We’ve worked hard to discover the best betting sites in Australia. These sites offer top odds and betting markets on the most popular Australian sports and competitions. We also wanted to ensure that each site we recommended has the best welcome bonuses, speedy withdrawals, and international licensing.

Our expert team has been carefully reviewing and analysing the available Australian sportsbooks. We now feel confident that we’ve managed to identify the top 10 betting sites in Australia. Read on to find all of the essential information and our number one site.

Top Aussie Sports Betting Sites

Top 10 Betting Sites Australia

The table below lists the best online betting sites in Australia. We’ve categorized them based on the most important factors. These include the best sites offering extensive sports betting markets, cashback promotions, and competitive odds on popular events such as the Australian Football League (AFL), Melbourne Cup, and Big Bash League.

Betting Site Best For 1. CrownPlay Cricket betting, including Big Bash League markets 2. Spinsy Live in-play betting 3. Instant Casino Rugby league, including the NRL 4. Kingmaker Futures bets on the Big Bash League and the NRL 5. Golden Panda 10% weekly cashback on sports bets 6. RobyCasino Welcome bonus of 100% up to $150 7. Spinight Enhanced odds and boosted winnings 8. Divaspin Sports-specific promotions, such as early payouts on football 9. Prontobet 10% daily live sports cashback 10. CoinCasino Crypto sports betting

Find the Best Australian Betting Site For You

We understand that everyone has their preferences when selecting betting sites Australia. That’s why we’ve broken down our top three picks for you in greater detail below. Each bookmaker will specialize in its own category, so we’ve highlighted their best feature to help you decide which is best for you.

1. CrownPlay – Best Overall Betting Site for August 2025

Cricket is considered one of Australia’s national sports. Top betting sites in Australia, therefore, offer a vast amount of cricket markets, including options for betting on the Big Bash League, Australia’s professional Twenty20 league. That’s why CrownPlay makes our list.

Cricket Tournament Markets Big Bash League Futures, Head-to-Head, Most Sixes, First Innings, Team Specials, Player Specials Test Series Head-to-Head, First Innings, Team Specials, Player Specials T20 World Cup Futures, Head-to-Head, Tie, Innings, Team Specials, Player Specials

We appreciate CrownPlay’s number of options for cricket betting. They have the most popular markets for top competitions, such as the Big Bash, T20 World Cup, and international Test series. The sportsbook stood out further because it offers odds for niche leagues and competitions. This includes markets available on Indian T20 leagues, the USA Major Cricket League, and the Belgian T10. Cricket fanatics will have a plethora of options at CrownPlay, and you’re unlikely to find other betting sites in Australia offering such an extensive number of competitions to bet on.

Even during the winter months when Australian cricket isn’t on the schedule, cricket fans can still bet on tournaments worldwide. We also like how they offer Big Bash League futures several months before the competition starts. This means you can bet on your top pick early, and you could get a more competitive price. Overall, the cricket betting options are great at CrownPlay. If you are more interested in cricket-specific promotions, we recommend you go elsewhere, as there aren’t any available on the site at the time of writing.

If you’re unsure which team will win a particular game, CrownPlay also allows you to bet on other markets, such as the total number of fours or sixes. This will enable you to find an edge by identifying specific teams that are more aggressive with their batting approach. They also have player specials for you to bet on. If you have managed to identify a particular batter in good form, you can bet on run totals and whether they will score a 50.

💡 Expert’s Opinion CrownPlay launched in the Australian market in 2023, so it is a relatively new platform. We like their welcome offer, where you can get a first deposit bonus of 150% up to $150, especially since you only have to wager the deposit and bonus amount six times. They also have a weekly 10% sports cashback offer, which will cushion the impact of your lost bets. You will have to wager the cashback bonus 3x, which is a little higher than sports cashback promos at other online betting sites in Australia. The sports betting options are extensive here, and you can bet on all the most popular competitions in the country, such as the AFL and the NRL (National Rugby League). Overall Rating: 5/5

Pros

Focus on niche and international cricket events

Availability of exotic cricket betting options

Mobile-friendly sports betting

Cons

The 3x wagering requirement for cashback bonus is higher than average

No cricket-specific promotions

2. Spinsy – Best For Live In-Play Betting

Spinsy is one the best betting sites in Australia due to its live betting options. You can bet on all major sports here, including rugby, Aussie rules, cricket, and tennis. There are even options to bet on niche sports, such as esports, beach volleyball, and lacrosse.

