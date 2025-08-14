List of Crypto Gambling Sites for August 2025

Best Crypto Gambling Sites Reviewed

We’ve introduced you to the current best crypto gambling sites in the US, and now it’s time to get to know them a little bit better. Here are reviews of the top 10 crypto gambling sites, as selected by our gambling experts.

1. CoinCasino – Our Best Overall Crypto Gambling Site for August 2025

CoinCasino is our number one choice for all your crypto gambling needs. Not only does this site offer a massive welcome bonus up to $30,000, but it also offers weekly bonuses up to $100,000, instant crypto withdrawals, plus free spins and free bets. It is also, in our considered opinion, the best Telegram Casino currently available.

CoinCasino Sports Betting

The sports betting options available to you at the Coin Casino truly cannot be beaten. If you want the top, most generous odds on all the global sports action, then this is the crypto betting site you really need to be using. As well as traditional sports, CoinCasino is a true market leader when it comes to eSports, offering everything from CS2, Valorant, and LoL to video game sports, all complete with live streaming.

CoinCasino Casino Gaming

If you think that crypto sports betting is amazing at CoinCasino, then you’d better be prepared to be blinded by the brilliance of the casino here! Featuring titles from top names such as Mancala Gaming, Habanero, and EvoPlay, the crypto casino at CoinCasino is every online player’s dream. Play slots, casino games, and casual games, or kick back and relax at the site’s amazing live casino.

CoinCasino Online Poker

Alas, online poker is not yet available at CoinCasino, but watch this space!

CoinCasino Crypto Options

At the time of this review, CoinCasino accepted 21 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. If you don’t want to use a crypto wallet here, then that’s fine, as you can buy crypto with incredibly generous rates directly from the site. Connecting existing crypto wallets to CoinCasino is easy too, with WalletConnect support.

No. of Sports 28 No. of Casino Games 4,000+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? N Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Tether + more Welcome Bonus Get a 200% Deposit Bonus up to $30,000!

👍 Expert’s Opinion We really do not think that CoinCasino can be beaten in terms of crypto sports betting and casino play. The market selection and the gaming catalog are both exceptional, and everything you could possibly want or need is catered to. With that amazing welcome bonus too, we think you’ll find CoinCasino to be an excellent site for all your gambling needs.

2. BetPanda – Play the Best Exclusive Games Right Here

Two of the most important aspects of using any crypto gambling site are anonymity and choice. If you want an online crypto gambling site that not only ticks those boxes, but also pushes the tip of the pen through the box and out the other side, then BetPanda is ideal for you. With support for over 30 cryptocurrencies, BetPanda is there when you need it for casino play and sports betting.

BetPanda Sports Betting

BetPanda is likely to become your best friend if you love betting on sports. Unlike most US-based sports betting sites, this site offers full global coverage of all sports, and not just sports that US-based fans are accustomed to. True, NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL coverage is exceptional, but you can also easily bet on soccer, tennis, golf, and so on, plus all the most popular eSports.

BetPanda Casino Gaming

If you’re a regular player at online casinos, then you might get tired of finding the same games at different sites, time and time again. That’s not the case at BetPanda, as the site has plenty of original slots and games that you simply will not find anywhere else. In addition, the site can offer a fantastic live casino with all your usual favourites from Evolution and countless other top providers.

BetPanda Online Poker

There are not, as yet, any kind of poker options available at BetPanda.

BetPanda Crypto Options

As we have already mentioned, BetPanda accepts over 30 different cryptocurrencies, so no matter the cryptocurrency you use, it’s more than likely to be accepted at the site. Just for the record, among those accepted cryptos are Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, XRP, Litecoin, and Shiba Inu.

No. of Sports 28 No. of Casino Games 6,000+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? N Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Tether + more Welcome Bonus 100% Welcome Bonus up to 1 BTC

👍 Expert’s Opinion We reckon that BetPanda is such a fantastic site that you may never want to go anywhere else for your crypto sports betting and casino play needs. As well as a substantial array of gaming options and sports betting markets, BetPanda can offer plenty of original titles not found elsewhere, plus a vibrant live casino. It’s a shame that BetPanda doesn’t offer poker right now, but that’s surely just a matter of time.

