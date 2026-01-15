200% Welcome Bonus Up To $25,000 + 50 Free Spins 200% Welcome Bonus Up To $25,000 + 50 Free Spins Competition to win a Lamborghini or $300k USDT

Using the right promotions makes a real difference to your bankroll, especially at crypto casinos. Lucky Block casino promo codes unlock higher bonus amounts, free bets, and better value on your first deposit. This section explains how the welcome offers work, what you need to qualify, and the key terms that affect withdrawals. Below, we focus on the sportsbook deal, then break down the conditions so you know exactly what you are signing up for.

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus & Promo Code

Lucky Block does not offer a dedicated sportsbook welcome bonus for new players. At the moment, the main welcome offer applies only to the casino section, not to sports betting. This means you will not receive a matched bet or sign-up bonus specifically for the sportsbook when you create a new account.

That said, Lucky Block still runs ongoing sports betting promotions for existing users. These can include reload offers, boosted odds, or special event-based deals. We cover these sportsbook promotions later in this article, so you can see what value is available once you start betting.

Casino Welcome Bonus & Promo Code

The casino welcome bonus at Lucky Block is the main sign-up incentive and offers strong value for new players. This bonus is designed for online pokies users and releases funds gradually as you play, rather than all at once. Below is a clear breakdown of how the offer works, including wagering rules, time limits, and game contributions, so you know exactly what to expect before depositing.

Casino Bonus Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Key Terms & Conditions 200% casino welcome bonus up to €25,000 + 50 Free Spins ❌ €20 Deposit wagered 6x to unlock bonus in stages Bonus released in 10 instalments, max bonus €25,000, 14 days to meet wagering, first deposit only, deposit must be made within 30 days of registration

How the bonus works:

Register a new Lucky Block Casino account

Make a first deposit of at least €20

Every time you wager your deposit 6x, 10% of the bonus is released

50 Free Spins are credited instantly on Wanted Dead or a Wild

Example:

Deposit €100

Get 50 Free Spins on Wanted Dead or a Wild

For every €600 wagered, €20 is released as real cash

Game contribution toward wagering:

Pokies : 100%

: 100% Sports bets: 50%

50% Roulette and Live Roulette : 5%

: 5% Dice, arcade, and crash games : 0%

: 0% All other games: 20%

Free Spins winnings are treated as bonus funds and must be wagered within 7 days. This offer applies only to accounts registered after March 8, 2023, and Lucky Block may amend or withdraw the promotion at any time.

Other Lucky Block Casino Offers Beyond the Welcome Bonus

Lucky Block casino offers go beyond the main welcome deal, with ongoing promotions aimed at active and crypto-focused players. These offers change regularly and are designed to reward continued play, higher deposits, and crypto usage. If you plan to play long term, these additional promotions can add real value alongside the standard casino bonus.

Crypto Exclusive Promotions at Lucky Block Casino

Lucky Block runs several crypto-only promotions that reward players who deposit and play using digital currencies. These offers are separate from the welcome bonus and are usually available to existing users.

Crypto Promotion Who It’s For Key Details Crypto reload bonuses Existing crypto players Periodic deposit bonuses for Bitcoin and supported cryptocurrencies Crypto cashback offers High-volume crypto players Cashback on net losses over a set period Crypto tournaments Casino players Leaderboard-based rewards for eligible slot play Exclusive crypto drops Selected users Limited-time offers tied to specific coins or events

Crypto promotions rotate frequently, so it is worth checking the promotions page before depositing.

Loyalty Rewards Program

Lucky Block does offer a structured VIP loyalty program with 11 distinct levels, designed to reward consistent play with ongoing perks rather than one-off bonuses. As you move up the tiers, benefits increase automatically based on your activity.

Key VIP benefits include:

Cashback of up to 20%

Daily rakeback up to 0.40%

Daily Super Spins, up to 200 per day

Daily missions with rewards up to €400

Faster withdrawals and exclusive promotions at higher levels

Lucky Block also runs a VIP Transfer Program, allowing players who already hold VIP status at another casino to have their level matched instantly. This means you do not need to start from the lowest tier, making it easier for experienced players to unlock higher rewards right away.

