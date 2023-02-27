Games courses, career guides and professional development

Game prices, digital distribution, and the changing cost for developers
Features

How digital distribution and game prices are costing developers

Digital distribution for games has changed rapidly in the last decade. So have our expectations of game prices. So have…

Chris Button

May 24, 2022
Wordplay 2022 mentors
?>
News

Announcing the mentors for the WordPlay 2022 Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub and Melbourne International Games Week announce the mentors for the 2022 WordPlay Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub
Wordplay 2022 gameshub migw creative victoria
?>
News

Apply for the WordPlay 2022 Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub and Melbourne International Games Week are excited to announce the return of the WordPlay Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub
women in games xbox mentoring
?>
News

Registrations are now open for the Xbox Mentoring Program

The program was initially announced during International Women's Day celebrations.

Leah J. Williams
Screen Australia games funding
?>
Career Advice

What you should know about Screen Australia's 'Games: Expansion Pack' funding

With the announcement of the Screen Australia Games: Expansion Pack funding program came a lot of questions. Here are some…

Edmond Tran
igea investment resource tom nook
?>
News

Detailed video game funding resource released by IGEA

If you want to know how to get funding for your video game project, this comprehensive IGEA resource is full…

Edmond Tran

Featured

Bachelor of Creative Industries (Level: Undergraduate)

Study Load : Flexible
South Australia

Closing
Jul 1, 2023

Full Time

Master of Interaction Design
New South Wales

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Bachelor of Computer Systems Engineering (Honours) / Bachelor of Computer Science
New South Wales

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Bachelor of Information Technology
Victoria

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Bachelor of Digital Media
South Australia

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Master of Design Innovation and Technology
Victoria

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Advanced Diploma of Screen and Media (Content Creation and Design)
Victoria

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