3. BC Game – Accepts More Cryptos than Anywhere Else

BC Game has been a huge name in crypto gambling since 2017, and it’s a site that simply gets better every time we pay it a visit. It’s the site that accepts the most cryptocurrencies – over 100 – and also offers super speedy withdrawals and an incredible welcome offer. It’s also one of the best-reviewed crypto gambling sites that’s currently available.

BC Game Sports Betting

BC Game is a site that adores sports, just as much as you will adore it for all your sports betting needs. This is a truly global site that accepts players from all over the world, and so it covers practically every sport you can think of. One notable aspect of this site is the ‘Bets Feed’ where you can see exactly what your fellow BC Game site users are backing!

BC Game Casino Gaming

This site is another that’s famed for its exclusive content, with fabulous games such as Wukoong, Symbiote, and Cursed Clown available here and nowhere else. BG Game is somewhat unique as it has its own live casino offering blackjack, roulette and others. Naturally, it too has a full range of amazing slots and games from over 76 different providers!

BC Game Online Poker

As of yet, BC Game has chosen not to enter the crypto online poker sphere.

BC Game Crypto Options

It is probably easier to list the cryptocurrencies that BG Game doesn’t offer than the ones it does! With over 100 options, no matter how obscure your chosen cryptocurrency may be, BG Game probably accepts it! Naturally, all the most common cryptos such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum are accepted too.

No. of Sports 28 No. of Casino Games 10,000+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? N Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin + more Welcome Bonus Up to $150% Bonus + 20 FB/400 FS

👍 Expert’s Opinion BC Game (the ‘BC’ does stand for Bitcoin, as you may have guessed) is probably the biggest online casino globally that is Bitcoin-friendly. However, biggest is not always best, although we always rate BG Game highly whenever we are asked just how good it is. This massive crypto gaming site should suit any crypto gambler’s needs.

4. BetPlay – Exclusive Benefits for Crypto VIPs

The name of this site really does sum up what this page is all about, as you can bet and play at BetPlay! Launched in 2020, BetPlay cannot match the longevity of many other sites on our list, but that doesn’t mean it’s not as good! This championship-level site offers fast signups, instant withdrawals, and exclusive benefits for its VIPs.

BetPlay Sports Betting

BetPlay has chosen to split into two when it comes to sports betting. There’s a dedicated sportsbook and a racebook that covers horse racing, harness racing, and greyhound racing from the US, the UK, France, Australia, and others. The sports betting side of BetPlay covers everything else, from the top US sports and leagues to global competitions in soccer, golf, tennis, eSports, and more!

BetPlay Casino Gaming

The casino at BetPlay has a number of Betplay originals, but also offers the latest and hottest titles from providers such as NoLimit City, Pragmatic Play, and Push Gaming. In total, over 60 providers are on hand to give you the very best in online casino entertainment. As well as slots and casino games, this site has casual games too, such as Plinko, Mines, and HiLo.

BetPlay Online Poker

Get excited, because BetPlay has online poker! This is a very recent addition to what BetPlay can offer, with the BetPlay poker client first becoming available to download in July 2025. To kick things off, the site offered $100 and $200 GTD freerolls, plus daily guaranteed tournaments, satellites, and main events, with buy-ins from $0.10 to $150 to suit all poker budgets!

BetPlay Crypto Options

BetPlay is another site that accepts practically every cryptocurrency that’s ever been mined! If you can think of it, then BetPlay accepts it! Among those accepted are all the usual suspects plus Ripple, TRON, Toncoin, and others. Of course, BetPlay accepted fiat currencies too.

No. of Sports 32 No. of Casino Games 8,500+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? Y Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Dogecoin + more Welcome Bonus 100% up to 50,000 mBTC

👍 Expert’s Opinion BetPlay may be newer than most other crypto gambling sites we have reviewed so far, but it has caught up and overtaken many established names. We were so excited when BetPlay added poker in the summer of 2025, and we think you’ll be excited by their current poker options. It is a genuinely excellent site with fast withdrawals, top bonuses, and much more.

5. Cryptorino – Sign Up With Confidence of Anonymity

The fabulously named Cryptorino is a crypto online gambling site that takes your privacy very seriously, as surely all sites should! You can register here with just an email address and password. If you want complete anonymity, you can set up a new email account just to use with Cryptorino.