This tier-based system makes Lucky Block more competitive than many crypto casinos that rely only on ad-hoc promotions, especially for long-term players.

Is There a Lucky Block No Deposit Bonus?

Lucky Block does not offer a permanent no-deposit bonus. Free Spins and bonus funds are usually tied to a qualifying deposit or specific promotions. From time to time, limited no-deposit style rewards may appear for existing users, but these are not guaranteed and come with strict terms.

More Casino Promotions

Beyond welcome and crypto-specific offers, Lucky Block runs several recurring casino promotions that reward consistent play. These promotions rotate weekly or monthly and focus on pokies, tournaments, and missions, giving regular players more chances to earn cash, spins, and leaderboard prizes.

Promotion Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Good to Know Token Tournament (€/$10,000 prize pool) ❌ €0.50 bet per spin Tournament-based Runs Dec 1 to Dec 31, €/$0.50 slot bets in $LBLOCK earn 50 points, top prize €/$2,000 Game of the Week ❌ €50 total Deposit and wager match Weekly slot challenge, up to 150 Super Spins, higher rewards unlocked at higher deposit levels Midweek Slots Special ❌ Varies Promotion-specific Weekly slot promo with a €2,500 prize pool, includes cash and Mega Spins Lucky Weekend Tournaments ❌ Varies Tournament-based Weekend slots and live casino tournaments with €6,500 in shared prizes Mid Week Bonus Mission ❌ Varies Bonus wagering applies Deposit bonus up to €500 every Wednesday, 25% to 40% based on activity level

These promotions are time-limited and often change, so it is smart to check the promotions page before playing. Each offer has its own rules, eligible games, and contribution rates.

Understanding Terms & Conditions

Understanding the terms attached to Lucky Block promotions helps you avoid surprises and plan your play more effectively. Below are the key conditions that matter most for casino bonuses and promotions.

Wagering Requirements: Lucky Block casino bonuses are released gradually. For the main welcome bonus, your deposit must be wagered 6x to unlock portions of the bonus, rather than wagering the full bonus amount upfront.

Lucky Block casino bonuses are released gradually. For the main welcome bonus, your deposit must be wagered 6x to unlock portions of the bonus, rather than wagering the full bonus amount upfront. Wagering Contributions: Different games contribute at different rates. Pokies contribute 100%, sports bets 50%, roulette and live roulette 5%, most table games 20%, while dice, arcade, and crash games contribute 0%.

Different games contribute at different rates. Pokies contribute 100%, sports bets 50%, roulette and live roulette 5%, most table games 20%, while dice, arcade, and crash games contribute 0%. Validity: The welcome bonus wagering must be completed within 14 days. The qualifying first deposit must be made within 30 days of registration. Free Spins wagering must be completed within 7 days.

The welcome bonus wagering must be completed within 14 days. The qualifying first deposit must be made within 30 days of registration. Free Spins wagering must be completed within 7 days. Minimum Deposit: The minimum deposit to activate the casino welcome bonus is €20. Some ongoing promotions may have higher or different deposit requirements.

The minimum deposit to activate the casino welcome bonus is €20. Some ongoing promotions may have higher or different deposit requirements. Withdrawal Limits: Bonus winnings are released as cash once wagering milestones are met. Withdrawals are only available after all bonus conditions are fully completed.

Is Lucky Block Casino Legit?

Lucky Block is a legitimate and safe online casino, sportsbook and racebook operating under an offshore license. The platform uses standard security measures, verified payment systems, and clear bonus terms, which helps protect player funds and data. For Australian players, using offshore sportsbooks like Lucky Block is legal, and there are no penalties for placing bets with these platforms in the Interactive Gambling Act. Many Australians choose offshore sites due to broader markets, crypto support, and fewer restrictions than local operators.

Lucky Block Sportsbook Review

Lucky Block sportsbook offers a clean, modern betting experience focused on core markets rather than overwhelming depth. It covers major global sports, competitive odds, and solid live betting support. While it does not have a sportsbook welcome bonus, ongoing promotions and crypto-friendly payments help keep it competitive. Compared to larger sportsbooks, market depth can be lighter, but usability and odds remain strong.

