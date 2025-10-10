Top SA Betting Sites for October, 2025

Is Sports Betting Legal in South Australia?

Yes, sports betting is legal in South Australia. The South Australian Totalistar Agency Board (TAB) accepted the state’s first sports wagers in 1983, with residents able to bet on football, cricket, and the like. Today, legal betting sites in South Australia are regulated and licensed by the Liquor and Gambling Commission. At the same time, sports betting in South Australia is subject to federal regulations, including the Interactive Gambling Act of 2001, which prohibits online in-play sports wagers.

You must be aged 18 and above to legally participate in sports betting in South Australia. The state permits most forms of sports betting, including wagers on horse racing, American football, baseball, cricket, and national rugby league games. However, licensed SA bookmakers are prohibited from providing esports betting markets or offering credit card payments.

South Australia Sports Betting Legislation Updates

Sports betting in South Australia has been established for a long time, with the state’s first sports wagers accepted since the 1980s. Here’s a quick look at how sports betting has evolved in South Australia over the years:

The State Authorised Betting Operations Act, passed in late 2000, outlined major betting licenses, bookmaker rules, and established regulations for sports betting operations in South Australia. Roughly a year later, the IGA received Royal Assent, further subjecting South Australian betting sites to the same rules as online gambling elsewhere in Australia.

The South Australian Gambling Administration Act of 2019 established the Liquor & Gambling Commissioner as the sole authority for regulating sports betting and gambling in SA. In 2023, the Australian Federal Parliament passed the Interactive Gambling Amendment Bill, which prohibited regulated bookmakers in SA and across the country from accepting credit card and digital currency payments.

Recent Updates and Future Outlook

In early 2025, South Australia introduced amendments to its sports betting regulations. The first of these was the Authorised Betting Operations Gambling Code of Practice, which required betting sites to prioritise responsible gambling messages and make it easier for users to access support for problem gambling. Some of the required changes include tweaks to how and where safer gambling messages appear on a bookie’s interface and a reduction in the volume of aggressive marketing of sports-related promotions.

The state also introduced the Authorised Betting Operations (User Bans) Amendment Bill on 13 April 2025, giving regulators the authority to require bookmakers to provide better transparency for user bans, thereby improving fairness and customer protection. Both bills highlight the South Australian legislature’s desire to enhance protection and transparency for punters, while also providing greater clarity on how betting operators are expected to behave.

An Overview of Legal Betting Options in South Australia

Betting Options Is It Legal in the State? Retail Sports Betting ✅ Online Sports Betting ✅ (no in-play betting) Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks ✅ Horse Racing Betting Online ✅ Esports Betting ❌ Politics Betting ✅ Entertainment Betting ✅

Retail Sports Betting Options in South Australia

Retail sports betting is legal in South Australia and is strictly provided by operators that are licensed by the state’s Consumer and Business Services (CBS). TAB is the main retail sports betting provider in South Australia, with its betting services widely available at 57 locations across the state.

That said, unlike other Australian regions, South Australia doesn’t have standalone retail betting shops. Instead, the state’s physical betting locations are often found in hotels that hold bookmaking licenses from the CBS. You must be aged 18 and above to wager on the Melbourne Cup and other popular SA sports events at these betting facilities, with pre-event and in-play markets available.

Below, we’ve highlighted the ten most prominent retail locations for sports and South Australian derby betting, including TAB agencies, racecourse venues, and major pub TABs:

Retail Bookmakers Address TAB – Adelaide (Pirie St.) 66-70 Pirie St, Adelaide SA 5000 TAB – Rundle Mall (Adelaide CBD Precinct) Rundle Mall, Adelaide CBD, SA 5000 TAB at Morphettville Racecourse 79 Morphett Road, Morphetville SA 5043 TAB – Norwood 115 The Parade, Norwood SA TAB/UBET – Glenelg (Aznac Hwy) 615 Aznac Highway, Glenelg North SA 5045 TAB – Hindmarsh 230 Port Road, Hindmarsh SA 5007 TAB terminals at Lakes Resort Hotel (West Lakes) 141 Brebner Drive, West Lakes SA 5021 TAB at Marion Hotel 849 Marion Road, Mitchell Park (Marion), SA 5043 TAB – Rosewater (Port Adelaide area) 95 Grand Junction Road, Rosewater SA 5013 TAB at The Port Club / Alberton (Port Adelaide region) 9 Queen Street, Alberton (Port Adelaide) SA

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in South Australia?