Cryptorino Sports Betting

The sports betting arm of Cryptorino is simply excellent and extremely easy to use. Like most crypto-accepting gambling sites, Cryptorino has been created for a global audience, so it covers far more than US sports. The top sport is soccer, as of course, soccer (or football as the rest of the world calls it) is the globe’s leading game. No matter what you want to bet on, you’ll find it at Cryptorino, plus you can earn yourself a completely free bet each and every week!

Cryptorino Casino Gaming

Cryptorino is another online crypto site that is loaded with games from many top providers. Among those names are BGaming, Playson, ShadyLady, and Slotmill. You get an outstanding selection of slots, and thanks to the site’s amazing software, you can filter by provider if you have a definite favourite. All the hottest table games are available too, but a special word needs to be said for Cryptorino’s live casino, which has blackjack, roulette, and much more provided by Live88, Microgaming, Evolution, Iconic21, Pragmatic Play, and 155.

Cryptorino Online Poker

The Bitcoin online gambling aspect of Cryptorino is completed by the site’s options for poker. The site has a hectic tournament schedule that focuses on the hottest variant in town – Tennessee Hold’em. This version of poker is like Hold’em but with more strategy, less folding, and side pots. There are also Hold’em variants and free buy-ins, plus ring games with blinds to suit all poker players. The site also runs daily freerolls with prizes up to a very generous $500.

Cryptorino Crypto Options

Despite the name ‘Cryptorino’, this site is an online gambling site only. You cannot upload your dollars to it and have the site convert them to your chosen cryptocurrency. It’s not too much of a hassle to open up a crypto wallet independently and connect it to Cryptorino, though. The site accepts most popular cryptocurrencies, which is excellent news. Cryptorino also accepts fiat payment systems such as credit cards and Apple/Google Pay.

No. of Sports 28 No. of Casino Games 6,000+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? Y Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether + more Welcome Bonus 100% Welcome Bonus up to 1 BTC

👍 Expert’s Opinion We think it’s important to keep things private on the internet, and probably so do you. That’s why we like Cryptorino so much. Just needing an email address and password to join is a real bonus. If you’re worried about someone gaining your details and withdrawing your balance, then don’t be. Cryptorino will only allow withdrawals to the same crypto wallets from which deposits have been made. Another reason to celebrate this site’s excellence!

6. Instant Casino – Fastest Withdrawals in the West!

You may be wondering what’s ‘instant’ about Instant Casino. Allow us to tell you! Withdrawals here are instant! Other sites tend to hang about when processing payouts, but the Instant Casino does not. Request your money and this online casino will payout instantly!

Instant Casino Sports Betting

The major sports covered by the Instant Casino are soccer, basketball, tennis, and ice hockey. All sports can be found by searching the menus. It’s not a comprehensive list, though. It does include eSports such as FIFA, and Counter-Strike. The site does have an impressive live section with lots of live streaming of some events, including eSports. The menus you use are attractive and have been very well designed.

Instant Casino Gaming

The casino side of things at the Instant Casino has been split three ways. The three sections are slots & table games, live games, and ‘Instant Casino Originals’. Don’t get too excited by the latter, though, as it only contains five games – Plinko, Mines, Hi-Lo, Dice, and Crash. Thankfully, the slots section is much more populated. Providers include Spinomenal, NetGaming, and Relax Gaming. The live casino has plenty of tables to sit at, covering all the usual bases, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Instant Casino Online Poker

Head to the Instant Casino and you’ll make an instant discovery – there’s no poker.

Instant Casino Crypto Options

Instant Casino is a hybrid fiat and non-fiat site. You are free to use your Visa or MasterCard credit card at this site. You are also free to use all the most popular cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Withdrawals to a crypto wallet only take around 15 minutes, although that time is trimmed to 5 if you use a fast coin such as Litecoin or Doge. You can withdraw to cards too, but here the speeds become more sloth-like. A credit card withdrawal will take between one and three days.

No. of Sports 28 No. of Casino Games 5,000+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? Y Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin Welcome Bonus 200% Welcome Bonus Up to €7,500 + 10% Cashback

👍 Expert’s Opinion As experienced casino players ourselves, we understand some of the pain of getting your money paid out. It can take days at some online casinos, and even weeks at others. You may also have to send multiple reminders to support teams. That’s just the case at Instant Casino. Use a speedy crypto, and your money is with you within five minutes. Add on Instant Casino’s casino and sports betting options, and you have yourself a very good online crypto casino.

