Top Online Casinos in South Australia for October 2025

Is Gambling Legal in South Australia?

In Australia, each state is allowed to implement its own gambling laws. However, some laws are universal across the country. For example, the Interactive Gambling Act, which was last updated in 2023, allows for licensed providers to provide online sports betting, although it is yet to permit online casinos, which is why a lot of Aussies resort to offshore casino platforms for their online gambling needs.

The Path to SA Online Casino Legislation

Recent Updates and Future Outlook

South Australia has tightened its gambling regulations in response to rising harm and compliance failures. The Casino Penalties Amendment Act 2024 increased the possible maximum fines for the Adelaide Casino from $100,000 to $75 million. Introducing the Take a Break initiative that allows individuals to use QR codes at licensed gambling venues to sign up for a voluntary gambling break. Gambling adverts on public transport have also been banned.

Looking to the future, yearly slot machine losses of $1 billion have fueled calls to reduce the number of machines and phase them out altogether by 2030. Players can also expect increased harm-minimisation tools such as automated risk monitoring, facial recognition, and pre-commitment. The government’s main challenge is balancing harm reduction with gambling’s importance to state revenue.

Overview of Legal Casino Options in South Australia

The following table gives you an overview of the legal casino options in South Australia.

Casino Options Legality Land-based/retail casinos ✅ State-regulated online casinos ❌ Offshore casinos ✅ Free play/social casinos ✅

Land-Based Casinos in South Australia

When it comes to brick-and-mortar casinos in South Australia, there is only one, and it has been mentioned above. It is the SkyCity Adelaide Casino, which sits on the banks of Torrens Lake. It is a majestic building that cannot be missed.

Those who visit will be able to choose from close to 1,000 pokies, and a nice range of blackjack, poker, roulette, and baccarat tables. When your gambling session is over, there is a large events venue and plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from. It pales in comparison to Star Sydney and Crown Melbourne, but it still offers plenty of entertainment value.

Casino Address SkyCity Adelaide North Terrace, Adelaide SA 5001

How Does South Australia Compare to Its Neighbours?

We have given you a close look at South Australia’s gambling legislation history, but how does it compare to neighbouring states and territories? Let us quickly delve into this right now.

Western Australia

Playing at international online casinos is fully permitted, but you will not find any legal online casinos due to the aforementioned Interactive Gambling Act. Brick-and-mortar casinos are legal, but you will only find one across the territory. Other legal betting activities include sports betting and lotteries.

Northern Territory

Gambling is legal in the Northern Territory, but it is heavily regulated. The Mindil Beach Casino Resort in Darwin and the Lasseters Hotel Casino in Alice Springs are the two fully-licensed land-based casinos. Legal forms of gambling include horse racing, bingo, raffles, Keno, lotteries, and online sports betting.

Queensland

Residents of Queensland can open an account with offshore online casinos. However, following the trend above, online casinos in Queensland are not legal. Permitted gambling activities include online sports betting, Keno, lotteries, and raffles. There are four brick-and-mortar casinos, with two of the best ones being the Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane.

Victoria

Legal gambling in Victoria is limited to online sports betting, pokie machines at clubs, hotels, and casinos, as well as lottery, bingo, raffles, and Keno. Offshore casino brands do not have to follow Victorian government regulations, so they are able to accept players from this state. Crown Melbourne is the only brick-and-mortar casino, but it is the biggest in the country.

New South Wales

It will not come as a surprise to hear that online casinos in New South Wales are also banned. Any unlicensed gambling activities are strictly prohibited. The types of gambling you can enjoy include lotteries, raffles, bingo, horse racing, and gaming machines at licensed venues. The Star Sydney and the Crown Sydney are the two legal land-based casinos.

Reviewing the Best Online Casinos in South Australia

In this part of our online casinos in South Australia guide, we are going to present you with three platforms that are at the top of their game. If you sign up with any of these best online casinos, we are sure you will have the quality gaming experience you are looking for.

Best South Australia Online Casino for Game Variation VegasNow VegasNow launched in 2024 and holds a licence from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. It is a massive hit with Aussies as it offers something for all types of players. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up to $8000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview VegasNow launched in 2024 and holds a licence from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. It is a massive hit with Aussies as it offers something for all types of players. + Show more Pros 12,000+ casino games

