rewards. There you’ll find anything from reviews of popular slots like Starburst from NetEnt, and Chaos Crew 2 from Hacksaw Gaming, along with many more game code lists for popular games, much like CRK.

FAQs

Does Cookie Run Kingdom have codes?

How do I redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes?

What are the new codes in Cookie Run Kingdom?

How do I enter codes in Cookie Run Kingdom mobile?

What is the best Cookie Run Kingdom code for October?

Paul Fortescue

Paul Fortescue is a devoted gaming enthusiast and long-time writer with a sharp eye for innovation within the evolving interactive entertainment landscape. Backed by years of experience in gaming journalism, reviews, and in-depth technological research, Paul is as obsessed with large-scale MMORPG universes as he is with more straightforward indie gems. He has brought his expertise to Noisy Pixel, Gameinformer, and more over the years, steadily building a reputation for sharp insights and accessible knowledge. An interest in the increasingly gamified online slots domain is also becoming a growing passion, especially considering the abundant cutting-edge gaming mechanics now on the market. Whether analyzing game economies or testing the limits of next-gen tech, Paul brings curiosity, clarity, and a player-first mindset every single time.