7. Cybet – A Venue With a Sense of Community

Cybet is an online crypto gambling platform that tries to do things a little differently. Instead of feeling all alone when playing at an online casino, you get a better sense of community at this site. As soon as you register, you can enter the chat feed here and talk to your fellow site users. Don’t worry about trolls and gaslighters, as the chat feed is moderated, and miscreants are given the boot.

Cybet Sports Betting

Cybet is purely an online casino. There’s no sports betting.

Cybet Casino Gaming

Leaving aside the live casino for a while, Cybet offers well over 700 slots. There are a huge number of providers, with Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming providing the most titles. Around 99% of what’s available here is slots, so if you want to play blackjack or roulette, a quick jaunt to the live casino is required. This is provided in its entirety by Evolution and includes ‘rare’ games such as Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, Dragon Tiger, and Teen Patti.

Cybet Online Poker

No poker is available at Cybet.

Cybet Crypto Options

The six main crypto options at Cybet are Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Dogecoin, and Tether. Other cryptos are likely to be accepted too. We do not think that Cybet accepts anything other than cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. Deposits are processed instantly, and as the site is community-driven, we feel withdrawals will be fast too.

No. of Sports N/A No. of Casino Games 800+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? N Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether + more Welcome Bonus 100% First Deposit Bonus + 50 Free Spins

👍 Expert’s Opinion Cybet seems to occupy something of a unique niche in the online crypto casinos realm. We like the fact that it is community-focused, but given the paucity of the chat, we don’t know how large that community is. When we logged on, the chat room claimed that just shy of 1,000 people were with us, although no one was saying anything! Perhaps that will change once Cybet finds its feet and adds sports betting and poker to the mix.

8. Wild.io – Daily Bonuses Give Away 5 Million Free Spins!

Wild.io is an online casino that has been driving players wild, and in a good way, since 2022. This is another crypto-only casino, so you can keep your credit cards in your wallet when you play here. Players seem to be really enthusiastic about this crypto gambling site, mentioning Wild.io’s habit of processing withdrawals quickly and without complaint.

Wild.io Sports Betting

The sports betting side of Wild.io is truly magnificent. Like many crypto gambling sites, Wild.io has crafted together a sportsbook that is easy to use yet offers full coverage of global sporting events. The site claims it covers 80 different sports, and this list contains soccer, cricket, all popular US sports, and eSports. Moneyline and other odds are decent, and you’ll get the best returns for your stakes if you bet at Wild.io.

Wild.io Casino Gaming

Wild.io has thoughtfully split what it offers, casino-wise, into a few convenient categories. Slots, table games and live casino games all get their own sections. You can filter all games by provider, too. The best-represented providers here are Evolution (360 games), Yggdrasil (326 games), Booming Games (200 games) and BetSoft (191 games). We didn’t count up all the games available, but we can guess them to be over 6,000. The live casino offers over 500 tables at which you can sit.

Wild.io Online Poker

Wild.io is not wild about online poker, as there isn’t any.

Wild.io Crypto Options

The list of cryptos this site accepts is practically endless. We will name a few, though – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Tron, Cardano, Binance, Ripple, Solana and USD Coin. The site does not accept fiat currencies at all. Deposits are instant, and although withdrawals are not as fast, independent reviews reveal them to be speedy and largely unproblematic.

No. of Sports 28 No. of Casino Games 7,000+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? N Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Dogecoin & more Welcome Bonus 120% up ot $5,000 and 75 FS

👍 Expert’s Opinion Wild.io is one of the best online gambling sites available today, in our opinion. In terms of options, only a few alternatives are able to better it. We’ve seldom come across an online crypto gambling site that has as many slots as Wild.io, and their sports betting coverage is just as excellent. We’re not wild that it doesn’t have poker, but it does have everything else!

9. CasinoPunkz – The Retro Choice for 8-bit Gamers!

We think the CasinoPunkz crypto betting site has found the bottom of the barrel when it comes to crypto gambling site names! This is one of the newer sites on our list, only having come into being in 2024. It accepts 13 different types of crypto and runs via a Comoros online gaming licence. It also has a 100% welcome bonus up to $20,000.

CasinoPunkz Sports Betting

CasinoPunkz is a casino only, so there’s no sports betting.