90+ game software developers

Welcome bonus package up to $8,000 and 500 free spins Cons No game show titles Details on Game Library With 12,000+ games available, there are few online casinos that can outshine VegasNow. What makes this games library even more impressive is that the range of titles come from more than 90 top software developers, including Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play and Playtech. The vast majority of the available games are slots, but there are plenty of table games, crash games, and instant-win games to keep entertainment levels high. Expert Opinion Game variety is crucial in online casinos, as it caters to diverse player preferences and keeps the gaming experience fresh and engaging. A wide selection ensures that players can easily find games that suit their tastes, whether they enjoy classic slots, modern video slots, table games, or live dealer experiences. This variety enhances player satisfaction and encourages longer play sessions. Launched 2024 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 12,000+ Details on Game Library With 12,000+ games available, there are few online casinos that can outshine VegasNow. What makes this games library even more impressive is that the range of titles come from more than 90 top software developers, including Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play and Playtech. The vast majority of the available games are slots, but there are plenty of table games, crash games, and instant-win games to keep entertainment levels high. Expert Opinion Game variety is crucial in online casinos, as it caters to diverse player preferences and keeps the gaming experience fresh and engaging. A wide selection ensures that players can easily find games that suit their tastes, whether they enjoy classic slots, modern video slots, table games, or live dealer experiences. This variety enhances player satisfaction and encourages longer play sessions. Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up to $8000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features Launched 2024 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 12,000+

Top Pick for Jackpot Game Enthusiasts Just Casino Just Casino opened its virtual doors in 2021, so it provides slightly more industry experience than our top-rated pick for online casinos in South Australia. It does not have the same type of game variety, but 10,000 games is still plenty to choose from. It possesses a Curaçao licence, so security and fairness levels are high. The huge jackpots sold it for us, though. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $5,000 + 400 free spins Get Offer Quick Overview Just Casino opened its virtual doors in 2021, so it provides slightly more industry experience than our top-rated pick for online casinos in South Australia. It does not have the same type of game variety, but 10,000 games is still plenty to choose from. It possesses a Curaçao licence, so security and fairness levels are high. The huge jackpots sold it for us, though. + Show more Pros 'Minor', 'Major', and 'Prime' progressive jackpots available

Welcome bonus up to $5,000 and 400 free spins

'Star Game of the Week' tournaments with free spins prizes Cons VIP program is invitation-only Details on Progressive Jackpots Just Casino offers three exciting progressive jackpots. They are called ‘Minor’, ‘Major’, and ‘Prime’, with the latter currently offering a jackpot over $900,000. To be in with a shot of winning, you simply need to play qualifying games and hope that you are lucky enough to land a jackpot. Expert Opinion At Just Casino, the odds of hitting a progressive jackpot are extremely low, as is typical with these massive, constantly growing prizes. While winning the jackpot may be unlikely, players can still claim numerous smaller payouts on the same games. Many slots offer regular wins, bonus rounds, and multipliers, meaning you can enjoy frequent smaller prizes and steady rewards even if the jackpot remains out of reach. Launched 2021 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 10,000+ Details on Progressive Jackpots Just Casino offers three exciting progressive jackpots. They are called ‘Minor’, ‘Major’, and ‘Prime’, with the latter currently offering a jackpot over $900,000. To be in with a shot of winning, you simply need to play qualifying games and hope that you are lucky enough to land a jackpot. Expert Opinion At Just Casino, the odds of hitting a progressive jackpot are extremely low, as is typical with these massive, constantly growing prizes. While winning the jackpot may be unlikely, players can still claim numerous smaller payouts on the same games. Many slots offer regular wins, bonus rounds, and multipliers, meaning you can enjoy frequent smaller prizes and steady rewards even if the jackpot remains out of reach. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $5,000 + 400 free spins Get Offer Key Features Launched 2021 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 10,000+

Great Choice for Exciting Loyalty Rewards Lukki New online casinos seem to know exactly what is needed to succeed in the dog-eat-dog iGaming industry, and Lukki is a testament to this. Launched in 2024, it offers Aussies thousands of games, an attractive design, top customer care, and all the best banking methods. However, its excellent loyalty program is what stood out to us. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $4,000 + 300 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview New online casinos seem to know exactly what is needed to succeed in the dog-eat-dog iGaming industry, and Lukki is a testament to this. Launched in 2024, it offers Aussies thousands of games, an attractive design, top customer care, and all the best banking methods. However, its excellent loyalty program is what stood out to us. + Show more Pros Seven-tier 'Yacht Club' loyalty program