Sport / Competition Live Betting Markets Aussie rules / AFL Head-to-Head, Handicap, Total, Odd/Even, Spread, First Team To Score, 1st Half, Quarters, Player Specials Rugby League / NRL Head-to-Head, Draw No Bet, Total, Handicap, Winning Margin, 1st Half, Team Specials Cricket / Big Bash League Head-to-Head, Tie, First Innings Overs Totals, First Innings Top Batter, First Innings First Dismissal Method, Player Specials Tennis / Australian Open Head-to-Head, Set Handicap, Game Handicap, Total Sets, Total Games, Correct Score, Game Markets, Player Markets

Spinsy’s live betting section offers a wide range of sports, professional tournaments, and markets. It covers all of the most popular ones in Australia, making it a top place to bet. Plenty of live options can add to the immersive experience by making watching live games more engaging and exciting. The odds constantly move, so you can find good value when betting on live markets if you act quickly.

We also like how you can filter the site to display sport-specific promotions. You just need to select ‘Sports’ on the promotions page. Here you can get a 50% weekly reload bonus up to $750 and a 10% cashback bonus up to $750. The downside is that they don’t have any promos related to live betting.

The range of live betting markets is also extensive. You can bet on simpler markets like the winner, tie, and totals, but Spinsy provides more specific markets, such as dismissal methods for cricket and the winning margin in NRL games. Tennis fans can wager on the number of sets and games, while you can partake in quarter betting for the AFL. For example, the quarter total and handicap.

This range of options can enhance your betting experience by giving you more strategic options, a better chance of finding value bets, and allowing you to target your specific areas of expertise. Live betting also gives you time to see how the game will unfold, giving you better insight into your bets.

💡 Expert’s Opinion The ‘Bet Mentor’ is one of Spinsy’s top unique features that separates it from other betting sites in Australia. It can be tough to decide your sports bets, but the ‘Bet Mentor’ helps you determine what to wager on, and can be used in the live betting section at Spinsy. Just type in how much you want to bet, followed by how much you want to win and your preferred sport, and the site will recommend a selection for you. We appreciate that they also follow up the bet with a key stat explaining why they recommend it, adding more credibility to the feature. Overall Rating: 4.9/5

Pros

Convenient site navigation with simple filters for sports and promotions

Stats-based bet recommendations

Fast live odds updates

Cons

Live chat responses are automated

Lack of live betting promotions

3. Instant Casino – Best For Rugby League, Including the NRL

Due to rugby league’s popularity in Australia, we wanted to identify a bookmaker that provided top NRL options. We found that at Instant Casino. They have many markets available and a 40% Combi Boost. Check out the site in more detail below.

Sport Betting Tips Rugby League Betting Moneyline, Point Spread, Total Points, First Try Scorer, Winning Margin NRL Betting Lines, Correct Score, Halftime/Fulltime, Team Total Points, Margin + Team Combo NRL Live Betting Next Scoring Play, Race to X Points, Point Spread, Time of Next Try, Live Cash Out NRL Futures Premiership Winner, Minor Premiership, Top Try Scorer, State of Origin Series Winner, Wooden Spoon NRL Player Specials Anytime Try Scorer, Player Points Line, Most Metres Gained, Most Tackles, Man of the Match Combi Boost Player Props, Correct Score, Winner, Total Points, First Try Scorer, Head-to-Head

We wanted to find a site with not only rugby league options but also markets specifically available on the NRL. Instant Casino is one of the best betting sites in Australia to offer this. That’s because you can bet on live games, futures, and player specials, meaning you have plenty of options. We also like that they have a 40% Combi Boost promotion available that can be used for your NRL multis. You just need to add at least three selections to your bet, and the operator will apply a percentage boost. Three selections will give you a 3% boost, while the maximum you can get is 40% if you have 14+ selections in your multi.

Not all betting sites Australia will boost your multi bets, making Instant Casino stand out. This could result in some top payouts if you land a multi bet, and you could also find much better value. We appreciate that Instant Casino has a multi boost promo, but we thought the site could add more sports-specific promotions, such as odds boosts and no-sweat bets.

