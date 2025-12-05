Just Casino Review 2025

Get Latest JustCasino Promo Codes – Just Casino Review for 2025

#1 #1 Just Casino Welcome Bonus Up To $5,000 + 400 free spins Welcome Bonus Up To $5,000 + 400 free spins Unique user experience

Exclusive content

Loyalty program OUR SCORE 9.9 Just Casino Play Now

Welcome Bonuses & JustCasino Promo Codes

Welcome deals are great for boosting your initial bankroll when you explore a new casino for the first time. And, as other Just Casino reviews agree, this particular site offers highly generous and competitive promotions for beginners and loyal players. That said, before you claim a JustCasino promo code for the first time, you should always check out the terms and conditions. Here’s everything you need to know about the casino’s opening deal.

Just Casino Welcome Bonus & Promo Code

The current JustCasino promo code deal for new players lets you claim up to $5,000 and 400 free spins on select games across your first five deposits. There’s also a VIP welcome bonus, too, which gives you extra credit when you deposit a higher amount (and two free months of the VIP club). Here’s a breakdown of what you can claim, and the terms that apply.

Casino Bonus Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Key Terms & Conditions VIP First Deposit: 150% Cash Match up to $6,000, a 60-day free trial of the VIP club, and 10% Cashback in Week One ❌ $500 (equivalent) 40x (Bonus Amount) Bonus amounts are active for up to seven days. Max withdrawal of $5,000 applies. Cashback calculated on bets within first seven days. Max cashback is $1,000. First Deposit: 100% Cash Match up to $500 and 100 Free Spins ❌ $30 / Crypto Varies 40x (Bonus Amount and Free Spins Winnings) Credit and winnings active for up to seven days. Slots account for 100% of wagering, casino games vary. Second Deposit: 100% Cash Match up to $500 and 50 Free Spins JUST2 $30 / Crypto Varies 40x (Bonus Amount and Free Spins Winnings) Credit and winnings active for up to seven days. Slots account for 100% of wagering, casino games vary. Third Deposit: 50% Cash Match up to $1,000 and 50 Free Spins JUST3 $30 / Crypto Varies 40x (Bonus Amount and Free Spins Winnings) Credit and winnings active for up to seven days. Slots account for 100% of wagering, casino games vary. Fourth Deposit: 25% Cash Match up to $2,000 and 100 Free Spins JUST4 $30 / Crypto Varies 40x (Bonus Amount and Free Spins Winnings) Credit and winnings active for up to seven days. Slots account for 100% of wagering, casino games vary. Fifth Deposit: 20% Cash Match up to $1,000 and 100 Free Spins JUST5 $30 / Crypto Varies 40x (Bonus Amount and Free Spins Winnings) Credit and winnings active for up to seven days. Slots account for 100% of wagering, casino games vary.

Other Just Casino Offers Beyond the Welcome Bonus

Beyond the opening JustCasino promo code deals, the site offers regular cashback, crypto-focused bonuses, and loyalty perks to keep you interested. Here’s a quick rundown.

Crypto Exclusive Promotions at Just Casino

Just Casino offers three main cryptocurrency bonuses at present, with EXTRA10 being a popular code due to its infinite reuse.

Crypto Bonus Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Key Terms & Conditions Crypto Spins Quest: 10 Free Spins on Wild Cash x9990 EXTRA10 $30 in cryptocurrency 40x (on winnings) Available after your first deposit. Unlimited claims allowed. Minimum bet value per spin. General bonus and site terms apply. Galactic Chooseday (3x Deals – Free Spins, Reload, or a Combo every Tuesday) TUEFSCRYPTO, TUERELCRYPTO, TUECOMCRYPTO $30, $50, $100 in cryptocurrency 40x (on bonus and winnings) Available after your first deposit. Choose one offer every Tuesday. Minimum bet value per spin. Qualifying games vary. General bonus and site terms apply. Space Spins (77 Free Spins Every Thursday) SPACECRYPTO $30 in cryptocurrency 40x on winnings Available after your first deposit. Claimable unlimited times every Thursday. Minimum bet value per spin. Qualifying games vary. General bonus and site terms apply.