Welcome bonus up to $4,000 and 300 free spins

Accepts cryptocurrency payments Cons Limited number of game shows Details on Loyalty Program If you decide to open an account at Lukki Casino, you will be added to the loyalty program, the ‘Yacht Club’. The loyalty scheme is made up of seven tiers, from ‘Jet Ski’ to ‘Super Yacht’, which you can climb by earning points. This can be done by playing any of the games in the library. If you play enough and manage to reach the top tier, you will be able to claim $100,000 and tickets to some of the hottest events. Expert Opinion To earn the top prize in the Yacht Club loyalty program, you need to earn 5,000,000 points, which means you must spend tens of thousands of dollars in wagers. While reaching the top tier is a huge commitment, players earn meaningful rewards along the way, from €100 at the Jet Ski level to €50,000 plus a VIP Monaco Grand Prix trip at the Tri-Deck and Super Yacht tiers. Every step offers bonuses, comp points, and exclusive perks, making the long climb toward the ultimate status rewarding and exciting. Launched 2024 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 11,000+ Details on Loyalty Program If you decide to open an account at Lukki Casino, you will be added to the loyalty program, the ‘Yacht Club’. The loyalty scheme is made up of seven tiers, from ‘Jet Ski’ to ‘Super Yacht’, which you can climb by earning points. This can be done by playing any of the games in the library. If you play enough and manage to reach the top tier, you will be able to claim $100,000 and tickets to some of the hottest events. Expert Opinion To earn the top prize in the Yacht Club loyalty program, you need to earn 5,000,000 points, which means you must spend tens of thousands of dollars in wagers. While reaching the top tier is a huge commitment, players earn meaningful rewards along the way, from €100 at the Jet Ski level to €50,000 plus a VIP Monaco Grand Prix trip at the Tri-Deck and Super Yacht tiers. Every step offers bonuses, comp points, and exclusive perks, making the long climb toward the ultimate status rewarding and exciting. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $4,000 + 300 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features Launched 2024 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 11,000+

How to Register

This guide for online casinos in South Australia has hopefully made it easy for you to find the best betting platform for your gambling needs. We are now going to take you through the simple process that needs to be fulfilled for registration and claiming the welcome bonus.

Select your site: Choose a site from our recommendations as these have been tried and approved by our experts. Register: On the homepage of your selected SA casino, click “Sign Up” or “Join Now.” Input the necessary personal information, such as your email address, date of birth, name, phone number, and address. Deposit funds: Go to the cashier section, select your favourite available banking option, and enter the amount you want to deposit. To claim the welcome offer, you will need to add a minimum amount. Follow the simple instructions to complete the transaction. Play: Now that you have money in your account, try your luck on the games in the library.

Popular Casino Games in South Australia

Online casinos in South Australia must offer a wide range of games as not every South Australian enjoys the same thing. The more games on offer, the more likely you are to have a fun gambling experience. The best casinos will offer a variety of pokies, RNG table games, live dealer games, and much more. We will now take a closer look at the most popular games for residents of this state.

Pokies

Online pokies are the most popular casino game, and their popularity can be attributed to how easy they are to play, the potential to win big with little stakes, and their exciting bonus features. Different types of online pokies in South Australia include 3-reel, video, and 3D pokies and pokies with exciting features like cluster pays, megaways, progressive jackpots, and cascading reels. Our recommended platforms offer thousands of slots in various genres.

Table Games

While many South Australians enjoy playing pokies, they are not everyone’s cup of tea. Those who do not feel like playing slot games can entertain themselves with various card, ball, and dice table games. The most popular options at real-money casinos for South Australia are discussed below.

Roulette

If you have ever watched a movie with a casino scene, there is a good chance that roulette was being played. James Bond, Casablanca, and Iron Man are three solid examples. Many of us just love trying to predict where that little ball will stop. There are plenty of betting options to keep things interesting, including putting money on red or black, odd or even, or a solitary number. American, French, and European are the most popular variants.

Blackjack

Blackjack is the most popular card game by a long way. South Australians enjoy it because of its mixture of strategy and chance. Players compete against the dealer and not each other, aiming to get their hand as close to 21 as possible. If you go beyond 21, you are eliminated from the round. The low house edge and straightforward rules make it suitable for new and seasoned gamblers. Many variants have side bets, adding more entertainment value.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a great choice for those who like to take risks as you can place high stakes. Additionally, it is an easy game to play as all you have to do is predict which hand, out of two, has a value closest to nine. There is the option of betting on a tie, but this comes with a very high house edge. No Commission Baccarat is a popular variant as there is no obligation to give the bank any commission.

Poker

Most casino games at online casinos in South Australia are based on luck, but this is not the case for poker. Poker is a game of skill as you need to learn when it is best to fold a hand or hold. Additionally, the ability to read your opponents is a must, while good bluffing skills are essential. If your opponents can read you easily, they will fold, and you will potentially win a smaller pot. Popular online casino poker variants are Texas Hold’em and Caribbean Stud Poker.

Craps

Craps is mostly found at brick-and-mortar casinos, but the top casinos will offer a variant or two in their libraries. This game offers one of the most dynamic table game experiences, where your aim is to predict the outcome of a dice roll. The variety of betting options can initially seem complex, but beginners can start with simple wagers such as the Pass Line.

