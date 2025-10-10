New Cookie Run Kingdom Codes for October

Below are the latest, active Cookie Run Kingdom game codes:

Code Reward LIVETABLEREADSSK 3,000 Crystals, 1,500 Rainbow Cubes, 500 Choco Chalk SPECIALONAIR 5,000 Crystals, 4,500 Rainbow Cubes, 200 Radient Biscuit Dough, 15 Fateful Cookie Cutter, 3 Butter Amber

Expired Codes

The following Cookie Run Kingdom codes have expired and are no longer worth your time.

MISSEARTHBREAD25

COOKINGRUNCOOKIE

FIVEHUNDREDGRATS

VALIVETABLEREAD

CRKCOOLSUMMER

CKXBCMINIGAME

CKBEASTSUCCESS05

KINGDOM1MILLION

FIVEHUNDREDINSTA

SUNNYLIUCOUPON4U

3HUNDREDKDISCORD

IHWANPRESENT2504

AKMUDADADADADADA

CREMEDELACREME25

100KSUBSCOOKIETH

2025COOKIERUNFAN

CRK4THANNIVERSARYEIT

CRK4THANNIVERSARYDEC

CRK4THANNIVERSARYOF

CRK4THANNIVERSARYOW

CRK4THANNIVERSARYSH

PONPONLINKINGDOM

COOKIERUNFUNTRIP

HYROOLINKINGDOM

KINGDOMLIVE2412

HUSBANDOFTHEYEAR

FIVEHUNDREDTWEET

ONEHUNDREDHOORAY

KINGDOMLIVE2409

NDRUNNERCOMBO441

MYCOOKIECHIMCHAK

HAPPYDISCORDBDAY

COOKIERUNBRAVE15

UPDATEFIRSTCREAM

LOVEWITCHSCASTLE

MISSEARTHBREAD24

CRK3RDANNIVERSARYT

CRK3RDANNIVERSARYAS

CRK3RDANNIVERSARYBE

FROMKINGDOMWITHLOVE

INCRK3RDANNIVERSARY

CRK3RDANNIVERSARYST

WELCOMETOBEASTYEAST

CRK3RDANNIVERSARYA

CRK3RDANNIVERSARYYE

GOOGLEPLAY2023

CRKINDONESIA

BEWAREOFTHEMERGELCS

CRKALWAYSLOVEYOU

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD1

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD2

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD3

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD5

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD6

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD7

How To Redeem Codes in Cookie Run Kingdom

To claim your reward with new Cookie Run Kingdom codes, launch the Cookie Run Kingdom app and follow these steps:

Click the menu button at the top right of the screen. Go to Settings and copy your Player ID from the info page. Head to the DevPlay Coupon Page. Enter your Player ID and the active Cookie Run Kingdom code you wish to claim. Click ‘Claim Reward’ and head back to the game to collect your items from the in-game mailbox.

If the code hasn’t expired, you’ll find your reward in the in-game mailbox.

What Are Cookie Run Kingdom Codes?

Cookie Run Kingdom is a free-to-play mobile RPG featuring a gacha system. This system allows players to accumulate and spend in-game currencies to earn rewards of varying rarities, from soulstones to cookies and more.

Cookie Run Kingdom game codes allow players to boost their in-game resources through gifts like Choco Chalk, Rainbow Cubes, Crystals, or Stamina Jellies. These can be used to fast-track gameplay and land extra loot rolls.

How To Get More Cookie Run Kingdom Codes

You can find new codes for Cookie Run Kingdom through several official and community channels:

Official Social Media: New codes for Cookie Run Kingdom can be obtained via official social media accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, with CRK staff posting updated CRK codes, often with short expiry dates. To make the most of these bonuses you have to keep an eye on their accounts because the active Cookie Run Kingdom codes are snapped up fast.

New codes for Cookie Run Kingdom can be obtained via official social media accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, with CRK staff posting updated CRK codes, often with short expiry dates. To make the most of these bonuses you have to keep an eye on their accounts because the active Cookie Run Kingdom codes are snapped up fast. Youtubers & Streamers: Cookie Run Kingdom codes can also be found on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Streamers and content creators get early access to codes and rewards through partnerships and seasonal events.

Cookie Run Kingdom codes can also be found on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Streamers and content creators get early access to codes and rewards through partnerships and seasonal events. CRK Wiki: The official CRK wiki site regularly updates active CRK codes for players to grab rewards, and on occasion, it has exclusive coupons for use.

The official CRK wiki site regularly updates active CRK codes for players to grab rewards, and on occasion, it has exclusive coupons for use. In-Game Mail: Seasonal events and anniversaries are often opportunities for players to get back into the game; as such, DevSisters will release in-game codes for players via the in-game mail.

FAQs

Does Cookie Run Kingdom have codes? Yes, CRK codes are regularly released by Devsisters via multiple means for players to take advantage of bonus in-game currencies and resources.

How do I redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes? Follow our guide above to receive rewards to claim via your in-game mailbox.

What are the new codes in Cookie Run Kingdom? The latest active Cookie Run Kingdom codes are SPECIALONAIR and LIVETABLEREADSSK.

How do I enter codes in Cookie Run Kingdom mobile? Look in your game settings for your DevPlay ID and redeem your CRK codes via the DevPlay site.