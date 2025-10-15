Top WA Online Betting Sites for October, 2025

Is Sports Betting Legal in Western Australia?

Yes, sports betting in WA is legal, but it comes with some big caveats. The only fully legal way to bet is through TABtouch. Because of how strict the sports betting legislation is here compared to its neighbours, most private sportsbooks prefer to operate out of the Northern or Eastern territories

This means the WA market is basically a monopoly, and punters have only a few real options if they want to bet on sports:

Bet through TABtouch, online, or in person.

Travel to another state if you want to use a different bookmaker.

Use offshore betting sites, but keep in mind WA doesn’t regulate these, so you don’t have the same protections.

The Path to Western Australian Sports Betting Legislation

Western Australia has always been a bit slower than other states in updating its gambling laws, especially regarding modern sports betting. The current rules were written long before online sportsbooks became popular, so they haven’t really kept up with how punters like to bet today.

In recent years, the state government has begun reviewing and modernising its gambling framework. One of the key moves was the Gambling Legislation Amendment Act 2024, introduced after the Perth Casino Royal Commission. This law doesn’t directly legalise or regulate online sports betting, but it does give the Gaming and Wagering Commission of Western Australia more authority to oversee gambling operations. It also increases penalties for operators who breach the rules and tightens supervision across the industry.

These changes show that WA is slowly moving towards a more modern and accountable gambling system. While the reforms mainly focus on improving regulation rather than expanding sports betting, they could pave the way for future discussions about properly legalising and managing sports betting in the state.

Recent Updates and Future Outlook

Although recent reforms do not introduce laws specifically for sports betting, they signal growing recognition of the need to regulate this sector more effectively.

What’s promising is that Western Australia has also begun aligning with national efforts to make betting safer and fairer, such as the National Consumer Protection Framework for Online Gambling and the National Policy on Match-Fixing in Sport. These initiatives push all states and territories to raise their standards for player protection, sports integrity, and responsible gambling.

Taken together, these developments suggest that WA is slowly laying the groundwork for future change. While a dedicated sports betting bill hasn’t yet been introduced, the tone of current reforms and the push to keep pace with national standards hint at the possibility of clearer, more supportive legislation for Aussie sports betting in the years ahead.

An Overview of Legal Betting Options in Western Australia

Betting Options Is It Legal in the State? Retail Sports Betting ✅ Online Sports Betting ✅ Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks ✅ Horse Racing Betting Online ✅ Esports Betting ❌ Politics Betting ❌ Entertainment Betting ❌

Retail Sports Betting Options in Western Australia

WA residents can place sports bets in person, but, as with online betting, only through the state-regulated sportsbook, TABTouch. There are about 330 TAB retail outlets across the state, some of which are conveniently located in shopping centres and pubs.

Some of the most popular betting spots are:

Retail Sportsbooks Address TAB Cannington Westfield Shopping Centre, 1382 Albany Hwy, Cannington, WA 6107 TAB Lakeside Joondalup Lakeside Joondalup Shopping City, Shop T142, Joondalup, WA 6026 TAB Warwick 643 Beach Rd., Warwick, WA 6024 TAB Madeley Kingsway City Shopping Centre Cnr Hepburn Ave $, Wanneroo Rd., Madeley, WA 6065

You can see the closest retail sports betting venue to you using the official TABtouch venue locator.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Western Australia?

Online sports betting is legal in Western Australia, but only through TABTouch, which is regulated by the Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA). It accepts sports wagers on the AFL, NRL, cricket, soccer, tennis, and horse racing.

TABtouch effectively runs a monopoly, and this exists because the rules for private bookmakers in WA are highly restrictive. The Betting Control Act 1954 is the key law governing private bookmakers, enacted long before online sports betting became popular. The Act requires that bookmakers apply for and hold a WA licence, operate from a physical racecourse, and host all its servers on-site. These strict requirements are tailored to traditional, on-track bookmaking and make it almost impossible for modern online sportsbooks to legally operate in the state.

Some major Australian sportsbooks licensed in other territories may accept online bets from WA residents, but it should be noted that these sportsbooks are not regulated in WA. Therefore, you may not enjoy the same consumer protections using these sites as TABtouch users do..

