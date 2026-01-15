#1 #1 Kingmaker 100% Up To $2,000 + 25 Jackpot Free Spins 100% Up To $2,000 + 25 Jackpot Free Spins Get 50 chances to win $1,000,000 on the Royal Fortune Wheel

Join exciting casino tournaments packed with big prizes

Access 24/7 multilingual customer support whenever you need it OUR SCORE 10 Kingmaker Play Now

Welcome Bonuses & Kingmaker Promo Codes

Promotions offer a way to stretch your bankroll, providing you with more opportunities to win. The good news is that there are tens of these recurring offers regularly available to claim at Kingmaker. These bonuses reduce your risk when playing Kingmaker casino games or placing bets on the site. However, they come with rules that you must comply with to unlock the full value of each offer. We regularly carry out Kingmaker casino reviews to discover the latest bonuses available on the site. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the sportsbook and casino bonuses that are currently ongoing at Kingmaker:

Kingmaker Sportsbook Welcome Bonus & Promo Code

Kingmaker’s sports welcome bonus for new users is a 100% match on the first deposit, with a minimum payment of 30 AUD. This Kingmaker bonus is capped at 150 AUD. Additionally, you must play through the full amount of the first deposit, at least six times, with odds no less than 1.50 before you can withdraw any winnings from this offer.

Sportsbook Bonus Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Key Terms & Conditions First Deposit Bonus 100% up to $150 ❌ 30 AUD 6x Only events with minimum odds of 1.50 count towards wagering requirements.

Cashed-out bets, system bets, and free bets don’t count towards wagering requirements.

Kingmaker Casino Welcome Bonus & Promo Code

New casino users at Kingmaker receive a $2,000 welcome package, split over their first three deposits. The first minimum deposit of 30 AUD activates a 100% deposit match, capped at 750 AUD and 50 free spins on the Royal Fortune Wheel game. Similarly, the next two casino deposits of 30 AUD or more unlock 100% matches, up to maximum amounts of 750 AUD and 500 AUD, respectively. Bonuses plus the deposit amount are subject to a 35x wagering requirement; however, you must rollover the free spins 45x to withdraw winnings.

Casino Bonus Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Key Terms & Conditions $2,000 Welcome Package + 50 free spins to win $1,000,000 ❌ 30 AUD 35x & 40x for free spins Deposits made with Skrill or Neteller don’t qualify for this bonus. Bonuses are split into three installments of 750 AUD, 750 AUD, and 500 AUD.

Other Kingmaker Offers Beyond the Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonuses are just the tip of the iceberg compared to other recurring promotions that are available to regular users of Kingmaker. Whether you’re playing at the Kingmaker casino or betting in the sportsbook, you can benefit from offers, such as free spins, cashback, and reloads. We used several of these promotions during our Kingmaker casino review, and we’ve provided an overview of the top offers below:

Crypto Exclusive Promotions at Kingmaker

There’s no crypto-exclusive Kingmaker bonus to write about at this moment. We discovered that you can activate nearly all the promotions on the site with a crypto or AUD deposit, and there are no special incentives for funding with BTC or ETH.

Loyalty Rewards Program

Kingmaker Casino offers a 5-level VIP program with exclusive perks. These include a personalised VIP manager, higher withdrawal limits, personalised offers, cashback, and 24/7 live chat access for players who progress through the tiers.

Levels 1 and 2 start by providing players with special on-site promotions and 24/7 live chat access. You can activate higher withdrawal limits and cashback offers by advancing to level 3, and the casino provides you with a personal VIP manager when you reach the fourth and fifth levels.

Progression through these VIP levels depends on how much you deposit and wager at the Kingmaker casino and sportsbook sections. You can also accumulate loyalty points by completing specific wagering and deposit missions across the Kingmaker site. Once you reach 100 Loyalty Points, you can exchange them for bonus funds and free spins on Kingmaker.