Live Dealer Games

Live casino games have become very popular as they allow players to experience a land-based casino atmosphere wherever they are. The use of the latest and best technology ensures you can follow all the action in HD. Each blackjack, poker, roulette, baccarat and craps table has a real-life dealer with whom you can talk. You can also have friendly conversations with anyone else at the table.

Video Poker

South Australians who like playing pokies and poker also enjoy trying their luck on video poker. This game combines elements of both, creating a thoroughly entertaining casino game. The reels spin and you get five cards. Then, you must decide whether to keep those cards or dispose of them for new ones. There are different payouts depending on your hand, and they are not the same for every variant. Popular variants include Joker Poker and Deuces Wild.

Crash Games

Australians love thrills, so it should come as little surprise to hear that crash games are popular among South Australians. Players love these games because they are completely unpredictable. Once you place your wager, a multiplier will increase, and you aim to cash it out before it randomly crashes. You lose your stake if you get too greedy and it crashes before you cash out. Some quality crash games include Chicken Road and Aviator.

Popular Types of Casino Bonuses in South Australia

Welcome bonuses and promotions vary between the best South Australian online casino sites. Every online casino offers deals it believes will help it stick out like a sore thumb. Below, you can learn more about the popular casino bonuses South Australians can take advantage of.

Deposit Match

A deposit bonus is the most common welcome bonus at online casinos in South Australia. You can claim it once you have registered and made your first deposit. For instance, a site might offer a 100% deposit match up to $500. In this case, if you sign up and deposit $100, you will receive an extra $100 in bonus money.

Free Spins

Pokie fans love free spins because they allow them to spin some reels without risking their hard-earned money. Free spins can be a separate promotion or added to a welcome bonus deposit match to make the deal even sweeter. Each free spin will usually have a predetermined value and a limit on how much you can potentially win.

Reload Bonus

Reload bonuses are similar to match deposit bonuses, but the main difference is that they are for those who have already signed up with the online casino. With a reload bonus, your next deposit will be matched to a certain percentage, usually between 25% and 75%. They are typically smaller than welcome offers, but they are there to encourage regular deposits and reward ongoing play.

Cashback

Cashback bonuses return a percentage of your losses over a set time frame, helping compensate for any annoying losing streak. For example, if there is a 10% weekly cashback on offer and you lose $200 during that period, you will receive $20 back. More often than not, a wagering requirement will be attached, but some online casinos allow you to withdraw your cashback bonus instantly.

Rebate

Many believe that cashback and rebate bonuses are the same, but they are slightly different. With a cashback bonus, you receive a percentage of your losses back, while a rebate bonus applies to the total volume of wagers, regardless of wins or losses. This type of bonus is usually aimed at high rollers.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs reward players who sign in and play regularly. They are typically tiered, giving you the chance to climb the ranks, unlocking quality prizes as you go. The higher you climb, the better your rewards will be. The various rewards you can claim include bonus money, free spins, reloads, rebates, cashbacks, faster withdrawal speeds, a dedicated account manager, and invites to the hottest events.

No-Deposit Bonuses

No-deposit bonuses are loved as players can claim them without needing to deposit a single dollar. A small number of free spins or a small cash bonus are usually what are on offer, allowing you the opportunity to get a free feel for the online casino. Unfortunately, no-deposit bonuses are not offered nearly as much as they used to be.

Responsible Gambling in South Australia

When playing online pokies in South Australia or any other type of casino game, you need to make sure you always gamble responsibly. We recommend you set up a budget with an amount you are comfortable with potentially losing. It is imperative that you stick to this budget. Yes, we know it is tempting to chase losses, but this rarely ends up working in your favour.

Online casinos in South Australia must take into account the well-being of anyone who signs up. Gambling can be very addictive, and even the strongest of wills can fall prey to it. Platforms help players stay on top of their gambling habits by providing useful tools such as deposit limits, session timers, and self-exclusion periods. If you feel you need help with a gambling addiction, the following organisations are there to help you:

What Are the Top SA Online Gambling Sites?

After taking all of the above into consideration, you should have a clear understanding of which online casinos are perfect for your gambling needs. Regardless of the site you opt to register with, you should enjoy a top-quality gaming experience whenever you log in and play. All our recommended platforms are fully licensed and regulated, have thousands of games, offer attractive bonuses, and support traditional and crypto payment options.

However, one site stood out among our researched online casinos in South Australia, and this is VegasNow. With over 12,000 games in its library, it provides unmatched variety compared to many of its peers. New players receive a generous welcome bonus, and the site also offers a range of convenient banking methods and excellent customer care. All of this makes it the top choice for online casino players in SA.