In short, online sports betting is legal in WA, but TABtouch is the only fully regulated option. At the same time, private or interstate operators exist in a grey area outside WA’s regulatory framework. This setup ensures punters can bet safely through TABtouch, but it also explains why no other online sports betting operator can practically run in the state.

Is Esports Betting Legal in Western Australia?

Esports betting is legal in Western Australia. TABTouch offers multiple betting lines on Esports Soccer, Esports Basketball, League of Legends, Dota 2, and Overwatch 2. The number of betting markets here is decent too, with up to 7+ on Esports Soccer matches.

What about Offshore Sportsbooks in WA?

Your local betting options are limited if you are betting from Western Australia. You’ll get a bit more choice if you look at bookies based in the eastern states, but even then, they don’t always deliver the market range or promos most punters are after.

Take Sportsbet, for example. It covers the big leagues like the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB, along with some fun markets on entertainment and politics. But you will come up empty if you’re chasing something niche like squash, lacrosse, or futsal. Offshore sportsbooks, like Vegasnow, offer these niche markets, more betting lines on headline games, bigger welcome bonuses, and juicier ongoing promotions.

Australian-regulated sportsbooks also fall short in live betting. The Interactive Gambling Act (IGA) 2001 prohibits online sportsbooks from offering live or “in-play” bets on sports events. That means you cannot place a live bet directly through a website or mobile app while a game is in progress. Yes, you can find live bets on Sportsbet, Ladbrokes, or Bet365, but you will typically also see something like “Call 1800 XXX XXX to place this bet” instead of a simple live bet button. TABtouch works the same way. You can check live odds online or in the app, but you still have to call in or visit a retail venue to place the actual bet.

With offshore sportsbooks, you can place live bets on any game. Some, in addition, support live streaming, which can help you stay on top of happenings on a game you are wagering on. Local sportsbooks are a great option if you prefer to stick to the basics. However, look offshore if you want flexibility, variety, and faster action.

How Does Western Australia’s Sport Betting Legislation Compare to Its Neighbours?

Western Australia’s sports betting rules are quite distinct from those in other parts of the country. Let’s take a closer look at how its regulations compare with those of its neighbouring regions.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory (NT) has long been the most permissive region for sports betting in Australia. It’s home to the licences that power many of the country’s biggest sportsbooks, including Sportsbet, Bet365, and Ladbrokes. In July 2024, the NT replaced its old Racing and Betting Act 1983 with the Racing and Wagering Act 2024, which modernised its betting laws to suit today’s online market.

Under this new framework, the NT issues licences for both sports bookmakers and betting exchanges, allowing operators to legally run online and retail sports betting businesses. The new framework also specifically recognises esports as a legitimate betting category, provided a recognised governing body oversees the competition. This explicit inclusion of esports is unique in Australia, as no other state or territory has clearly defined esports betting in their legislation..

Southern Australia

South Australian (SA) sports betting takes a stricter approach than the Northern Territory, but it still gives private sportsbooks a fair go under its clearly defined rules. The system is mainly governed by the Gambling Administration Act 2019 and the Authorised Betting Operations Act 2000.

To legally offer sports betting in SA, operators must hold an official licence and can only take bets on sporting events or outcomes approved by the Liquor and Gambling Commissioner. While the framework is tighter than in the Northern Territory, it’s still far more accommodating than Western Australia’s model.

Eastern Australia

Sports betting is equally legal in the eastern states of New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, and Queensland. The market is very competitive, with multiple licensed operators offering a wide range of sports and betting markets.

In NSW, the Betting and Racing Act 1998 governs how sportsbooks must operate, including obtaining authorisation, advertising responsibly, and maintaining compliance with regulations. Victoria has a similarly strong framework, overseen by the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC), which focuses on player protection, integrity in sport, and responsible gambling.

Reviewing The Best WA Online Bookmakers

Here is an in-depth look at some of the best WA sports betting sites, what they are most recognised for, and areas for improvement.