Instant Casino offers NRL futures, where you can bet on the Grand Final winner. This could give you better payout potential, as futures odds are typically higher than regular bets. It also heightens your interest in more games throughout the season since they will impact your futures bets. Regular match bets are confined to just one game in particular, so you will have no additional interest once the game ends.

💡 Expert’s Opinion One of Instant Casino’s key selling points is its rapid payout speeds. The site provides instant withdrawals thanks to its range of over 10 cryptocurrencies, including the most common ones: Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. We appreciate that they also provide fiat options, including VISA, Mastercard, and MiFinity. This allows the site to cater to a range of players and different user preferences. The cashback offer at Instant Casino is another plus, since you’ll get 10% back on all your weekly net losses. They come without any wagering requirements, too, meaning you’ll be able to receive the cashback in cash. Most gambling sites require you to become a VIP to get cashback. Instant Casino’s cashback offer is eligible to all players, putting them ahead of other betting sites in Australia. Overall Rating: 4.8/5

Pros

Crypto payouts are processed within minutes

40% combo boost for parlays

10% weekly cashback offer

Cons

Lack of ongoing sports promotions

No mobile app

How We Ranked the Best Betting Sites in Australia

Our expert team rigorously tests each betting site before we recommend it to you. That means we only suggest you play at Australia’s best sportsbooks. To be considered one of the top South Australian gambling platforms, the site will need to offer a decent welcome bonus, provide markets on the most popular sports and competitions, and have licensing from a recognised authority. Take a look at our rating process in greater detail below.

Welcome offers

We want to see generous bonus funds available at the best betting sites. They also need to come with fair wagering requirements so that you can actually cash out some winnings. Betting sites in Australia should have transparent terms and conditions so you clearly understand what is required. Our team will not rate those that are confusing highly. Welcome bonuses that are eligible across all sports are preferred. Those restricted to just a couple of sports will not score as well.

Team Coverage & Betting Markets

The expectation is that bookmakers should provide betting markets and coverage on the most popular Australian sports. This means the best betting sites in Australia will allow you to bet on sports such as cricket, Aussie rules, rugby, international racing, and tennis. The top sportsbooks will also provide betting markets for the biggest Australian professional sports leagues and tournaments, including the AFL, the Big Bash League, the NRL, the Australian Open, and the Melbourne Cup.

The top betting sites in Australia are also ranked based on the betting markets they provide. We want to see various lines, not just regular money-line options. Sportsbooks will score better if they offer live betting, multis, totals, spreads, and team and player specials.

Recurring Promotions

Recurring promotions such as cashback, reload bonuses, free bets, and odds boosts should be available at the best sportsbooks. A generous welcome offer is a good start, but we also want additional promos to keep players entertained longer.

A good welcome bonus enhances your overall betting experience. For example, the betting site will give you money back on your sports and horse racing losses, provide specific promotions tied to events, and boost your odds to give you better value. Betting sites in Australia offering many recurring promotions will be rated highly as they provide a better overall experience.

Payment Methods

Being able to make deposits and withdrawals using familiar payment methods for Australians will see the sports betting site score higher. That’s why we want to see options including debit cards, PayID, POLi, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. The best betting sites in Australia will also allow you to make transactions using Australian Dollars, as this will demonstrate that the sportsbook is tailored towards Aussies. It also makes transactions smoother, so you don’t have to worry about conversions and any potential fees that come with them.

Safety & Security

We suggest you play only at betting sites with top safety and security features, such as SSL encryption and two-factor authentication. Encryption protects the data you store on the online betting site, while two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your account. Two-factor authentication means bookmakers will require you to enter a password and verify your account by sending a code via SMS or email.

Licensing

We recommend offshore sports betting sites with a license from a respected international regulator, such as the Curaçao Gaming Control Board or the Gaming Board of Anjouan at Mutsamudu. These licenses require the operator to follow strict rules set by the regulator, protecting you from unjust practices, such as unfair odds, data leaks, and withheld payouts.

Licensed online betting sites in Australia will also provide responsible gambling tools. For example, deposit, wager, and loss limits, time-out periods, session limits, and self-exclusion tools. This means that the bookmaker is providing essential tools to help keep you safe and protect you from problem gambling.

Most Popular Online Sports Bets in Australia

Australians can utilize many different sports bets that are offered at online sportsbooks. Below, we’ve shared the most popular types you can bet on.