Is There a Kingmaker No Deposit Bonus

No, there is currently no Kingmaker no-deposit bonus available. Most of the bonuses you’ll find on the Kingmaker site require you to either deposit a specific minimum or wager a given amount to unlock. Instead of no-deposit bonuses, Kingmaker has several low-deposit tournaments that you can enter with 1.5 AUD minimum bets to compete for leaderboard cash prizes.

More Kingmaker Sportsbook Promotions

Kingmaker offers several sportsbook-specific promotions that ensure you’re adequately rewarded for betting on the AFL, rugby league, cricket, soccer, and other top Australian sports. Here are the best sports betting promotions we discovered during our Kingmaker review:

Promotion Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Good to Know 50% up to $750 Weekly Sports Reload ❌ 30 AUD 8x (minimum odds of 2.0 for singles and 1.5 for parlays) Bonus must be used within 30 days of receipt

Bonus can only be claimed once weekly Accumulator Boost up to 100% ❌ N/A N/A Applies to parlays with 3 to 21+ selections

Minimum parlay event odds must be 1.40 Bore Draw Refund ❌ N/A N/A Applies only to correct score, HT/FT correct score, and HT/FT results markets.

Eligible leagues include the EPL, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout ❌ N/A N/A Valid for single, multiple, system, and bet builder pre-match bets placed on the 1×2 market

Available for baseball, football, basketball, tennis, and ice hockey 10% Weekly Cashback Bonus up to $750 ❌ N/A 3x Cashback bonus is available once a week

Bonus is credited to your real money account balance

More Kingmaker Casino Promotions

If you’d rather spin the reels or play at live tables, Kingmaker’s got you covered with bonuses that are tailored to casino users. Several of these promotions don’t require a Kingmaker casino bonus code, so you simply have to opt in and make a qualifying deposit to claim the offer. That said, here’s a quick look at the offers we discovered during our Kingmaker casino review:

Promotion Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Good to Know 25% Live Casino Cashback up to $300 ❌ N/A 1x The promo is only valid for games played in the live casino section

Minimum eligible cashback is 10 AUD 15% Cashback up to $4,500 ❌ N/A 1x Cashback is available only for VIP levels 3 to 5

Cashback value ranges from 5% to 15%, depending on VIP level 50% up to $1,050 Weekend Reload & 50 Free Spins ❌ 30 AUD 35x for bonus + deposit amount & 40x for free spins Wagering requirements must be completed within 10 days after bonus receipt

Free spins apply to specific slot games $4,500 Live Trivia Bonus ❌ ❌ N/A This bonus only applies to Playtech’s Live Trivia Game

Prizes are credited as wager-free cash Weekly Reload 50 Free Spins ❌ 30 AUD 40x Free spins expire in 7 days

Bonus applies only to the first deposit made weekly

Understanding Terms & Conditions

Kingmaker bonus offers are straightforward to claim, and the casino ensures that it provides detailed information regarding the promo terms and conditions for each offer. The specific terms vary for each promotion; however, we’ve provided a general overview of the bonus conditions that our Kingmaker casino review revealed:

Bonus Activation: You don’t need to enter a Kingmaker casino promo code to activate any of the bonuses available on the site. Instead, simply visit the promo section on the site, opt in to your preferred offer, and make the minimum deposit required.

You don’t need to enter a Kingmaker casino promo code to activate any of the bonuses available on the site. Instead, simply visit the promo section on the site, opt in to your preferred offer, and make the minimum deposit required. Minimum Deposit: Several Kingmaker bonuses don’t have a minimum deposit requirement; however, for offers that do have an entry barrier, the minimum payment required is set at 30 AUD.

Several Kingmaker bonuses don’t have a minimum deposit requirement; however, for offers that do have an entry barrier, the minimum payment required is set at 30 AUD. Wagering Requirements: Reloads and deposit matches on Kingmaker have standard wagering requirements ranging from 6x to 35x. These values apply to a combination of the initial deposit and the bonus amount received. For free spins, you must play through them 40 times before winnings become withdrawable.