VegasNow, licensed by the Curacao Gaming Board, is by far our best betting site for sports betting in Western Australia. If you're a sucker for bonuses and promotions, this is where you certainly should be. We love the promotions VegasNow brings to the table; they're precisely the kind of offers we want to see at a top sportsbook. Highlights include weekly free bets, early payout, and weekly cashback up to $50. What really stands out is the birthday free bet, a nice personal touch you don't often see, and, most importantly, there's no wagering requirement attached. Tennis fans will also appreciate the retirement insurance on featured matches. In our experience, these promotions aren't just nice-to-haves; they make your betting experience truly rewarding.

Pros: Great selection of sport-specific promotions, Deep betting markets, Fast withdrawals
Cons: Could cover more esports games

💲 Why it's Best for Sports Betting Promotions: Its promotions are intentional and tailored to the sport, not just generic. Sure, free bets and weekly cashback are nice perks, but we appreciate some intentionality in designing promotions. Its early payout promotion, for instance, is tailored to football and basketball bettors.

🎥 Smooth Live Betting Experience: When it comes to live betting, slow odds or laggy pages are a dealbreaker. VegasNow gets it right. On iOS or Android, the site runs very smoothly with no lags or crashes. The interface is fast and intuitive, with minimal confirmation screens, so you can add, adjust, and confirm bets in just a few taps.

💡 Expert's Opinion: VegasNow is everything we want with a sportsbook – fast payouts, great selection of sport-specific promotions, deep betting markets on the AFL, Ashes, A-League Soccer, and Super Rugby Pacific, and a seamless live betting experience. Combined, these features make VegasNow not just competitive but arguably Australia's most complete sportsbook.

License: Curacao
Sports Available: 20+
Live Streaming: ✅ (esports only)
Sport-Specific Promotions: ✅ (football and basketball)
Mobile App: ❌
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal: A$30 / A$30
Withdrawal Time: Under 24 hours
Bank Options: Bank Transfer, Credit Card, Mifinity, BTC, BNB, and 6+ cryptocurrencies

Deep betting markets

Fast withdrawals Cons Could cover more esports games 💲 Why it's Best for Sports Betting Promotions Its promotions are intentional and tailored to the sport, not just generic. Sure, free bets and weekly cashback are nice perks, but we appreciate some intentionality in designing promotions. Its early payout promotion, for instance, is tailored to football and basketball bettors. 🎥 Smooth Live Betting Experience When it comes to live betting, slow odds or laggy pages are a dealbreaker. VegasNow gets it right. On iOS or Android, the site runs very smoothly with no lags or crashes. The interface is fast and intuitive, with minimal confirmation screens, so you can add, adjust, and confirm bets in just a few taps. 💡 Expert’s Opinion VegasNow is everything we want with a sportsbook – fast payouts, great selection of sport-specific promotions, deep betting markets on the AFL, Ashes, A-League Soccer, and Super Rugby Pacific, and a seamless live betting experience. Combined, these features make VegasNow not just competitive but arguably Australia’s most complete sportsbook. License Curacao Sports Available 20+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Sport-Specific Promotions ✅ (football and basketball) Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal A$30 / A$30 Withdrawal Time Under 24 hours Bank Options Bank Transfer, Credit Card, Mifinity, BTC, BNB, and 6+ cryptocurrencies 💲 Why it's Best for Sports Betting Promotions Its promotions are intentional and tailored to the sport, not just generic. Sure, free bets and weekly cashback are nice perks, but we appreciate some intentionality in designing promotions. Its early payout promotion, for instance, is tailored to football and basketball bettors. 🎥 Smooth Live Betting Experience When it comes to live betting, slow odds or laggy pages are a dealbreaker. VegasNow gets it right. On iOS or Android, the site runs very smoothly with no lags or crashes. The interface is fast and intuitive, with minimal confirmation screens, so you can add, adjust, and confirm bets in just a few taps. 💡 Expert’s Opinion VegasNow is everything we want with a sportsbook – fast payouts, great selection of sport-specific promotions, deep betting markets on the AFL, Ashes, A-League Soccer, and Super Rugby Pacific, and a seamless live betting experience. Combined, these features make VegasNow not just competitive but arguably Australia’s most complete sportsbook. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up to $8000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features License Curacao Sports Available 20+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Sport-Specific Promotions ✅ (football and basketball) Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal A$30 / A$30 Withdrawal Time Under 24 hours Bank Options Bank Transfer, Credit Card, Mifinity, BTC, BNB, and 6+ cryptocurrencies