Head-to-Head

Head-to-head is one of the most basic online sports wagers at betting sites in Australia. With this type of bet, you are wagering on the outcome of a game or an event. This is usually betting on either team to win, but some sports will allow you to bet on the draw. For example, betting on the Brisbane Broncos to beat the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL.

Our Top Pick: CrownPlay

You can bet on the head-to-head market across the most popular Australian sports, including cricket, Aussie rules, rugby league, rugby union, tennis, and golf.

Multis

Also known as accumulator bets, multis involve adding multiple selections to your bet slips to create one larger bet. All selections have to be correct for the bet to win. You can select bets from the same or different markets in your multi. Odds within the multi are multiplied together. This means you are much more likely to get greater odds on your multis than head-to-head bets, making them very popular due to their payout potential. You could have a punt on the Perth Scorchers, the Brisbane Lions, and the Melbourne Storm all to win in the same bet, or a same game multi involving the Scorchers only.

Our Top Pick: Golden Panda

You can easily create multi bets at Golden Panda by clicking on the selections you want in your bet. They will automatically be added to your betslip at the bottom right of the page, displaying the odds. The site also provides a boost of up to 40% for regular and same game multis.

Line Betting

The top betting sites in Australia will also offer line betting options, particularly on AFL and NRL games. Bookmakers will set a handicap on both teams to level the playing field. This means you can bet on the margin of victory or defeat.

For instance, the Newcastle Knights may be given a +11.5 handicap against the Melbourne Storm. The Storm’s handicap would be -11.5. This means that if you bet on the Storm at -11.5, they would have to win by at least 12 points for your bet to land. If you were to bet on the Knights at +11.5, they could lose by up to 11 points or even win the match, for your bet to come in.

Our Top Pick: RobyCasino

You can get competitive odds when it comes to line betting at RobyCasino. The handicap will be displayed under the ‘Main’ section on the game you wish to bet on. Line betting options are available on the NRL and AFL. We also like how they offer alternative handicap lines.

Totals

Totals betting is where you bet on the total number of points, goals, or runs scored in a single game. You are wagering whether the combined score of both teams is over or under an amount set by the sportsbook. Betting on totals for leagues such as the AFL and NRL is particularly popular.

In an AFL match between the Western Bulldogs and the Adelaide Crows, the game total could be over/under 179.5. If you bet on the total points in the match to be over 179.5, there must be at least 180 points for your bet to land. Alternatively, you could wager that there are under 179.5 points. This means the combined points for both teams in the match must be 179 or lower for your bet to win.

Our Top Pick: Spinight

Spinight has a range of totals markets for you to wager on, including AFL and NRL games. Just select the game you wish to bet on, and the total will be displayed under the ‘Main’ section.

Futures

Betting on futures means that you are predicting long-term outcomes. Betting sites Australia will provide odds on the winner of events or tournaments, often several months before the competition begins. Most punters will place these bets before or during the season. For example, you can bet on Australia winning the Ashes or the Hobart Hurricanes winning the Big Bash League. You can also bet on player futures, such as the top run-scorer or the top try-scorer.

Our Top Pick: Kingmaker

Kingmaker has a multitude of futures markets available. You can bet on NRL futures markets, such as the NRL Grand Final winner, the regular season winner, the top try-scorer for each respective team, teams to reach the Grand Final, and much more. They also have futures markets for the Big Bash League and the Ashes.

Live In-Play Bets

Sportsbooks will allow you to place in-play bets on games or races. This means you can bet on outcomes while the event is live. The odds and lines change in real-time, adjusting based on how the game’s events unfold.

The rise of mobile gambling has amplified the popularity of live betting. This is because bettors opt to place wagers on live matches while they are on the go, whether that be while they are socializing with friends, traveling to work, or watching sports events at home. The speed of mobile betting makes in-play bets more convenient, allowing punters to react quickly while watching sports.

Our Top Pick: Spinsy

There are a ton of live racing and sports markets available at Spinsy. Just head over to the ‘Live Betting’ section available on the menu on the left-hand side of the homepage. Here, you can find in-play options on tennis, AFL, NRL, cricket, and more. Markets include head-to-head, totals, and handicaps.