Sports Markets, Lines, and Odds

Lucky Block covers a wide range of popular sports with standard and alternative betting lines. Odds are generally competitive, especially on major events, though sharp bettors may find fewer niche markets than at high-volume sportsbooks.

Sports available:

Football and soccer

Basketball

Tennis

American football

Baseball

Ice hockey

Cricket

MMA and boxing

Bet types:

Moneyline

Point spreads

Totals

Parlays

Player props

Futures

Odds are comparable to other crypto sportsbooks, with solid pricing on mainstream leagues and events.

Special Betting Features

Lucky Block includes essential sportsbook features that support real-time betting. Live betting is available across many sports, with frequently updated odds during matches. Early cash-out is offered on selected markets, giving flexibility to manage bets before events finish. Same-game parlays are supported on popular sports, though advanced bet builders are limited compared to larger competitors. Live streaming is minimal, which is one area where the platform could improve.

Lucky Block Racebook Review

Lucky Block does offer horse racing markets, covering international events and selected Australian racecourses. You can place bets on tracks such as Ipswich, Warwick Farm, Caulfield Heath, Launceston, Sapphire Coast, and Geelong. Betting options are straightforward, focusing on win and place markets rather than exotic wagers.

Lucky Block Esports Review

Lucky Block provides limited esports betting. When available, markets usually cover major titles like CS2 and League of Legends. Esports offerings are basic, with standard match winner and map betting options, making this section more suitable for casual esports bettors rather than specialists.

Lucky Block Casino Review

Lucky Block casino review highlights a crypto-first casino built for players who want fast gameplay, modern design, and regular promotions. The casino focuses heavily on pokies and live dealer games, with a clean interface that makes navigation simple. Compared to larger crypto casinos, the game library is slightly smaller, but it covers the essentials well and is supported by frequent tournaments and bonus missions. Where Lucky Block stands out is crypto support and promo variety, while deeper table game selection is an area that could improve.

Lucky Block Games Library

Lucky Block offers a well-curated games library from recognized software providers, with an emphasis on online pokies and fast-paced casino titles.

Pokies & Video Poker

Online pokies make up the majority of the library, including classic pokies, video pokies, and high-volatility releases. Video poker is available in limited variants, suitable for casual play rather than strategy-focused players.

Table Games

Table games include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and a small selection of side variants. The range is solid but not as extensive as table-focused casinos.

Specialty Games

Specialty games include crash games, arcade-style titles, and instant-win formats. These are popular with crypto players but do not contribute fully to bonus wagering.

Lucky Block Live Casino

The live casino section features a strong lineup of dealer-led games powered by established live providers. Players can access live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and game-show style titles with interactive features. Table limits vary, making the section suitable for both low-stakes players and higher rollers.

Live streaming quality is reliable, with professional dealers and smooth gameplay. While the number of live tables is not massive, the selection covers the most popular formats and delivers a polished live casino experience comparable to other mid-tier crypto casinos.

Lucky Block Casino Payment Methods

Lucky Block casino payment methods are built around speed, privacy, and crypto convenience. The platform focuses on fast deposits and withdrawals, with most transactions processed quicker than traditional online casinos. Deposits are usually instant, while withdrawals are typically approved within a short time once verification is complete. This crypto-first setup makes Lucky Block appealing for players who want minimal delays and lower transaction friction.

Crypto Deposits & Withdrawal Options

Lucky Block operates primarily as a crypto casino, with digital currencies available for both deposits and withdrawals. Crypto transactions are fast, secure, and supported across the main casino and sportsbook sections.

Cryptocurrencies accepted:

Bitcoin (BTC) – deposit and withdrawal

Ethereum (ETH) – deposit and withdrawal

Litecoin (LTC) – deposit and withdrawal

Tether (USDT) – deposit and withdrawal

USD Coin (USDC) – deposit and withdrawal

Binance Coin (BNB) – deposit and withdrawal

Lucky Block token (LBLOCK) – deposit and withdrawal

All crypto deposits are processed instantly, while withdrawals are typically handled faster than fiat-based casinos, which is why Lucky Block is known as one of the fastest withdrawal casinos in the industry.