Reloads and deposit matches on Kingmaker have standard wagering requirements ranging from 6x to 35x. These values apply to a combination of the initial deposit and the bonus amount received. For free spins, you must play through them 40 times before winnings become withdrawable. Eligibility: Kingmaker bonus offers are open to all registered users who meet the conditions outlined by the platform. The sports and casino welcome bonuses can be claimed just once per user, while other recurring offers can be claimed at intervals.

Kingmaker bonus offers are open to all registered users who meet the conditions outlined by the platform. The sports and casino welcome bonuses can be claimed just once per user, while other recurring offers can be claimed at intervals. Accepted Payment Methods: E-wallet payments via Skrill and Neteller don’t qualify for Kingmaker welcome bonuses. However, you can activate a Kingmaker bonus using any of the other banking methods available on the site.

What is Kingmaker Casino?

Established In: 2024

2024 Licensed In: Anjouan

Anjouan Restricted States: N/A

Kingmaker is an online gambling site that launched its combined sportsbook, esports, and casino platform in 2024. The royal-themed platform is owned and operated by NovaForge LTD, a brand that’s known to operate several other reputable international betting sites. The Kingmaker platform doesn’t have a native app; however, its website is HTML-5 compliant; hence, you can enjoy the same gameplay and betting experience, whether you’re accessing the site from desktop or mobile browser.

Kingmaker Casino stands out from other NovaForge platforms with its extensive game library, which features over 12,000 titles. You can play the latest online pokies in Australia, access classic table game options, and play live dealer games streamed from the best international studios, all on Kingmaker. Regular and virtual sports markets are also available, with pre-match and live betting options for events. Kingmaker offers numerous opportunities for users to earn rewards, featuring weekly and one-time sports and casino challenges that recognise continued site usage.

Is Kingmaker Legit?

Kingmaker is a legit online gambling platform that is duly registered in Anjouan and licensed by the Gaming Board of Anjouan. This license ensures that Kingmaker complies with standard player protection, transparency, and fair play guidelines, so that game and bet options are reliable. As with other legit gambling platforms, the Kingmaker website uses secure SSL encryption, ensuring that sensitive payment and user information can be safely transmitted without leaks. Additionally, Kingmaker Casino won the Sigma Rising Star Casino award in 2024 as one of the new casinos in Australia, which demonstrates the legitimacy and quality of services provided by the platform.

Kingmaker Sportsbook Review

Kingmaker boasts a standard sports betting section with full pre-match and in-play markets for local and international competitions. The sportsbook delivers popular Aussie sports, along with a mix of niche offerings for those looking to wager on alternative markets. Kingmaker ensures an all-around quality experience by providing several supporting features, in addition to its extensive selection of sports markets. Below, we’ll explore these features in detail, providing enough information for you to navigate sports betting on Kingmaker.

Kingmaker Markets, Lines, and Odds

The Kingmaker sportsbook covers 38 sports categories, including basketball, tennis, Aussie rules, football, baseball, rugby league, and more. Kingmaker offers both pre-match and in-play betting across standard lines for these sports. Additionally, all the typical markets are available across the top leagues and games for popular and niche sports. These markets include 1×2, handicaps, totals, double chance, correct score, etc. The sportsbook also features a great variety of unique sports markets, including football AI, biathlon, and specials on politics and awards. On the games front, Kingmaker offers esports betting on Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: GO, and the like.

Kingmaker Special Features

Kingmaker has a bet builder feature that allows players to combine multiple picks from a single event to create a same-game parlay. This bet builder feature is notably available only for the top leagues across the most popular sports, such as the NBA and EPL. The sportsbook equally offers boosted odds for high-profile competitions. One such boost we discovered enhanced the odds for a moneyline pick from 4.25 to 5.00 odds. The sportsbook offers live betting for all ongoing sports events, featuring intuitive flashing icons and a straightforward two-click process for in-play wagers. You can live-stream games from lesser leagues with fewer copyright restrictions and cash out at any point for ongoing wagers.