Loyalty Rewards Program

One of the main drivers for us writing this Just Casino review was that we knew the site had multiple loyalty perks and programs, and we’re pleased to say they don’t disappoint.

Aimed at high rollers, the main Space Club loyalty program allows you to level up by claiming points for every 20 EUR (equivalent) you bet in real cash. Each level in the program is a planet, and the more loyalty points you earn, the bigger rewards you unlock.

For example, the second planet in the program is Baccaraton Lv. 1, which grants you a bonus of $100 (with 40x wagering) at 4,000 points. The top level is Cash Vegaston, which requires five million points, but grants $100,000 and a $50k trip.

Some slots carry double loyalty points to help you scale faster. At the time of writing, these include Buffalo Diamonds: Claw and Win, Diamond Club Most Wanted, and Just Casino Wild Cash.

VIP Galaxy

Outside of the loyalty program, there’s also Just Casino’s VIP Galaxy. This is an exclusive club that the casino selects members for based on its own private formula. Perks of being selected include having access to exclusive games, higher banking limits, faster withdrawal processing, dedicated account managers, special events and gifts, and exclusive VIP only tournaments.

Although membership into VIP Galaxy is highly selective, while writing this Just Casino review, we found that you can email the site directly at [email protected] (and the casino even welcomes enquiries from new joiners).

Loyalty Store

What also stood out to us was the site’s relatively new Loyalty Store, where you can spend loyalty credits to claim free spins and bonus credit as you go. Wagering and rollover terms, as always, will apply, but it’s a nice addition to what’s already a very strong loyalty offering.

Is There A Just Casino No Deposit Bonus?

Right now, there aren’t any no deposit bonuses available at Just Casino. However, during our Just Casino review, we looked closely at the site’s terms and conditions, and discovered there are some terms relating to no deposit offers, meaning they may recur in the future. It’s worth making sure you log in regularly to check out the latest promos.

More Just Casino Promotions

Just Casino is absolutely packed with extra promotions and reloads waiting for you to unlock. For this Just Casino review, we’ve picked our five favourites from the current lineup, but do explore the rest of the site’s bonuses if you’re planning to sign up.

Promotion Promo Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirement Good to Know Monday Blast Off (3x Weekly Deposit Matches) MOON30, MOON50, MOON100 $30, $50, $75 40x Available after your first deposit. All three offers claimable, every week, per player. General bonus and site terms apply. Just Cashback (50% up to $500 Cash Match and 10% up to $1,000 Cashback Every Thursday) JC50 $30 40x (general credit), 5x (cashback) 10% of funds lost from gaming Tuesdays and Wednesdays paid back every Thursday. Minimum cashback $5, maximum cashback $1,000. General bonus and site terms apply. The Weekly Starlight Sprint (Deposit $30 Daily for Accumulating Free Spins) ❌ $30 (each day taking part) 40x (on bonus and winnings) Available after you have claimed and used the welcome package. Free spins rewards increase every day you deposit at least $30, for seven consecutive days. 80 free spins available on day six, $20 bonus available on day seven. You must activate the bonus in three days and complete wagering in seven. Qualifying games vary. General bonus and site terms apply. Power-Up Fridays (50% Reload up to $300 Every Friday) POW50 $30 40x Available after your first deposit. Claimable once every Friday. You have seven days to complete wagering. General bonus and site terms apply. Sunday Refuel (33% Boost up to $33) REFUEL $30 40x Available after your first deposit. Claimable unlimited times on each qualifying deposit every Sunday. You have seven days to complete wagering. General bonus and site terms apply.