Australian Betting Sites vs Land-Based Sportsbooks

Both online betting sites in Australia and in-person sports betting are available. Online betting sites are vastly more popular, but you can still access outlets at physical locations, such as pubs, hotels, shopping centres, and dedicated betting shops. Check out some pros and cons of both forms in the table below.

Online Bookmakers Land-Based Sportsbooks ✅ Wider range of sports, events, bet types, and markets ✅ Adds a social element to your gambling experience ✅ Greater access to welcome and reload bonuses ✅ Collect payouts in person ✅ Able to place bets anytime ❌ Restricted opening hours ❌ Increased risk of financial security issues ❌ May not be available near you

Betting Site Bonuses & Promos

The bonus offerings at Australian sportsbooks are a big draw. This is because they can increase your bankroll, allow you to explore different sports and markets without extra financial cost, and limit your losses. Read on to learn more about the top bonuses available at betting sites in Australia.

Deposit Matches

Bookmakers will match your initial deposit amount with bonus funds. You can then use these bonus funds to place more bets. Much like Australian online casinos, most Aussie betting sites will provide a 100% match on your first deposit. We suggest that you check the terms and conditions first, particularly taking note of the rollover requirements, the minimum odds, and any ineligible payment methods. Skrill and Neteller are often ineligible for bonuses across betting sites Australia.

Our Top Pick: RobyCasino

They feature a welcome bonus of 100% up to $150. This will double your bankroll from the off, allowing you to place more bets. You’ll need to wager the deposit and bonus amount six times before the bonus funds are released. These bets must be placed on singles with odds of at least 2.0, and multis of at least 1.5 per selection.

No-Sweat Bets

No-sweat bets or risk-free bets are bets that are refunded if your wager loses. Typically, your losing bet will be refunded as bonus funds, meaning you won’t be able to withdraw it as cash. Instead, you will need to place another wager with the bonus bet. The best AFL betting sites will provide these sorts of promotions to both new and existing players.

Our Top Pick: Kingmaker

We couldn’t find an exact match when searching for no-sweat bets in our list of online betting sites in Australia. However, the Bore Draw 100% Refund promo at Kingmaker works similarly. If your bet loses and the football game you bet on ends 0-0, you’ll be refunded your stake. This offer even allows you to withdraw the cash without wagering, too, as long as your initial stake came from your real money balance.

Sports/Horse Racing Rebates

You’ll most likely be able to find sports and horse racing rebates at betting sites in Australia. They’re also known as cashback offers, and the sportsbook will give you a percentage back on your losses or stakes over a given period, typically a week. Horse racing betting sites like to give you something back and soften the blow of your losses.

Our Top Pick: Golden Panda

Golden Panda offers 10% weekly cashback on all your sports bets. If you make a minimum deposit of $20, you’ll receive a rebate on your net weekly losses, credited every Monday. The best part about this offer is that it comes without wagering requirements, meaning you can withdraw it as cash. The site also has horse racing markets so that you can get a rebate on your racing bets.

Odds Boosts

NRL betting sites in Australia may enhance the odds on specific sports games or markets. This will strengthen the payout potential for your bets, giving you extra value.

Our Top Pick: Spinight

You can find odds boosts at Spinight via the “Enhanced Prices” sign, which will be displayed next to eligible markets. It stipulates that it is only available pre-match and not in-play. They have a host of boosts on tennis and football matches, including “Golden Boosts,” which offer even greater enhanced odds.

Sports-Specific Ongoing Promotions

Some sites will tailor their ongoing promotions to specific sports. This means that the promo is exclusive to the particular sport stated in the terms and conditions. Examples include odds boosts, multi boosts, rebates, and betting insurance.

Our Top Pick: Divaspin

If you want to bet on football, Divaspin has a 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout promotion. You can use this to bet on A-League matches, and you’ll be paid out early if the team you back goes two goals up.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

VIP or loyalty programs are found at many of the best betting sites in Australia, as they reward regular players. You can receive extra perks and rewards for betting at the same site, based on the volume of your bets. Perks include cashback, account managers, exclusive promotions, and odds boosts.

Our Top Pick: CrownPlay

CrownPlay has a five-tier VIP program. Members can receive rewards such as personalized offers, higher withdrawal limits, cashback, and an account manager.

Australia Mobile Sports Betting

Mobile options at AFL betting sites in Australia have become essential for a top online gambling experience. More users opt to place bets on their smartphones, meaning a seamless mobile experience is needed to attract players. Live betting is another key aspect of providing a top mobile site, since punters want the convenience of betting on their phones and also watching live sports away from home.