Kingmaker Racebook Review

Kingmaker’s racebook lets you bet on races around the world with single-race and parlay options available. The horse racing section on Kingmaker covers tracks in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, India, Ireland, the United States, and Italy. Consequently, you can bet on local races at Warwick Farm, Ipswich, Geelong, Belmont, and Caulfield, or follow international meets at Newcastle, Lingfield, Delta Downs, and Rome. You can back a winning horse, forecast, or wager on top 2 to top 4 place finishes. The racebook also provides live race streams and a brief overview of starts relevant to races, such as track condition, length, class, and more.

Kingmaker Esports Review

Esports is fully integrated into the Kingmaker gambling platform. During our Kingmaker casino review, we found that users can wager on all major esports titles, including Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Valorant, and more. The sportsbook covers international esports competitions, such as BLAST Slam V, Call of Duty League, LoL European Circuit, and Gamers Club Liga Serie A. You can bet on standard esports markets, as match winner, map handicap, match handicap kills, total maps, correct match score, and odd/even maps. Kingmaker also offers an integrated live stream for all ongoing esports events, allowing you to follow the action in real time.

Kingmaker Casino Review

Kingmaker offers a full-fledged casino offering with standard RNG games and a live section with classic table games and game shows streamed from world-class studios. The casino features over 12,000 titles, including pokies, table games, jackpots, and live tables. During our testing, we found a mix of well-known hit pokies, like Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, and lesser-known titles such as Roman Fortune and Badge Ra. Gameplay was smooth on desktop, and animations resized well to seamlessly fit in the vertical display of mobile phones, ensuring continued gameplay across devices.

Kingmaker Games Library

The Kingmaker games library contains games from several top providers, including Spinomenal, Playtech, Pragmatic, and over a hundred other international game studios. The site’s lobby is organized by categories, such as ‘Top’, ‘New’, ‘Popular’, and ‘Exclusives’, so you can quickly find the games that matter to you. Also, the site covers all major game types excellently, so we could find any title we chose to play during our Kingmaker casino review. That said, here’s a more detailed overview of the top game categories on Kingmaker:

Pokies & Video Poker

There are over 11,000 pokies available on Kingmaker casino, which is one of the largest numbers we’ve found on any Australian gambling site. This selection includes classic 3-reel pokies, modern video pokies with bonus buys, progressive jackpot slots, Megaways, and cluster-pay pokies. Notably, Kingmaker offers exclusive pokies that you won’t find elsewhere, such as Joker Jam and The Dog House. All Kingmaker slots feature demo mode, allowing you to try new or unfamiliar titles risk-free. Kingmaker also has video poker variants, which you’ll find under the ‘Table Games’ category. During our Kingmaker casino review, we saw titles like Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, and a classic Video Poker title with RTPs reaching and exceeding 99%.

Table Games

Kingmaker’s table game offering is extensive. We counted 280+ RNG table games on the Kingmaker website, covering every standard casino game in multiple versions. You can play multiple blackjack tables, including Classic, European, American, Single Deck, and Diamond blackjack. Similarly, the casino’s roulette offering includes European, Booster, Classic, 3D, and Zoom roulette. Baccarat lovers can play variants like Classic and No Commission baccarat. Importantly, the stakes cater to all budgets. We found low-limit tables starting at $0.1 per hand, plus high-roller tables with large maximum wagers.

Speciality Games

Beyond the standard categories, our Kingmaker casino review revealed that this site offers various specialty games. These include niche games like Keno, Dice, and Plinko. There’s no specific category for the casino’s specialty titles; however, you can find each of these niche gaming options listed among Kingmaker’s table games. Although the casino could do with more specialty titles, the available options ensure that you have something different to try when you get bored with slots and tables.

Kingmaker Live Casino

Kingmaker’s live casino is rich in variety. The casino has 850+ live dealer tables, with most of these coming from Playtech and Pragmatic Play Live. Notably, Kingmaker has an exclusive partnership with Playtech, allowing the casino to host several of the provider’s renowned Gold Saloon games in its live section.

Blackjack dominates Kingmaker’s live offerings, with 400+ live variants of the classic table game available to play. Roulette lovers also have plenty of live options with the casino featuring nearly 200 different tables. There are also hundreds of live baccarat & dice, poker, and game shows listed on the site. Live games are broadcast in HD with friendly dealers, and streams load quickly with minimal or no lag.