CoinCasino is our second premium pick for online betting in Western Australia. The crypto-focused sportsbook, established in 2023, is licensed by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros. When it comes to crypto wagering, CoinCasino really sets the standard. We were impressed by its support for more than 20 cryptocurrencies, including popular options like BTC, ETH, and USDT, as well as meme coins such as BABY, BRET, FLOKI, and TON. Deposit limits are very low, too. For example, 0.01 LTC, 0.001 BCH, and even zero for AVAX, BABY, and BONK. This makes it very welcoming to low rollers. Withdrawals are also flexible, and in our experience, they are processed extremely fast. With our KYC completed, funds were in our wallets in under a minute, faster than any other sportsbook we have tried.

Pros: Supports 20+ cryptocurrencies, Low deposit limits, Fast withdrawals
Cons: Has no sport-specific welcome promotion

🔐 Why Is It Best for Crypto Betting?: What makes CoinCasino appealing for crypto betting is how easy it is to get started. If you do not already own cryptocurrency, you can purchase coins directly on the site using any payment method you have, including PayPal or Visa. There is also a helpful 'Buy Coin' guide that walks you through the process step by step.

🏉 Extensive AFL Coverage: CoinCasino has an extensive coverage of the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers games. The available betting categories include quarters, halves, extras, and handicaps, with odds on betting markets like game winner and 1×2 markets for quarters. The Anjouan-licensed sportsbook also provides odds on specials like first team to score

💡 Expert's Opinion: CoinCasino truly stands out in the crypto betting space thanks to its wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, low deposit limits, flexible withdrawal options, and exclusive crypto bonuses. In our experience, it is the most comprehensive crypto-focused sportsbook in today's market.

License: Anjouan
Sports Available: 20+
Live Streaming: ✅ (esports only)
Mobile App: ✅ (Telegram)
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal: 0.0001BTC/0.0002 BTC
Withdrawal Time: Within a few hours
Bank Options: BTC, BNB, ETH, and 15+ other cryptocurrencies

Low deposit limits

Fast withdrawals 🔐 Why Is It Best for Crypto Betting? What makes CoinCasino appealing for crypto betting is how easy it is to get started. If you do not already own cryptocurrency, you can purchase coins directly on the site using any payment method you have, including PayPal or Visa. There is also a helpful ‘Buy Coin’ guide that walks you through the process step by step. 🏉 Extensive AFL Coverage CoinCasino has an extensive coverage of the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers games. The available betting categories include quarters, halves, extras, and handicaps, with odds on betting markets like game winner and 1×2 markets for quarters. The Anjouan-licensed sportsbook also provides odds on specials like first team to score 💡 Expert’s Opinion CoinCasino truly stands out in the crypto betting space thanks to its wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, low deposit limits, flexible withdrawal options, and exclusive crypto bonuses. In our experience, it is the most comprehensive crypto-focused sportsbook in today’s market. License Anjouan Sports Available 20+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Mobile App ✅ (Telegram) Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal 0.0001BTC/0.0002 BTC Withdrawal Time Within a few hours Bank Options BTC, BNB, ETH, and 15+ other cryptocurrencies 🔐 Why Is It Best for Crypto Betting? What makes CoinCasino appealing for crypto betting is how easy it is to get started. If you do not already own cryptocurrency, you can purchase coins directly on the site using any payment method you have, including PayPal or Visa. There is also a helpful ‘Buy Coin’ guide that walks you through the process step by step. 🏉 Extensive AFL Coverage CoinCasino has an extensive coverage of the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers games. The available betting categories include quarters, halves, extras, and handicaps, with odds on betting markets like game winner and 1×2 markets for quarters. The Anjouan-licensed sportsbook also provides odds on specials like first team to score 💡 Expert’s Opinion CoinCasino truly stands out in the crypto betting space thanks to its wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, low deposit limits, flexible withdrawal options, and exclusive crypto bonuses. In our experience, it is the most comprehensive crypto-focused sportsbook in today’s market. Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer 200% Welcome Bonus up to $30,000 + 50 Super Spins Get Offer Key Features License Anjouan Sports Available 20+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Mobile App ✅ (Telegram) Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal 0.0001BTC/0.0002 BTC Withdrawal Time Within a few hours Bank Options BTC, BNB, ETH, and 15+ other cryptocurrencies