Yes, online sports betting is legal in South Australia; however, you can only place an online wager at bookmakers that are licensed to operate by the Liquor & Gambling Commissioner. The Authorised Betting Operations Act 2000 established online sports betting in South Australia, providing authorisation of interstate operators, licensing requirements, and eligible events for sports betting.

You can place online bets on contingencies that have been approved for betting in South Australia, including Australian Rules football games, baseball, golf events, cricket events, soccer, tennis, snooker, and mixed martial arts. Regulated bookies also provide South Australian election betting. Interestingly, in-play sports wagering is prohibited by the federal IGA, so you can’t access live markets at online bookmakers in South Australia.

Is Esports Betting Legal in South Australia?

No, esports betting is not a legal wagering option in South Australia. The state government announced a ban on esports betting in 2016, citing concerns about its potential detrimental effects on minors.

What about Offshore Sportsbooks in SA?

Offshore betting sites are bookmakers that operate outside Australia, but can accept wagers from South Australian and international players looking to bet on sports. Under the IGA, offshore operators are not technically permitted to provide sports betting services to South Australian residents. However, you can safely wager on the AFL and NBL on our recommended international bookmakers without facing legal action.

If you’re within legal betting age and are looking to wager on esports or in-play sports events, these offshore bookmakers provide hundreds to thousands of related betting markets. You can also make private and fast digital betting payments, using crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Offshore bookies are typically regulated in the jurisdictions where they’re located, and our recommended SA betting sites are licensed by reputable operators in places like Curacao and Anjouan.

Playing at our top-rated South Australian betting sites is loaded with benefits, and we’ve highlighted some of the major perks below:

💥 Access to in-play betting markets: You can access thousands of live markets for top events across the AFL, NBL, AND MMA betting in South Australia.

You can access thousands of live markets for top events across the AFL, NBL, AND MMA betting in South Australia. 🏦 Flexible banking methods: Top international betting sites support free, fast, and anonymous payments with cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and prepaid cards.

Top international betting sites support free, fast, and anonymous payments with cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and prepaid cards. 📈 Thousands of available betting markets: Access to betting markets for local SA sporting events, national Australian tournaments, and international competitions, with tools like bet builders.

Access to betting markets for local SA sporting events, national Australian tournaments, and international competitions, with tools like bet builders. 💰 Bigger sports betting bonuses: You can claim several ongoing betting promotions, including welcome offers, free bets, cashback, and VIP programs at the best betting sites in Australia.

How Does South Australia’s Sports Betting Legislation Compare to Its Neighbours?

Sports betting is available in all Australian states; however, it is heavily regulated, with each state and territory allowed to introduce and amend sports betting bills in accordance with federal guidelines. Here’s an overview of how sports betting regulations vary across South Australia’s neighbouring states:

West Australia

Retail sports betting and online wagering in Western Australia (WA) are regulated by the Gaming & Wagering Commission under the Betting Control Act 1954. Racing & Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) operates TABtouch, the state’s TAB betting business, under WA licenses.

Northern Territory

Retail and online sports betting are legal and licensed in the Northern Territory (NT) by the NT Racing & Wagering Commission. The Racing and Wagering Act 2024 regulates sports betting licenses, bookmakers, betting exchanges, and totalisator operators in the Northern Territory of Australia. NT is especially popular for issuing long-term bookmaker and betting exchange licenses, with support for phone and online wagering.

Queensland

Sports betting in QLD is legal if approved and licensed by the Office of Liquor & Gaming Regulation (OLGR). The state’s Racing Integrity Act 2016 primarily outlines regulations relating to horse racing in Queensland; however, bettors are also limited to wagering on the sporting contingencies declared in this Act.