Kingmaker Payment Methods

Kingmaker offers a mix of crypto and real money banking options, ensuring that users can complete payments using the methods they’re most comfortable with. Regardless of what method you opt for, Kingmaker ensures safe transactions by providing secure and trusted gateways, plus encryption to prevent the theft of sensitive financial info. Deposits are processed instantly, and payouts are typically completed within 24 hours, making Kingmaker one of the fast withdrawal casinos in Australia. Here’s a closer look at the banking options available to Kiwi players:

Crypto Deposits & Withdrawal Options

Just like other crypto casinos in Australia, you can deposit and withdraw funds on Kingmaker using nine cryptocurrencies. The platform supports the same tokens for deposits and withdrawals, so there’s little payment friction. Crypto deposits start from 20 AUD, and you can pay a maximum of 8,850 AUD at once. On the other hand, withdrawal limits range from AUD 15 to 8,850 AUD, depending on what cryptocurrency you opt for. Below are the cryptocurrencies supported for payments on Kingmaker:

USDTether (TRC20, ERC20, and BEP20 networks)

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Ripple

USDCoin

Bitcoin Cash

DOGE

Cardano

Traditional Payment Options

If you’d prefer to deposit and play with AUD, Kingmaker has a reliable selection of traditional banking methods that make this easy. These traditional banking options are integrated into the Kingmaker website, so you can securely complete payments without having to leave the website. You can also claim a Kingmaker bonus with most of these payment methods, ensuring you don’t miss out on the incentives offered by the site. Below are the available traditional banking options on Kingmaker:

Credit and Debit Cards

Kingmaker supports Mastercard for deposits; however, you can only withdraw from the site using a Visa card. The site has a 20 AUD to 3,100 AUD deposit limit using Mastercard, but you can withdraw between 15 AUD and 4,800 AUD with Visa. Mastercard deposits are instant, while Visa payouts take between 24 and 48 hours to arrive in your bank account. The casino doesn’t charge for card payments, but your provider may require you to pay cash advance fees for completing gambling payments using your card.

E-Wallets

You can deposit funds on Kingmaker through e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, but in an unconventional manner. Kingmaker integrates e-wallet through Utorg, which is a system that allows the casino to accept payments via Skrill and Neteller by masking them as crypto purchases. The casino supports deposits between AUD 15 and AUD 7,800 using Utorg SKRL and NTLR. Only Utorg SKRL is supported for withdrawals; however, you can withdraw between 20 AUD and 8,830 AUD using this method. The MiFinity e-wallet is another payment method on Kingmaker, offering instant deposits and payouts between 20 AUD and 4,000 AUD.

Prepaid Cards

Kingmaker supports instant prepaid card deposits through Neosurf, with this banking option providing payment limits ranging between AUD 15 and AUD 7,800. Also, just like with e-wallets, you can complete Utorg Paysafecard deposits ranging between 20 AUD and 1,500 AUD. Due to the nature of prepaid cards, these payment methods are available for deposits only. However, they are free to use, and deposits are completed instantly.

Bank Transfers

Jeton is Kingmaker’s solution for bank transfer deposits, with the casino allowing payments between 15 AUD and 7,800 AUD with this method. You can complete standard bank transfer withdrawals from Kingmaker, with limits of 15 AUD and 7,800 AUD as well. Jeton deposits are typically completed within a few minutes, but withdrawals via standard bank transfers take between 3 and 5 business days to be processed and disbursed to your account.