Understanding Terms & Conditions

No comprehensive Just Casino review would be complete without a breakdown of some key terms, and as you can see, there are plenty to consider depending on the bonus deal you choose. Here’s a super-quick summary with some general facts about Just Casino bonus code fine print:

All JustCasino promo code deals have wagering terms attached, mostly at a rate of 40x. That means you’ll need to play back 40x your bonus and/or winnings received before you can withdraw. These terms may be restrictive for some players, but some sites like Great Slots apply wagering to deposits, too.

What’s more, you can only wager a certain amount of money back on certain games. Wagering accounts for 100% of slot games, for instance, but it’s much less for table games.

Bonus credit and free spins winnings are sometimes limited by time restrictions. For example, in some deals, you’ll have a few days to use your credit before it disappears.

Most JustCasino promo codes have a minimum deposit of $30 or equivalent attached, with high upper limits to appeal to high rollers. If you can’t afford the max limits, make sure to set healthy restrictions for yourself.

Just Casino’s free spins deals may vary in terms of game eligibility. In most cases, the slots will be revealed as soon as you make your deposit and claim the deal.

We always recommend you take a close look at all the terms and conditions offered by casinos before you register and deposit real money.

What Is Just Casino?

Established In : 2023

: 2023 Licensed In : Curacao

: Curacao Restricted States: N/A

Just Casino is a modern slots and table games lounge, incorporated and operated by Dama N.V., which is based in Curacao. Boasting more than 14,000 different games, though largely leaning towards video slots and live tables, the brand is famous for its weekly promotions calendar and for its eye-catching space exploration theme. All its offers and perks are themed after planets and the wide beyond, even right down to its VIP levels.

Just Casino stands apart from many competitors largely thanks to its sheer variety in promotions and its ever-growing slots catalogue. Its deals, competitions, and games are mostly aimed at high rollers, though there are lots of reasons for casual players to get involved, too.

As its name suggests, it’s just a casino, meaning there are no sportsbooks or specialised poker lounges tucked away here. That said, there’s still plenty for players to get stuck into.

Is Just Casino Legit?

Just Casino is a legitimate, fully licensed casino that is safe for you to use in and outside Australia. Although there are no regulations with regard to offshore casinos down under right now, Aussie punters are welcome to register and play games for real money at Just Casino.

Just Casino Review

Just Casino’s promise of thousands of games certainly holds up, and it’s clear that there’s a focus on quantity as well as quality. Let’s take a close look at the site’s slots, poker, table, and specialty games.

Just Casino Games Library

Just Casino’s range of games covers slots, instant wins, tables, and live casino streams (more on those below). It’s partnered with a solid variety of leading providers, such as Belatra, Novomatic, Yggdrasil, TrueLab, and BGaming.

Critically speaking, we’d like to see the casino partner with more big names, such as NetEnt, Microgaming / Games Global, and Blueprint, but this is a creative, reliable lineup of studios all the same. We like the fact you can easily filter down into different providers, which isn’t always a guarantee at similar sites. Casinos with similar setups, like Crowngold, have far fewer studios partnered up.

Slots & Video Poker

Popular slots at Just Casino include Moneyfest, Wolf Treasure, 3 Coin Volcanoes, Merge Up, Cash Pig, and Elvis Frog in Vegas. The library is split into high-volatility, bonus buy, and themed games, which makes it easy to browse certain types of gameplay.

The poker side of this Just Casino review is fairly short, with fewer than 20 video titles available to play here.

Table Games

It’s easy to find digital baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and craps in Just Casino’s library. We like the fact there’s international and sports twists on classic games, though there are bigger selections of tables at casinos of similar sizes.

Speciality Games

Just Casino’s specialty games cover instant win games, crash games, and arcade titles that don’t fit under the slots umbrella. There’s a nice balance here, with Spribe’s Aviator being a standout choice. The casino also offers a few different twists on classic Plinko and Keno, something you won’t always see at slots sites.

Just Casino Live Casino

Just Casino’s live lounge offers a strong selection of Vegas classics and twists on table favourites like baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and Sic Bo. Popular and reliable live games developers on board here include Lucky Streak, Iconic21, and Platipus.