CasinoPunkz Casino Gaming

The casino menu at CasinoPunkz kicks off with 80 slots from providers such as Play’n GO, Playson, No Limit City, and PopiPlay. There are just under 70 different providers in total. Beyond slots, it’s live casino play only, with tables from Live88, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and others. Roulette, baccarat, and blackjack are all covered. You can also play several game shows, including Cash Wheel Carnival, Dream Catcher, and Gonzo’s Treasure Map.

CasinoPunkz Online Poker

No online poker as yet at CasinoPunkz, but the site is in its infancy, so who knows what will be added in the future?

CasinoPunkz Crypto Options

This site is another that accepts crypto-payments only. The site accepts 13 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Binance, Ripple, Tron, Solana, Ethereum, and Tether. Independent user testimonials state very few problems with withdrawals, and that requested payouts are processed at a satisfactory speed, without anything getting in the way.

No. of Sports N/A No. of Casino Games 6,000+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? N Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana & more Welcome Bonus 100% Deposit Match

👍 Expert’s Opinion There’s a retro vibe to CasinoPunkz, as we are not talking about an ‘old-fashioned’ online casino look (go back to 2015, and all online casinos looked exactly the same). The site uses 8-bit style graphics to go along with the current trend of retro gaming. We appreciate that CasinoPunkz has not been online for as long as the other sites on our list. Despite that, CasinoPunkz shows a lot of promise, but a lot more content is required if it is truly to flourish.

10. Mega Dice – 15% CashBack with the Crypto Token $DICE

Mega Dice is not one of the longer-established crypto online gambling sites on our list. This site went online in 2023 and runs online via Comoros and Curaçao licences. It’s another on our list of crypto gambling sites that only accepts cryptocurrencies. It’s unique as it offers its own crypto token – $DICE. You can get 15% cash back if you bet with $DICE, but it’s not a deal-breaker if you want to use your own favoured cryptocurrency to play here.

Mega Dice Sports Betting

Mega Dice does offer sports betting, but it’s an option that’s heralded with very little fanfare. Sports betting markets are a little restricted – soccer, tennis, basketball, baseball, hockey, American football, table tennis, and eSports are the main options. You’ll find more events if you drill down into the menus, including kabaddi, pesapallo, and even eVaquejada, a Brazilian form of bull fighting! Thankfully, this bull-friendly version of Vaquejada is an eSport!

Mega Dice Casino Gaming

The mega fun at Mega Dice is really tailored to the casino. The list of online video slots is practically endless, and we lost count so many times trying to count them all that we gave up counting. We couldn’t even tell you how many providers are represented, as there are so many.

We will mention some names, though – Shady Lady, Gamebeat, Peter & Sons, Play’n GO, Relax Gaming … the list goes on and on. Table games are all live, with several options for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and game shows.

Mega Dice Online Poker

Mega Dice does have poker, but it’s not an online poker client. Instead, it’s a mix of live casino poker, RNG-based poker games, and video poker. It’s kind of like comparing RNG-based video sports games to the Super Bowl.

Mega Dice Crypto Options

As mentioned, Mega Dice offers its own $DICE Token, which offers 15% cash back weekly on all losses. You can play with $DICE via the web or the Telegram version of Mega Dice. You do not have to use $DICE to play here, but if you don’t, you won’t get that cashback. Most other cryptos are accepted, including Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Mega Dice does not accept fiat currencies.

No. of Sports N/A No. of Casino Games 4,000+ Live Casino? Y Online Poker? N Cryptos Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Dogecoin & more Welcome Bonus 100% Bonus up to 1 BTC + 50 FS

👍 Expert’s Opinion Mega Dice does deserve its place on our list of the top 10 crypto gambling sites. We don’t particularly like the fact that it only offers cashback to $DICE users, but we do like its stunning range of slots and live casino games, offered by an immense list of providers. We appreciate that Mega Dice has been up and running for only two years, but there’s significant room for improvement.

Real Money Gambling with Cryptocurrencies

While they may not have had quite the impact it was thought they would have, cryptos are entering our daily lives more frequently. Privacy is a problem on the internet, and it’s not ideal to give the internet your credit card details. Cryptocurrencies solve that problem, and you can keep what you do with your money completely to yourself.