Top Site for Basketball Betting Kingmaker Launched in 2024 and fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, Kingmaker is quickly establishing itself as one of the best WA betting sites. The sign-up process is fast and straightforward; you can create an account and start wagering within minutes. The sportsbook offers a wide range of sports, but its basketball coverage is particularly impressive. Whether you’re a fan of the NBL or WNBL or prefer following international basketball leagues, Kingmaker has got you covered. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.6 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $2,000 + 25 Jackpot Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Launched in 2024 and fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, Kingmaker is quickly establishing itself as one of the best WA betting sites. The sign-up process is fast and straightforward; you can create an account and start wagering within minutes. The sportsbook offers a wide range of sports, but its basketball coverage is particularly impressive. Whether you’re a fan of the NBL or WNBL or prefer following international basketball leagues, Kingmaker has got you covered. + Show more Pros Supports e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller

Basketball coverage of 55+ countries

Live streaming of basketball esports events Cons No free bet offers 🏀 Why Is It Best for Basketball Betting? You’ll be hard-pressed to find many sportsbooks better than Kingmaker when it comes to men’s and women’s basketball betting. The site features up to 720 markets across 55 countries daily. Starting close to home, you’ll find competitive odds for your favourite NBL teams, with key lines like Spread, Winner, and Total Points. But that’s not all, props are also on offer: Double Result, Will there be overtime, Highest scoring half, Highest scoring quarter, and more. Want to explore beyond Australia? Kingmaker also covers Europe, the Americas, and Africa, as well as esports leagues such as Rush Basketball, EPC Cyber Cup, Cyber Live Arena, and H2H GG League. 📈 Range of Markets As mentioned earlier, there’s no shortage of action for basketball bettors on Kingmaker, thanks to its extensive market selection. Standard lines are always available, such as Winner, Spread, and Total Points. If you want to spice things up, you can place bets on markets like Race to 20 points, Will there be overtime, Odd/even bets, among others. With the Combo feature, you can combine two bets and increase your payout, for example, Winner & Total. And finally, there’s a Bet Builder to ensure more fun and potentially higher returns. 💡 Expert’s Opinion We really liked the overall feel of the Kingmaker Sportsbook. Its purple theme gives it a warm, inviting look, and the sleek interface makes navigation easy. The built-in search bar also came in handy, helping us quickly find our favourite teams and championships without having to browse endless menus. When we checked odds for an NBL game between the Hawks and Brisbane Bullets, Kingmaker had the Hawks to win at 1.58, noticeably better than the ~1.42 offered by many other WA betting sites. License Curacao Sports Available 40+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal €10 / €10 Withdrawal Time Within 24 hours Bank Options Skrill, Neteller, MiFinity, BTC, USDT, ETH, LTC, and 4 other cryptocurrencies 🏀 Why Is It Best for Basketball Betting? You’ll be hard-pressed to find many sportsbooks better than Kingmaker when it comes to men’s and women’s basketball betting. The site features up to 720 markets across 55 countries daily. Starting close to home, you’ll find competitive odds for your favourite NBL teams, with key lines like Spread, Winner, and Total Points. But that’s not all, props are also on offer: Double Result, Will there be overtime, Highest scoring half, Highest scoring quarter, and more. Want to explore beyond Australia? Kingmaker also covers Europe, the Americas, and Africa, as well as esports leagues such as Rush Basketball, EPC Cyber Cup, Cyber Live Arena, and H2H GG League. 📈 Range of Markets As mentioned earlier, there’s no shortage of action for basketball bettors on Kingmaker, thanks to its extensive market selection. Standard lines are always available, such as Winner, Spread, and Total Points. If you want to spice things up, you can place bets on markets like Race to 20 points, Will there be overtime, Odd/even bets, among others. With the Combo feature, you can combine two bets and increase your payout, for example, Winner & Total. And finally, there’s a Bet Builder to ensure more fun and potentially higher returns. 💡 Expert’s Opinion We really liked the overall feel of the Kingmaker Sportsbook. Its purple theme gives it a warm, inviting look, and the sleek interface makes navigation easy. The built-in search bar also came in handy, helping us quickly find our favourite teams and championships without having to browse endless menus. When we checked odds for an NBL game between the Hawks and Brisbane Bullets, Kingmaker had the Hawks to win at 1.58, noticeably better than the ~1.42 offered by many other WA betting sites. Overall Verdict 9.6 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $2,000 + 25 Jackpot Free Spins Get Offer Key Features License Curacao Sports Available 40+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal €10 / €10 Withdrawal Time Within 24 hours Bank Options Skrill, Neteller, MiFinity, BTC, USDT, ETH, LTC, and 4 other cryptocurrencies