Traditional Payment Options

Lucky Block does not offer traditional payment methods such as credit cards, bank transfers, or e-wallets. The platform is fully crypto-focused, so players must use supported cryptocurrencies to deposit and withdraw funds.

Lucky Block Customer Support

Lucky Block customer support is reliable and accessible, with multiple ways to get help if you run into issues. Support is focused on fast resolution for account, payment, and bonus-related questions. Response times are generally quick, especially through live chat, making it suitable for both casino and sportsbook players.

Customer support channels:

Live chat support 24/7

Email support at [email protected]

On-site help and FAQ section

Live chat is the fastest option, while email is better for detailed or account-specific requests.

Lucky Block Mobile Site & App

Lucky Block delivers a smooth mobile experience that closely mirrors the desktop platform. The mobile site is well optimized, loads quickly, and supports full access to the casino, sportsbook, and live casino sections. Navigation is intuitive, with menus and betting slips adapted for smaller screens without sacrificing functionality.

There is no native iOS or Android casino app, which is standard for most offshore operators. Instead, the mobile site functions much like an app and can be added to your home screen for quick access. This setup allows you to play casino games, place sportsbook bets, and manage your account seamlessly across devices.

How to Sign up and Claim a Lucky Block Bonus

Creating an account at Lucky Block is quick and beginner friendly, with a streamlined registration process built for crypto users. You can sign up and claim the casino welcome bonus in just a few minutes.

Step-by-step sign-up process

Visit the Lucky Block website and click the Sign Up button Enter your email, create a password, and confirm your account Go to the cashier and make a first deposit of at least €20 using crypto The 200% casino welcome bonus activates automatically Start playing pokies to unlock the sign up bonus and use your Free Spins

Comparing Lucky Block Casino With Other Similar Platforms

Lucky Block casino stands out among similar crypto gambling platforms thanks to its strong bonus structure, frequent promotions, and clear focus on digital currency users. Compared to other crypto casinos, Lucky Block offers more ongoing missions, tournaments, and token-based rewards, rather than relying heavily on a traditional VIP system.

Where some competing platforms focus on massive game libraries or advanced sportsbook tools, Lucky Block prioritizes usability, fast crypto payments, and promotional value. While it may not match the depth of table games or betting features found at larger brands, it competes well on bonuses, crypto support, and ease of use, making it a solid option for players who value simplicity and regular rewards.

Point of Comparison Lucky Block Casino Stake BC.Game Crypto Focus Strong crypto-first casino with token-based promos Fully crypto-focused Fully crypto-focused Welcome Bonus Value 200% up to €25,000 + 50 Free Spins No traditional welcome bonus Smaller welcome-style offers Ongoing Promotions Frequent missions, tournaments, and token rewards Limited recurring promos Regular promotions and drops Game Library Size Medium-sized, slots-focused Very large game library Large game library Live Casino Solid selection of core live games Extensive live casino Strong live casino offering Sportsbook Features Good core markets, fewer advanced tools Very strong sportsbook Decent sportsbook Loyalty Program No fixed VIP program VIP system available VIP levels available Ease of Use Clean, beginner-friendly interface More advanced, busier layout Moderate learning curve Payment Speed Fast crypto deposits and withdrawals Very fast crypto payouts Fast crypto payouts

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling is essential to keeping online play safe, enjoyable, and controlled. We encourage players to set limits, take regular breaks, and treat gambling as entertainment, not a source of income. Lucky Block also supports responsible gambling by offering account tools such as self-exclusion, deposit limits, and access to support information directly on the platform.

If gambling starts to feel unmanageable, help is available in Australia through trusted organizations:

These services provide confidential support, advice, and resources for players and their families.

Gameshub’s Final Thoughts on Lucky Block Casino

Lucky Block Casino stands out for its crypto-first approach, generous casino welcome bonus, and constant flow of promotions like tournaments and missions. Fast crypto payments, a clean interface, and strong slot and live casino offerings make it especially appealing to players who value speed and simplicity.

The lack of traditional payment methods and a full VIP program may be drawbacks for some, and sportsbook depth is more limited than at major competitors. Still, for crypto-focused players who want strong bonuses, frequent rewards, and an easy-to-use platform, Lucky Block Casino is a solid choice worth exploring.