New South Wales

Sports betting in New South Wales (NSW) is legal and regulated by three key acts: the Betting and Racing Act 1998, the Totalizator Act 1997, and the Betting and Racing Regulation 2022. Just like in SA, the largest provider of retail betting in NSW is Tabcorp, which operates hundreds of TAB outlets in licensed venues across the state. Similarly, NSW has several online operators licensed by the state’s Liquor & Gaming agency.

Victoria

Sports betting regulation in Victoria is heavily focused on harm minimisation, as outlined in the Gambling Regulation Act 2003. The state offers legal sports betting primarily through totalisators, fixed odds, and betting exchanges. As a Victorian bettor, you can place online and phone wagers on head-to-head, point spread, props, futures, and multi-bet wagers.

Reviewing the Best SA Online Bookmakers

Several international betting sites provide online sports wagering to South Australians, offering fast in-play wagering and anonymous crypto payments. We’ve listed ten top-rated sites for sports and horse racing betting in South Australia, and now, it’s time to take a closer look at our top picks:

Overall Best SA Bookmaker for Betting on Regular Season A-League Fixtures VegasNow VegasNow was initially launched as an online casino in 2024; however, the site recently launched an excellent sports betting platform that has become the top choice for SA bettors looking to wager on football. The sportsbook offers extensive pre-match and in-play betting markets for all 26 fixtures involving Adelaide United during the regular A-League season. Additionally, you can wager on the Finals Series, with regularly boosted odds for high-profile fixtures between the top A-League teams. VegasNow is excellent for AFL live betting, with odds refreshing in seconds and a 2D visualizer that lets you stay updated with the score, live possession, and territory information. Although VegasNow doesn’t support same-game parlays for A-League games, the bookmaker makes up for this with its selection of props and niche A-League markets that aren’t available on most South Australian betting sites. These include odds on the last goalscorer and on a player to score a brace or a hat-trick. Additionally, you can get up to an A$50 cashback on all net losses you incur from betting on the A-League during the week. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer Get Offer Quick Overview VegasNow was initially launched as an online casino in 2024; however, the site recently launched an excellent sports betting platform that has become the top choice for SA bettors looking to wager on football. The sportsbook offers extensive pre-match and in-play betting markets for all 26 fixtures involving Adelaide United during the regular A-League season. Additionally, you can wager on the Finals Series, with regularly boosted odds for high-profile fixtures between the top A-League teams. VegasNow is excellent for AFL live betting, with odds refreshing in seconds and a 2D visualizer that lets you stay updated with the score, live possession, and territory information. Although VegasNow doesn’t support same-game parlays for A-League games, the bookmaker makes up for this with its selection of props and niche A-League markets that aren’t available on most South Australian betting sites. These include odds on the last goalscorer and on a player to score a brace or a hat-trick. Additionally, you can get up to an A$50 cashback on all net losses you incur from betting on the A-League during the week. + Show more Pros Up to A$50 weekly cashback from A-League betting losses

Over 1,000 betting markets for a standard A-League game

Fast in-play betting for A-League games Cons No same-game parlays for A-League matches