How to Register at Western Australian Betting Sites

Do you need help signing up for any of our recommended Western Australian wagering sites? To help you get set up correctly, here’s a straightforward guide that takes you through account creation, deposits, and your first bet; all in a few simple steps.

Visit a sportsbook: Start by selecting a sportsbook from our list of Western Australian wagering sites. Click through using our verified link to ensure you’re taken to the official website, not a fake copy that sometimes appears in search results. Create account: Click ‘Join Now’ or ‘Sign Up’ and fill out the sportsbook’s registration form with your email/username, password, phone number, and date of birth. Read and accept the site’s terms and conditions, confirm that you are 18 or older, and follow the other prompts. Credit account: Log in, open the cashier or banking page, and choose a deposit method. Standard Australian options include debit or credit cards, POLi or PayID, BPAY or bank transfer, and some e-wallets. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and follow the on-screen prompts. Make sure you understand any minimum deposit required and any fees that might apply. Start playing: Head to the sports lobby, choose a sport and a market, and add selections to your bet slip. Enter your stake and check the displayed potential return. Confirm the bet and keep the on-screen confirmation.

WA Sports Betting Apps and Mobile Betting Options

Online sports betting has grown rapidly in recent years, surpassing retail betting in market share back in 2021 and accounting for nearly 60% of total industry revenue in 2024. Mobile betting is a big part of that growth, and any sportsbook that wants to stay competitive needs a well-designed, mobile-friendly platform.

A good mobile-optimised site should be easy to navigate on any screen size, update odds in real time, load quickly, and let bettors personalise their experience, whether that’s setting bet alerts or saving favourite teams.

While most of our recommended online bookmakers in Western Australia don’t offer stand-alone apps, their mobile websites deliver the same seamless experience. That’s a big plus in our book, since you get all the convenience of a mobile sportsbook without downloading an app or worrying about storage space. These sites integrate smoothly with mobile wallets like Apple Pay, load fast, handle live bets without lag, and some even support in-browser live streaming.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Western Australia

These are some of the most popular sports, teams, and events to bet on in WA.

🏟️ Rugby League 🏉 Rugby Union 🏏 Cricket ⚽️ Soccer 🇦🇺 Aussie Rules 🏅 Other Perth Bears (Coming in 2027/28*) Western Force (Super Rugby Pacific) Perth Scorchers Perth Glory West Coast Eagles; Fremantle Dockers Perth Wildcats

*Expansion team joining the NRL league in 2027/28

The Ashes (Cricket)

Few sporting rivalries capture Australians’ hearts quite like The Ashes. This historic Test series between Australia and England, dating back to 1882, is widely regarded as cricket’s most iconic contest. When the series is hosted in Australia, cities like Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney turn into epicentres of cricket fever, attracting packed stadiums and millions of TV and streaming viewers.

With Australia’s historically strong home record, particularly in Perth at Optus Stadium, there’s plenty of value in backing the home favourites or exploring player-specific bets. The Ashes offers some of the deepest and most exciting betting markets in cricket, including outright series winners, individual Test outcomes, session results, total runs and wickets, and player props such as top run-scorer and highest wicket-taker. Vegasnow provides excellent coverage of the series, which makes it a popular choice among pro cricket bettors.