Don’t worry if you cannot fathom cryptocurrencies at all, as you simply don’t need to. Get yourself a crypto wallet, convert your dollars to crypto, and you’re good to go. Some sites will even do the conversion for you, so you don’t have to worry at all.

When it comes to your winnings, it’s just the same process in reverse. Upload your crypto into your wallet and convert it back to dollars. You can then download them into any of your accounts. You may want to keep your crypto in your wallet, as you can spend it elsewhere.

Using crypto keeps prying eyes away from your financial dealings – the IRS, the government, your financial institutions … even your spouse! You should value your privacy, and that includes your financial privacy. Enjoy sports betting, casino play, or poker confidentially, and without those prying eyes.

Crypto Gambling vs Fiat Money Gambling

You may wonder why you should bother with crypto when it comes to gambling. Why not just use dollars on your credit card? We have already outlined the privacy factor, but are there any other advantages?

We certainly think there are. Online gambling sites for sports betting, casino play, and poker like you to use crypto too. Many are offshore, so they probably have to pay to get your US dollars converted into native currencies. If you use crypto, that’s not something they have to worry about.

This means they are likely to reward you with better bonuses and bespoke offers – deals not available to fiat money gamblers. You’ll often find the crypto welcome bonus at crypto sites is more generous than the fiat money bonus.

If you keep money in your crypto wallet, then you’re likely to find that its value will rise without you lifting a finger! A $100 worth of Bitcoin two years ago, for example, would now be worth $366! Try asking for those interest rates for your checking account.

You don’t have to use crypto only for gambling, of course. There are plenty of places online where you can spend your ETH, LTC, or BTC gambling winnings. And, because you’re using crypto, you’re going to get much better prices! To make your dollars go further, convert them to crypto!

Is Crypto Gambling Online Legal and Safe?

Yes, gambling using crypto is perfectly legal. Despite some legal challenges, cryptocurrencies have not been banned in the US. In some countries, such as China, Egypt, and Morocco, cryptos have been banned. You are free to use crypto at any online gambling site where crypto is accepted. Note that not all of them do. US-licensed gambling sites prefer you to use credit cards or other payment methods.

Most offshore casinos are happy to accept cryptocurrencies, and indeed, many of them are crypto-only. Crypto gambling at offshore sites is legal, but you need to take an extra bit of care. The sites we recommend are absolutely fine; however, some gambling sites just exist to take your money. If you win, and especially if you win big, the site will simply find excuse after excuse not to pay you.

If you are signing up for a site that isn’t on our recommended list, take care. Explore the internet for news about such sites and other users’ experiences. It’s important that if a user reports difficulty in gaining fairly won winnings, you ignore that site and go explore alternative options.

What’s on Offer at Crypto Gambling Websites

Gambling involves the risk of money in the hope of winning more. If a site offers that, then it’s a gambling site! Below, we take a look at the three main gambling arenas online.

Crypto Sports Betting

Most people understand what sports betting is. You back an outcome, and if that outcome ends up coming to fruition, you win. The odds of an outcome dictate how much you win.

The more unlikely the outcome, the higher the odds. Some outcomes are thought so likely they are ‘odds on’. This means you win less than your stake. All wins return your stake too, don’t forget.

At crypto sports betting sites, you can bet on all major leagues – NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, plus other sports such as soccer, tennis, and golf. You can bet on the moneyline, totals, over/under, and player props. It’s worth noting that crypto sports betting sites are known for the depth of their markets. You might find the markets at fiat-money betting sites unnecessarily restrictive. Crypto sports betting sites simply offer more.

Crypto Casino Gaming

We’ve all seen a casino – either in real life, on TV, or at the movie theatre. Online casinos bring the casino right into your home. If you use crypto casino apps, you can play casino games anywhere – on the bus, in a cafe, or even in the queue at the DMV!

Video slots are the most popular pastime at crypto casinos. Most sites will have well over one hundred slots with various themes and game mechanics. Some sites have over one thousand! Slots are quick, fun to play, and some have jackpots so big that you might consider giving your boss the finger if you win them!

Classic table games are on offer too. These include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps. You might be able to play casino games you’ve never played before. How about casino hold’em, pai gow poker, or sic bo? Convert your crypto to casino chips and you might just discover a new favourite!