The sports betting sites we recommend do not have a dedicated mobile app, as they are offshore sites. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t offer a top service on mobile. This is because these sites have been specifically designed to facilitate mobile play, thanks to HTML5 technology. You don’t need to take up space by downloading a betting app to wager on the top betting sites in Australia. Simply load the site on your mobile browser; it should work just as well as on a desktop.

Most Popular Payment Methods in Australia

There are plenty of payment methods available at Australian bookmakers. We’ve broken down the most popular ones for you below.

PayID: This lets you link your email address or mobile phone number to your bank account, making payments more convenient. You don’t need to share your bank account number or BSB. Transactions are completed quickly, allowing you to deposit and withdraw at Australian betting sites fast.

This lets you link your email address or mobile phone number to your bank account, making payments more convenient. You don’t need to share your bank account number or BSB. Transactions are completed quickly, allowing you to deposit and withdraw at Australian betting sites fast. Debit cards: Depositing using a debit card is one of the easiest ways to add funds to your account, as almost all betting sites will accept them. However, they may come with transaction fees. Payouts will likely be received within 1-3 days.

Depositing using a debit card is one of the easiest ways to add funds to your account, as almost all betting sites will accept them. However, they may come with transaction fees. Payouts will likely be received within 1-3 days. E-wallets: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Neteller, and Skrill are all examples of e-wallets. They offer easy and secure deposits, as you don’t need to share your banking information with the sportsbook, but they don’t always facilitate withdrawals. Neteller and Skrill are often excluded from promotions.

Apple Pay, Google Pay, Neteller, and Skrill are all examples of e-wallets. They offer easy and secure deposits, as you don’t need to share your banking information with the sportsbook, but they don’t always facilitate withdrawals. Neteller and Skrill are often excluded from promotions. Crypto: Many betting sites in Australia, especially our suggested offshore bookmakers, accept crypto transactions. These transactions offer much greater anonymity and privacy, as well as payouts typically within just a couple of hours.

Many betting sites in Australia, especially our suggested offshore bookmakers, accept crypto transactions. These transactions offer much greater anonymity and privacy, as well as payouts typically within just a couple of hours. Bank transfers: Some players prefer bank transfers due to their security and widespread acceptance. However, it can take several days for you to receive your winnings.

Some players prefer bank transfers due to their security and widespread acceptance. However, it can take several days for you to receive your winnings. POLi: Many Australians use this payment method because of its instant deposits. You also don’t need to register for an account to use POLi, and you can make direct payments from your bank account. It’s usually fee-free and doesn’t require a debit card.

Are Australian Betting Sites Legal?

You can legally place bets online and in person at Australian betting sites. Sports betting became legal in 1983, under the Northern Territory of Australia Racing and Betting Act. Subsequently, the first online sports bet in Australia was placed in 1996.

Australians can legally place bets at in-person locations, but online sports wagering on a slick mobile betting app is far more popular. While Australians can place bets at many online casinos in the country, we recommend playing at offshore betting sites. This is because they can offer you deeper markets, more competitive odds, and better bonuses and promotions.

The top 10 recommended betting sites in Australia we have suggested above all have licenses from safe and trusted international regulators.

Signing Up: How to Get Your Australian Betting Site Account

You can easily sign up for old or new betting sites Australia by following these four steps. Check them out below to get started.

Step 1: Select one of our recommended betting apps Australia and head to the homepage.

Select one of our recommended betting apps Australia and head to the homepage. Step 2: Register for an account by using your email address and selecting a password, also providing identification documents to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

Register for an account by using your email address and selecting a password, also providing identification documents to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Step 3: Locate the banking area of the betting app and make a deposit using your preferred payment method, ensuring it is eligible for any welcome bonus you wish to claim.

Locate the banking area of the betting app and make a deposit using your preferred payment method, ensuring it is eligible for any welcome bonus you wish to claim. Step 4: Take a look at the available sports markets and start placing your bets.

Expert Tips For The Best Aussie Betting Site Experience

It’s essential that you only place bets with bookmakers who have been verified and are regulated by reputable licensed interactive gambling providers. Some players overlook this key step and don’t check the licensing information. Below are some expert tips to help you use betting sites in Australia.