Perth Glory (A-League Soccer)

Perth Glory has been WA’s pride in the A-League since the competition’s early days. The team has a rich history, highlighted by multiple Grand Final appearances and a passionate fan base that packs out HBF Park on matchdays. Despite fluctuating league results, Glory remains a major draw for soccer bettors in WA.

Vegasnow covers all Perth Glory’s games. Here, you’ll find strong markets for match outcomes, both teams to score, goal totals, and player props. It also rolls out soccer-specific promotions such as boosted odds on key matches or early payout offers if your backed team leads by two goals.

Western Force (Super Rugby Pacific)

The Western Force has been WA’s flagship rugby union team since joining the Super Rugby in 2006. After briefly being dropped from the competition, their reinstatement was welcomed by fans who’ve made HBF Park a fortress. The Force may not be a serial title contender, but they’re a respected side known for their grit and passionate supporters.

LuckyOnes is our favourite sportsbook for early outright betting on the Rugby League with competitive odds on the Ashes Test Series, National Rugby League, and the World Ashes Test Series. In the regular season, they also post odds on everything from match winners to total points and try-scorer markets.

West Coast Eagles & Fremantle Dockers (AFL)

AFL is practically a religion in Western Australia, with the state divided between the blue-and-gold of the West Coast Eagles and the purple pride of the Fremantle Dockers. Both clubs boast passionate fan bases, and their “Western Derby” clash remains one of the most intense rivalries in Australian sport.

In recent seasons, both teams have struggled to stay near the top of the ladder, making them less appealing for outright premiership bets. Still, they offer plenty of value through player-specific markets, such as disposals, goals, and match performance props. Kingmaker has the most extensive basketball coverage, covering leagues from 55+ countries.

Mitch Marsh (Australia Cricket & Perth Scorchers)

Mitch Marsh is one of Western Australia’s biggest cricket exports, known for his powerful middle-order hitting and ability to change a game in just a few overs. As captain of the Perth Scorchers and a key figure in Australia’s national side, Marsh has become a popular player for both local fans and bettors.

His standout performances in the Big Bash League and international tournaments often shift betting markets in real time. Newlucky offers deep prop betting options on Mitch Marsh and other top Aussie cricketeers like Beau Webster.

Popular Types of Sports Betting Promos

The most common type of sports betting promotion is the welcome bonus, which is usually offered as a deposit or no-deposit bonus. A deposit bonus matches a percentage of your first deposit up to a set amount. In contrast, a no-deposit bonus is credited to your account simply for signing up, no deposit required.

Other popular promos you’ll find at top WA betting sites include reload bonuses, rebates, odds boosts, free bets, and risk-free bets. Some sportsbooks also run sport-specific promotions, which are great if you prefer betting on specific sports.

Responsible Gambling in Western Australia

The healthiest way to enjoy sports betting or any form of gambling is to treat it purely as entertainment and not a source of income. Betting should always be fun, social, and within limits you can comfortably afford. If you find yourself betting mainly to chase profits or recover losses, that is a sign that things might be heading in the wrong direction. Other warning signs include spending more than you planned, borrowing money to place bets, or feeling stressed or guilty about gambling. These habits can sneak up on anyone, so recognising them early is the first step to staying in control.

If you notice these signs, take a step back. Limit how much time and money you spend on betting sites, or take a short break altogether. Most licensed betting platforms also offer tools to set deposit limits, cooling-off periods, or self-exclusion options. Use them if you need to.

Remember that you are not alone. There are excellent support services in Western Australia that offer free, confidential help to anyone worried about their gambling. If you ever feel like things are getting out of hand, reach out to:

Gambling Help Online

Relationships Australia WA Gambling Help Service : 1300 364 277

: National Gambling Helpline : 1800 858 858

: BetStop

What are the Best WA Betting Sites?

Sports betting is legal in Western Australia, but with only one local sportsbook available, options can feel limited. The good news is that you don’t have to settle, as there are still ways to get more value if you know where to look. Our recommended WA betting sites offer seamless live betting, deep markets, competitive odds, and a mix of standard and personalised promotions.

If we had to pick just one, it would be VegasNow. It’s excellent for sports and horse racing betting, with promotions like early payout, match-winner insurance, and weekly cashback up to $50. On top of that, it’s very mobile-friendly, making it perfect for betting on the go.