Crypto Poker

Online poker exploded in the US in the 1990s and 2000s until the federal government shut it all down in 2014. Online poker is back up and running in the US, but only in specific states. If you’re a poker shark and don’t live in a state where licensed poker is okay, then crypto poker is your haven. Offshore poker sites are not physically located in the US, so they can offer poker without fear of legal repercussions!

As most offshore poker sites accept crypto, they can be considered crypto poker sites. They offer poker rooms where you can play your favourite game. Texas Hold’em is king, of course, but all crypto poker sites have variants. You should be able to play Omaha, Stud, and Draw at least.

The leading crypto poker sites will offer fixed, pot, and no-limit games with varying blinds and table sizes. They will also offer sit-n-gos and tournaments, although as they are offshore sites, they are unlikely to have satellites to real-world tournaments.

Crypto Gambling Bonuses and Promotions

As we have already explained, the bonuses and promotions at crypto gambling sites in the USA are usually generous. You are much more likely to get better bonuses than if you use non-crypto sites (although there are plenty of good casino bonuses at fiat money sites too). Below are details about the types of bonuses most commonly offered.

Welcome Bonuses

A welcome bonus is the first bonus offered to you when you join a crypto gambling site. It’s usually a percentage match of your first deposit, up to a stated limit. For example, say you had a 400% bonus and you deposited $200. You would then get $800 in bonus money to play with.

Bonus money is like site credit. You can only use it at the site, and you can’t withdraw it. You can withdraw your winnings, but only when specific wagering requirements have been met. These require you to wager a multiple (30 to 40 times) of your bonus using your own money.

Welcome bonuses will also require a minimum deposit to acquire them and a maximum limit on how much bonus money you can attain. Always read the T&Cs in full for any promotion that you sign up for.

Cashback Deals

A cashback deal will pay you back a percentage of your losses. This is usually done on a percentage of your losses. A common cashback deal will be 10%, but you may find a better deal. Most cashback is paid on a weekly basis.

Say the crypto casino you are playing at has a 10% weekly cashback deal. At the beginning of the week, you have a balance of $2,000, and after a week’s play, it’s down to £1,700, a loss of $300. Through the cashback deal, you get $30 back.

Cashbank money is usually paid as bonus money, so it comes with wagering requirements. Always check the T&Cs of any cashback deal to make sure you are ticking all the necessary boxes.

Reload Bonuses

A reload bonus works in precisely the same way as a welcome bonus. The difference is that you can claim a reload bonus after you’ve used your welcome bonus and completed wagering.

Reload bonuses are offered at a frequency determined by the online crypto gambling site offering them. They could be monthly, weekly, or even daily. Some of the best crypto gambling websites offer reload bonuses with every deposit you make at them!

Free Spins

If you love playing slots, then free spins are just what you need! They are usually offered as a reward for making a deposit. The size of the deposit will need to be above a minimum threshold. Once your deposit is confirmed, those free spins are yours!

Free spins will have a value (typically $0.10) and may be tied to a specific video slot. Some free spins may be allowed for a range of slots, or all the slots at the site! Select your slot and get spinning for free!

Typically, free spins winnings are paid as bonus cash, and wagering will be required. The top crypto casinos, though, will pay free spins winnings as withdrawable cash.

Loyalty Programs

All crypto gambling sites adore loyal players. Many will also reward that loyalty via loyalty programs or VIP schemes.

Typically, a loyalty program is split over a number of tiers: bronze, silver, gold, platinum, diamond, and so on. Once you wager over a specific limit, you move up a tier. Each time you move up, you will gain a reward, such as a bonus or free spins. Maintain your wagering and your level to gain bonus benefits.

Reach the top tiers to gain the best benefits. Note that if your wagering tails off, you will be demoted down the tiers.

Referral Bonuses

If you’ve found a hot new online casino or a few online crypto betting sites, you may wish to share that news with your gambling buddies. At some sites, you can earn a bonus for everyone that you recommend the site to!

If a site that has online gambling with Bitcoin and other cryptos offers this, you will be given a referral code. Hand that code to your friends, and if they go to sign up and make a deposit, you’ll get some bonus goodness too!

Most sites will limit the number of referrals you can make. Others, though, will allow you to make unlimited referrals and gain a referral bonus every time!