Kingmaker Customer Support

Kingmaker provides 24/7 customer support to all users. The live chat option is accessible from all website pages, and you don’t have to be logged in to use this option. During our time working on this Kingmaker casino review, we found the casino’s support team to be knowledgeable and consistently polite. We tested both email and chat with simple enquiries regarding account verification and bonus terms, and our questions were answered promptly and accurately. Here’s an overview of the customer support options you’ll find at Kingmaker:

Live chat

Email ([email protected])

Detailed help center

Kingmaker Mobile Site & App

The Kingmaker platform is mobile-friendly, with the website featuring a responsive HTML5 build. We tested gameplay on iOS and Android devices and found that the layout adapts nicely. The menu and game lists become touch-friendly, with buttons becoming larger and smooth scrolling. Loading times on mobile were fast, and we enjoyed the same graphics quality and animations as on desktop. The sportsbook’s live betting was also instant on mobile, and we could quickly place in-play wagers with a few clicks.

Disappointingly, there is no dedicated Kingmaker betting app or casino app for mobile devices, so we couldn’t access push notifications or biometric login. Regardless, the mobile site explicitly supports all games, promotions, payment methods, and betting markets. So, we didn’t miss out on much regarding the core gameplay experience. Furthermore, if you’re keen on enjoying an app-like experience, you can create and add a Kingmaker progressive web app icon to your home screen.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Kingmaker Bonus

The Kingmaker interface is user-friendly, and this applies to the site’s registration process: you can register a Kingmaker account and complete your first deposit in less than a minute. Here’s how you can create an account and activate a Kingmaker casino promo code in five simple steps:

1️⃣ Visit the Kingmaker website

2️⃣ Click ‘Register’ on the top right corner of the homepage

3️⃣ Choose between the sports or casino welcome offer. Alternatively, you can choose to enter a Kingmaker casino promo code

4️⃣ Enter your email, name, date of birth, country, city, and address to register an account.

5️⃣ Log in, then navigate to the banking section, choose a payment method, and follow on-screen instructions to complete your first deposit.

Comparing Kingmaker with Other Similar Platforms

Several international gambling platforms provide services to Kiwi players; however, few platforms deliver an experience comparable to the quality you get on Kingmaker. We’ve provided a quick overview of key metrics that show how Kingmaker performs, compared to two other top casino apps in Australia, below:

Point of Comparison Kingmaker VegasNow Lucky Ones Available Games 12,000+ 8,000+ 14,000+ Number of Live Casino Games 850+ 700+ 800+ Number of Sports Categories 38 33 33 Supported Banking Methods Credit Card, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Jeton, MiFinity, USDTether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, USDCoin, Bitcoin Cash, DOGE, Cardano Credit Card, MiFinity, Cashtocode, Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, DOGE, USDT, Cardano, Tron, BNB Credit Card, MiFinity, Cashtocode, Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, DOGE, USDT, Cardano, Tron, BNB Min/Max Deposit Limits 15 AUD / 8,845 AUD 25 AUD / 10,000 AUD 25 AUD / 10,000 AUD Min/Max Withdrawal Limits 15 AUD / 8,845 AUD 30 AUD / 4,000 AUD 30 AUD / 4,000 AUD

Responsible Gambling

Online gambling is best enjoyed as a form of entertainment, and it can become harmful when you begin chasing losses or use it as a form of stress relief. Consequently, you must retain control of your gambling activity, whether you’re playing at Kingmaker or any other top Australian casino. Kingmaker helps you manage your gambling habits with tools like self-exclusion, cooling-off periods, and strict payment limits.

If you’re struggling to manage your gambling activity, you can get free and confidential support from national Australian services, such as Gambling Help Online, Gamblers’ Help, and Gamblers’ Anonymous.

GamesHub’s Final Thoughts on Kingmaker Casino

Our Kingmaker casino review has shown this platform to be a very strong and full-service option for online gambling in Australia. The games library is enormous, with 12,000+ titles, and its selection of 38 sports and esports categories provides thousands of daily betting opportunities. You can also make convenient crypto and AUD deposits, get access to a tiered VIP program, and enjoy several ongoing bonuses for sports and casino use.

That said, Kingmaker lacks a native mobile app, and e-wallet payments don’t qualify for the platform’s welcome bonuses. However, register through our exclusive links today and deposit through any of the site’s other banking options to claim a generous sports or casino welcome bonus: 100% up to $150 for sports betting or 100% up to $2,000 for casino gameplay.