Slim futures markets compared to rivals 🎯Why It’s Best for A-League Betting VegasNow has a special early payout promotion that settles match result pre-match bets as “won” if your selection goes two goals ahead at any point in the match. Football is a game that’s prone to twists and surprises over the standard ninety-minute game duration; so, this early payout offer lets you avoid any drama and secure an early payout on your Adelaide United match winner bets. ⚽ Range of A-League Betting Markets Available The A-League betting markets on VegasNow are divided into categories for total, handicap, period, half, score, goalscorers, combo, and corners. A typical A-League game involving Adelaide United typically features 140+ sub-betting categories and odds for 1,000+ markets, including match result, double chance, total goals, team total goals, goals handicap, draw no bet, both teams to score, corners results, correct score, goals Asian handicap, and more. 💡 Expert’s Opinion VegasNow’s A-League betting odds are some of the best for betting in SA, often exceeding or beating what’s available at other top South Australian betting sites. For instance, we compared VegasNow’s odds for an upcoming game involving Adelaide United with what was available on CoinCasino. Our discovery? VegasNow offered odds for United to win or draw at 1.47, compared to 1.44 on CoinCasino. License Curacao Gaming Authority Sports Available 25+ Live Streaming ✅ esports only Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal A$30 / A$30 Withdrawal Time Under 24 hours Bank Options Credit Card, Mifinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, BNB, Litecoin, and 5+ cryptocurrencies 🎯Why It’s Best for A-League Betting VegasNow has a special early payout promotion that settles match result pre-match bets as “won” if your selection goes two goals ahead at any point in the match. Football is a game that’s prone to twists and surprises over the standard ninety-minute game duration; so, this early payout offer lets you avoid any drama and secure an early payout on your Adelaide United match winner bets. ⚽ Range of A-League Betting Markets Available The A-League betting markets on VegasNow are divided into categories for total, handicap, period, half, score, goalscorers, combo, and corners. A typical A-League game involving Adelaide United typically features 140+ sub-betting categories and odds for 1,000+ markets, including match result, double chance, total goals, team total goals, goals handicap, draw no bet, both teams to score, corners results, correct score, goals Asian handicap, and more. 💡 Expert’s Opinion VegasNow’s A-League betting odds are some of the best for betting in SA, often exceeding or beating what’s available at other top South Australian betting sites. For instance, we compared VegasNow’s odds for an upcoming game involving Adelaide United with what was available on CoinCasino. Our discovery? VegasNow offered odds for United to win or draw at 1.47, compared to 1.44 on CoinCasino. Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer Get Offer Key Features License Curacao Gaming Authority Sports Available 25+ Live Streaming ✅ esports only Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal A$30 / A$30 Withdrawal Time Under 24 hours Bank Options Credit Card, Mifinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, BNB, Litecoin, and 5+ cryptocurrencies

Top Bookmaker for Live NBL Betting in South Australia LuckyOnes If you’re interested in placing live bets on the Adelaide 36ers or other NBL games, Curacao-licensed LuckyOnes stands out as the top option, thanks to its microsecond odds updates, quick bet placement, and instant resolution. LuckyOnes nails the essentials for NBL betting in South Australia with its pre-match menus, which include options for total, quarters, and halves; however, the bookie really shines for betting on the NBL with its low-latency in-play options. You can wager on several in-play markets for the Adelaide 36ers, including quarter and half live spreads, and access a cashout feature for earlier bet settlements. The bookie’s NBL in-play package doesn’t include live streams. Regardless, you can rely on a synchronized live visualizer with box-score updates that are instantly updated with price movements. Lucky Ones also supports quick bets, letting you set a specific wager amount and instantly place one-click wagers on live NBL games. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Get Offer Quick Overview If you’re interested in placing live bets on the Adelaide 36ers or other NBL games, Curacao-licensed LuckyOnes stands out as the top option, thanks to its microsecond odds updates, quick bet placement, and instant resolution. LuckyOnes nails the essentials for NBL betting in South Australia with its pre-match menus, which include options for total, quarters, and halves; however, the bookie really shines for betting on the NBL with its low-latency in-play options. You can wager on several in-play markets for the Adelaide 36ers, including quarter and half live spreads, and access a cashout feature for earlier bet settlements. The bookie’s NBL in-play package doesn’t include live streams. Regardless, you can rely on a synchronized live visualizer with box-score updates that are instantly updated with price movements. Lucky Ones also supports quick bets, letting you set a specific wager amount and instantly place one-click wagers on live NBL games. + Show more Pros 50+ betting markets available for a live NBL game