It’s easy to browse the live casino here and find popular tables such as live French roulette, Gravity Blackjack, and Grand Bonus Baccarat. However, as we continued our Just Casino review, we realised there really could be more variety here, certainly compared to other providers like Crowngold.

Just Casino Payment Methods

Before claiming a Just Casino bonus code, make sure to check out the banking options accepted here. Just Casino accepts some card, e-wallet, and prepaid voucher options for deposits, but it mostly focuses on cryptocurrencies. For withdrawals, you’ll need to cash out by bank, e-wallet, or crypto.

What really impressed us during our Just Casino review is how fast processing is for both payments and withdrawals. Unlike some casinos, the site offers little to no internal processing time, meaning you can expect your winnings quicker than through most competitors. With crypto withdrawals, you’ll usually get money back in a few hours, but allow for a few business days (just in case) when using bank transfers or e-wallets.

Deposit thresholds are relatively low here, though to cash out swiftly at Just Casino, you’ll ideally need to use Mifinity or cryptocurrency of your choice. For example, while the site expects you to withdraw with a minimum of $300 through bank transfer, if you use Dogecoin, the minimum threshold exchange with AUD is a fraction of this.

Let’s explore these banking options in more detail.

Crypto Deposits & Withdrawal Options

Just Casino is very crypto-friendly, and as we’ve explored, you can activate more than one JustCasino promo code with digital money. With ten options for deposit and withdrawals, low thresholds on either side, and no processing time required, it’s one of the most accessible casinos for crypto users (comparable to the likes of Great Slots).

That said, remember that using cryptocurrencies carries risk. Because there are no centralised banking checks or midpoints, you’re not as protected as you may be when using card or e-wallet options. Do also check the exchange rates on any cryptocurrencies you wish to use, because their values can be highly volatile (and even change between you depositing and cashing out).

Finally, watch out for gas and mining fees with your crypto wallet. Just Casino itself won’t charge you to use these options.

Here’s a complete list of cryptocurrencies Just Casino accepts:

Bitcoin (BTC) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Bitcoin Cash (BCH) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Binance (BNB) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Litecoin (LTC) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Ethereum (ETH) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Ripple (XRP) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Dogecoin (DOGE) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Tether (USDT) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Cardano (ADA) : Deposit and Withdrawal

: Deposit and Withdrawal Tron (TRX): Deposit and Withdrawal

Traditional Payment Options

Just Casino accepts some card, e-wallet, and prepaid deposits, but the range of options isn’t as broad as its crypto selection. You can withdraw via bank transfer and e-wallet, too, but not via card. This is where similar casinos like Crowngold have a slight edge, with more support for traditional money. Here’s a quick breakdown.

Credit & Debit Cards

You can use Visa and Mastercard at Just Casino, but only for making deposits. You’ll need to use Mifinity, bank transfer, or cryptocurrencies to withdraw.

Visa : Deposit Only

: Deposit Only Mastercard: Deposit Only

E-Wallets

One of our main takeaways from this Just Casino review is that we’d like to see more e-wallets accepted. Right now, you can only use Mifinity, though both deposits and withdrawals are supported.

Mifinity: Deposit and Withdrawal

Prepaid Cards

Prepay vouchers are great for controlling your bankroll, and Just Casino accepts CashToCode and Neosurf in this category. You can’t withdraw to this system.

CashToCode : Deposit Only

: Deposit Only Neosurf: Deposit Only

Bank Transfers

Bank transfers are secure but fairly slow to process, and have higher thresholds than other options. That said, Just Casino offers three ways to transfer winnings via your bank, provided you are willing to wait.

Inpay : Withdrawal Only

: Withdrawal Only PayAnyBank : Withdrawal Only

: Withdrawal Only Wire: Withdrawal Only

Just Casino Customer Support

As part of our Just Casino review, we took a close look at the different support options available to players when they sign up. The two main help contacts available are 24/7 live chat and email, though there is also a useful FAQs section that answers plenty of typical queries.