Check licensing information: You need to bet at sites that have legitimate betting licenses from international regulators. This is because they must adhere to stringent regulations set by the regulators. This will protect you from unfair practices, including unfair terms and conditions, sensitive information leaks, and shady bonuses and promos.

You need to bet at sites that have legitimate betting licenses from international regulators. This is because they must adhere to stringent regulations set by the regulators. This will protect you from unfair practices, including unfair terms and conditions, sensitive information leaks, and shady bonuses and promos. Read the terms and conditions in full: It’s vital that you carefully read the terms and conditions on betting websites for any bonus or promotion you wish to use. This will include key terms that you must meet, such as the minimum deposit required, minimum odds, and any ineligible payment methods.

It’s vital that you carefully read the terms and conditions on betting websites for any bonus or promotion you wish to use. This will include key terms that you must meet, such as the minimum deposit required, minimum odds, and any ineligible payment methods. Research what you are betting on: It’s best not to go in blind when deciding your sports bets. At the very least, you should consider a team’s recent form and injury list before placing your bets. This will help you make more informed decisions and find more winners.

It’s best not to go in blind when deciding your sports bets. At the very least, you should consider a team’s recent form and injury list before placing your bets. This will help you make more informed decisions and find more winners. Compare odds: Sportsbooks compete by offering different odds for different sports and markets. Before placing your bets, shop around to see where you can get the best price. This will give you better value for your wagers and potentially increase your payouts.

Sportsbooks compete by offering different odds for different sports and markets. Before placing your bets, shop around to see where you can get the best price. This will give you better value for your wagers and potentially increase your payouts. Stick to a budget: We always recommend that you plan and stick to a budget when betting on sports markets. This will ensure that you only lose money that you can afford to lose, protecting your overall financial health. Never chase losses in an attempt to win back your lost money.

Australian Betting Sites to Avoid

Not all sportsbooks are worth your time. Some may even harm your overall well-being. Thankfully, we’ve identified a list of online betting sites in Australia you should avoid and why.

❌ Megabet Prize: Have failed to pay out winnings.

Have failed to pay out winnings. ❌ Bet1128: Have withheld withdrawals and canceled bets after the result.

Have withheld withdrawals and canceled bets after the result. ❌ HitItBet: Confiscated deposits and winnings, denied bonuses, and claimed to have donated players’ funds to an unnamed charity.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling responsibly is paramount when betting on sports. Verified betting sites in Australia will provide all the essential tools to keep you safe, such as deposit limits, bet limits, cool-off periods, and self-exclusion.

We suggest that you only bet what you can afford to lose, don’t chase your losses, and take regular breaks so that you only place bets when you have a clear head. You can use the helpline suggested below if you need help and support regarding your betting habits.

Gambling Help Online: This free, 24-hour help service is available to anyone across Australia. You can call them on 1800 858 858. They also provide state-specific support.

Lifeline: They offer 24/7 crisis support, including help with problem gambling. Call 13 11 14 to access support.

Have You Found Your New Favorite Australian Betting Site?

You should now have all the information you need to place your bets at new Australian betting sites. Make your choice based on what matters most to you so that you can enjoy a tailored experience. Look for the top bonuses and promotions available, and shop for the best odds.

If you’re still unsure which betting site to use, we suggest you choose CrownPlay. They have an extensive selection of cricket markets for you to bet on, and a sound first deposit bonus of 100% up to $150. They also offer live betting, futures markets, and a 10% weekly cashback offer.

FAQs

Is online sports betting legal in Australia? Online sports betting is legal in Australia. It first started in 1996.

What is the safest online betting site? CrownPlay is one of the safest online betting sites. It is licensed by the Gaming Board of Anjouan at Mutsamudu.

What is the most popular bookmaker site online? Spinsy is one of the most popular bookmakers online. It offers many live betting options on sports such as cricket, rugby, Aussie rules, and tennis.

Which betting agencies have the best odds? Sportsbooks such as Kingmaker, RobyCasino, and Instant Casino all have some of the most competitive odds in the industry.

Which Aussie betting sites accept PayPal? Our list of Australian betting sites doesn’t accept PayPal, but you can make deposits and withdrawals using other digital wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. Divaspin, CrownPlay, and Spinsy all accept Skrill and Neteller.