Interactive live visualizer with box score updates

Early cashouts for in-play NBL wagers Cons No support for in-play multi bets

No NBL live streams 🎯 Why It’s Best for NBL Live Betting The LuckyOnes website runs smoothly on Android and iOS mobile devices, ensuring you can wager on live Adelaide 36ers games without repeatedly having to endure lag and crashes, even on busy game nights. The live betting interface fits seamlessly on a phone’s vertical display, with key features, such as in-play betting categories and the bet slip, located within finger reach. 🏀 Range of Live NBL Betting Markets Available LuckyOnes’ live betting markets for an ongoing NBL game feature most of the pre-match basketball betting options available on the site. You can wager live odds for points handicap, total points, team total points, and point spreads for halves and quarters. LuckyOnes also features niche in-play basketball markets, such as teams’ score last digits handicap, total, and correct score at the end of a match. 💡 Expert’s Opinion Using the ‘Quick bets’ feature, accessible on LuckyOne’s bet slip, is the best way to enjoy in-play NBL betting on the bookie. This is because the bookmaker updates NBL live odds at an average of 3 seconds, leaving little room to dally on picks. Several times, while using the site, we were caught out by sudden price changes, leading us to either reanalyze our picks or choose completely different options. License Curacao Gaming Authority Sports Available 25+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal A$30 / A$30 Withdrawal Time Under 24 hours Bank Options Credit Card, Mifinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, BNB, Litecoin, and 5+ cryptocurrencies 🎯 Why It’s Best for NBL Live Betting The LuckyOnes website runs smoothly on Android and iOS mobile devices, ensuring you can wager on live Adelaide 36ers games without repeatedly having to endure lag and crashes, even on busy game nights. The live betting interface fits seamlessly on a phone’s vertical display, with key features, such as in-play betting categories and the bet slip, located within finger reach. 🏀 Range of Live NBL Betting Markets Available LuckyOnes’ live betting markets for an ongoing NBL game feature most of the pre-match basketball betting options available on the site. You can wager live odds for points handicap, total points, team total points, and point spreads for halves and quarters. LuckyOnes also features niche in-play basketball markets, such as teams’ score last digits handicap, total, and correct score at the end of a match. 💡 Expert’s Opinion Using the ‘Quick bets’ feature, accessible on LuckyOne’s bet slip, is the best way to enjoy in-play NBL betting on the bookie. This is because the bookmaker updates NBL live odds at an average of 3 seconds, leaving little room to dally on picks. Several times, while using the site, we were caught out by sudden price changes, leading us to either reanalyze our picks or choose completely different options. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Get Offer Key Features License Curacao Gaming Authority Sports Available 25+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal A$30 / A$30 Withdrawal Time Under 24 hours Bank Options Credit Card, Mifinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, BNB, Litecoin, and 5+ cryptocurrencies

CoinCasino The Adelaide Crows male team ended the 2025 AFL season in blistering form, finishing atop the main AFL rankings with an 18-0-5 record. Expectations are high for the Crows ahead of the 2026 season, and you can back them with the best matchday odds on CoinCasino. CoinCasino covers Australia’s top domestic Aussie Rules competitions, most notably the national AFL Premiership and the AFL Women’s competition. You can wager on all home-and-away for all teams, including the Adelaide Crows, plus the finals series involving the eight best performers from the regular season. CoinCasino features an event builder that allows you to combine markets across featured AFL matches to get higher odds and subsequently bigger payouts. You can’t combine and build events from the same game on this sportsbook; however, the bookie has a special combo boost offer that gives you a 40% boost on winnings from bet slips with selections from multiple AFL games and minimum odds of 1.5 per selection. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.6 /10 Welcome offer Get Offer Quick Overview The Adelaide Crows male team ended the 2025 AFL season in blistering form, finishing atop the main AFL rankings with an 18-0-5 record. Expectations are high for the Crows ahead of the 2026 season, and you can back them with the best matchday odds on CoinCasino. CoinCasino covers Australia’s top domestic Aussie Rules competitions, most notably the national AFL Premiership and the AFL Women’s competition. You can wager on all home-and-away for all teams, including the Adelaide Crows, plus the finals series involving the eight best performers from the regular season. CoinCasino features an event builder that allows you to combine markets across featured AFL matches to get higher odds and subsequently bigger payouts. You can’t combine and build events from the same game on this sportsbook; however, the bookie has a special combo boost offer that gives you a 40% boost on winnings from bet slips with selections from multiple AFL games and minimum odds of 1.5 per selection. + Show more Pros Extensive coverage of the AFL men's and women's competitions