The live chat team is friendly and prompt – we had no problems getting in touch with agents and learning more about banking options and Just Casino bonus code terms. Email support takes a little longer to hear back from, so we recommend you choose the chat function if it’s an urgent query.

FAQs

Email : [email protected] (allow for a few days)

: [email protected] (allow for a few days) Live Chat (available 24/7)

Just Casino Mobile Site & App

There’s no official, native Just Casino app for you to download, but the mobile site is highly responsive and offers all the functionality of its desktop version.

Head to Just Casino on your phone or tablet, and you’ll find a condensed screen with helpful menus arranged at the bottom of the main page, allowing you to access chat support, explore games, and make deposits. We like the fact that game explorer features, such as provider filters, are just as easy to access on mobile as they are in desktop mode.

Desktop mode itself is also very responsive, and menus are well-organised, with both versions equally speedy to load and easy to navigate. You won’t miss out on any games or JustCasino promo code deals by switching between the two, either, which is a huge positive.

If you miss being able to launch a casino app, you can easily create an icon on your home screen as a bookmark for the main site. Otherwise, we don’t see there being much need for a native app right now.

How To Sign Up and Claim A Just Casino Bonus

Getting started here with your choice of Just Casino bonus code is fast and simple. Here’s how to sign up, deposit, and grab a welcome deal.

Click or tap ‘Join Now’ from the main page to bring up the registration form. Enter your email, a password, your currency, date of birth, and a valid phone number. Tick the box to confirm you’re at least 18 and have read the site’s terms and privacy policy. Click or tap ‘Sign Up’. Click or tap ‘Deposit’ and choose your payment method. Enter how much you’d like to pay and your full payment method details. Make sure the ‘Bonuses are active’ slider is switched on, and make your deposit. The welcome deal should now be applied and your bankroll credited. Start exploring Just Casino’s slots and tables!

Comparing Just Casino with Other Similar Platforms

So you get a better idea of where our Just Casino review stands compared to other platforms, here’s a quick head-to-head comparison with similar brands in the casino-only space. We’ve chosen categories that matter most to casino players and, as you can see, Just Casino frequently beats back the competition!

Point of Comparison Just Casino Crowngold Great Slots First Deposit Bonus and Wagering/Rollover 100% up to $500 and 100 Free Spins (40x) 100% up to $100 and 100 Free Spins (40x) 100% up to $500 (35x on Bonus and Deposit) Live Casino Games 25 40+ 16 Games Providers 70+ 35+ Around 30+ VIP Perks 2 VIP programs, a loyalty Store, and exclusive games 2 VIP programs Ongoing promotions Number of Cryptocurrencies Accepted 10 6 20

Responsible Gambling

Online gambling turnover in Australia continues to rise, underscoring the importance of being careful with your spending on these sites. If gambling stops being fun and starts feeling like a necessity or a compulsion, it’s time to take a step back. Responsible gambling means setting healthy limits on your betting activities, for example, on the deposits and bets you make, the losses you incur, and the time you spend playing real money games.

We’re committed to making sure you have resources if you ever feel like your gambling behaviour is becoming problematic. Just Casino, too, has a helpful section from its homepage that offers links and advice on what to do if you need support.

No matter how gambling makes you feel, if you need help or are experiencing a crisis, be sure to use the following free resources:

If you are experiencing any kind of crisis, we also recommend using HealthDirect’s mental health helplines for immediate support.

GamesHub’s Final Thoughts on Just Casino

The biggest highlights of our Just Casino review have to include the site’s dedication to daily and weekly promotions and two separate loyalty programs. Alongside Just Casino bonus code deals, there’s plenty to claim as a regular player here, and with more than 70 trusted studios on board, there’s a huge variety in slots to spend it all on.

While some of the JustCasino promo code wagering terms may not appeal to all players, we think there’s still lots to play for here, regardless of whether you’re a high roller or a casual spinner. Be sure to check out the site for yourself using our promo code and link.