Cryptos Commonly Accepted at Gambling Sites

There are now many dozens of cryptocurrencies available for use. However, only a few of them – the most popular ones – are accepted at crypto gambling sites. Below are details of the cryptos most commonly accepted.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency, created as the world’s first decentralised (i.e., not tied to a specific nation) peer-to-peer currency. It is famed for rising phenomenally in value since its creation and for its notorious volatility.

Ethereum

Ethereum is the second most-used cryptocurrency globally, created in 2013 and released in 2015. Like most cryptocurrencies, Ethereum’s value has had many peaks and troughs, peaking late in 2021 but then losing over half its value for most of 2022 and 2023.

Litecoin

Cryptos can be ‘mined’, i.e., earned by processing and confirming transactions. Processing enough transactions to make mining worthwhile takes a great deal of processing power. Litecoin, a cryptocurrency that requires less processing power to mine, was branched off from Bitcoin in 2011.

Bitcoin Cash

Like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash is a fork of Bitcoin that was created in 2017. Some crypto miners were not in favour of a Bitcoin upgrade and decided to create the fork, which they called Bitcoin Cash. Because of the non-upgrade, mining Bitcoin Cash is faster than mining Bitcoin.

Tether

Tether is a cryptocurrency designed to be much less volatile than ‘traditional’ cryptocurrencies, making transactions smoother and investments less risky. It’s called Tether because it is ‘tethered’ to the dollar. In other words, one Tether is worth one dollar, and that will never change.

Dogecoin

Initially created as a joke, Dogecoin is one of the more user-friendly cryptocurrencies available today, and it is popular at online crypto casinos. Dogecoin is now associated with Elon Musk and has never matched the value of other cryptos, peaking at $0.64 in May 2021.

Advice for Crypto Gamblers

Is online crypto gambling any different from gambling with dollars? Does extra care need to be taken, or do we have any other advice? Yes, we do, and you will find it below.

What You Need to Do

One issue with cryptos is that people don’t take their values seriously. This is especially true of crypto newbies. Everyone knows what one dollar will get you. But what about one Bitcoin, one Ethereum, one Dogecoin? Always remember that the cryptocurrency you are using is a real currency. It’s too easy to ‘fritter away’ money if you don’t take its value seriously.

You also need to take extra care in how you get your crypto. Only use legitimate exchanges or those offered by the cryptocurrency gambling site itself. Because crypto is peer-to-peer, you are handing your money over ‘by hand’, even if it is over the internet. Someone can ‘run off’ with your crypto cash on the net, just as they can in real life!

Keep an eye on your crypto’s value too. Cryptos are volatile, so if you haven’t touched your crypto wallet for a month or two, you might find the $100 you left in there is now worth $50. Of course, it could also be worth $200! If you don’t trust the volatility of cryptocurrencies, then don’t keep a balance in your wallet.

What to Avoid

If you want to lose your money quickly, then choose low RTP games at crypto gambling sites! The RTP of a game measures how ‘generous’ it is. The higher the RTP, the more likely your money is to last when playing it. For example, the RTP of European Roulette is 97.3% compared to American Roulette, which is 94.74%. This makes a considerable difference. Avoid games with RTPs lower than 95% unless you particularly enjoy playing them.

Also, avoid unlicensed crypto gambling sites. If you cannot verify a licence associated with a casino that you are thinking of playing at, then it must be avoided. This can be hard to do, but most licensing authorities list the gambling sites they have provided licenses for. Unlicensed Bitcoin gambling sites or gambling sites without verifiable licences need to be avoided.

When playing at crypto poker sites, don’t go in too hard, too early, even if you’re a high roller. As you learn to get a feel of the site, play the ring games with low blinds or SnGs with low entry fees. No matter how decent a poker player you think you are, you will learn just how good you actually are. While you are doing that, it’s best policy not to lose money. A site may be full of sharks, hackers, and cheaters, and you don’t want to lose your poker bankroll to them!

Crypto – The Future of Gambling

We’ve come to the end of our complete guide to online crypto gambling. We sincerely hope that you have found it to be incredibly informative. You should now have no issues in entering the world of crypto gambling.

Many players are now preferring crypto gambling sites to fiat ones. Crypto gambling sites offer greater anonymity, better bonuses, and bigger gaming catalogs. Once gambling fans have tried crypto gambling, they seldom go back.

Good luck with your crypto gambling, whether it be sports betting, casino play, or poker, or a combination of all three!