The event builder supports all available AFL markets

You can get up to 40% extra on AFL multi-bet wins Cons No AFL futures markets for the Adelaide Crows and other teams

Lack of support for AUD fiat payments 🎯Why it’s Best for AFL Betting Beyond the competitive odds and range of Aussie Rules football markets available, CoinCasino’s extensive support for cryptocurrencies makes it the AFL bookie with the fastest payment times. You can deposit funds or withdraw winnings with 20 supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether. Crypto deposits are processed instantly for fast in-play AFL betting, and you can withdraw crypto winnings from wagering on the Crows within a few minutes. 🏉 Range of AFL Betting Markets Available CoinCasino’s AFL betting categories include quarters, handicaps, halves, and extras. Under each category, you’ll find odds for betting markets such as game winner and handicaps (including overtime), as well as 1×2 markets for halves and quarters. The bookie also provides odds for a special market on the first team to score. 💡 Expert’s Opinion The bookmaker’s coverage of both men’s and women’s leagues for the AFL is impressive. However, we were even more impressed with the betting variety available on the site. Instead of offering just match winner bets, as several South Australian betting sites do, CoinCasino lets you explore game props for quarters, handicaps, and halves, providing different wagering options. License Anjouan Sports Available 20+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal 0.0001 BTC / 0.0002 BTC Withdrawal Time Within a few hours Bank Options Ethereum, Bitcoin, Tether, and 15+ cryptocurrencies 🎯Why it’s Best for AFL Betting Beyond the competitive odds and range of Aussie Rules football markets available, CoinCasino’s extensive support for cryptocurrencies makes it the AFL bookie with the fastest payment times. You can deposit funds or withdraw winnings with 20 supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether. Crypto deposits are processed instantly for fast in-play AFL betting, and you can withdraw crypto winnings from wagering on the Crows within a few minutes. 🏉 Range of AFL Betting Markets Available CoinCasino’s AFL betting categories include quarters, handicaps, halves, and extras. Under each category, you’ll find odds for betting markets such as game winner and handicaps (including overtime), as well as 1×2 markets for halves and quarters. The bookie also provides odds for a special market on the first team to score. 💡 Expert’s Opinion The bookmaker’s coverage of both men’s and women’s leagues for the AFL is impressive. However, we were even more impressed with the betting variety available on the site. Instead of offering just match winner bets, as several South Australian betting sites do, CoinCasino lets you explore game props for quarters, handicaps, and halves, providing different wagering options. Overall Verdict 9.6 /10 Welcome offer Get Offer Key Features License Anjouan Sports Available 20+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports only) Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal 0.0001 BTC / 0.0002 BTC Withdrawal Time Within a few hours Bank Options Ethereum, Bitcoin, Tether, and 15+ cryptocurrencies

How to Register at South Australian Betting Sites

We’ve provided a list of the best betting sites in SA, and to make it easier for you, we’ll show you how to start using these bookies immediately. Here’s how you can register at any of our recommended South Australian betting sites in four simple steps:

Choose an Online Bookmaker in SA: Browse through our toplist and pick your preferred site for betting on the NBL, AFL, and Big Bash League games. Register an Account for Online Betting in South Australia: Visit the bookie’s website, select ‘Sign Up’ on the homepage, and provide the details needed to open an account. Make a Deposit: Log in to your newly created account, navigate to the banking section, and select any of the listed methods to complete a payment. Start Betting on Sports: Scroll through the listed sports events and click on odds to populate your bet slip and place a first wager.

SA Sports Betting Apps and Mobile Betting Options

Australian sports betting apps are highly popular for their ease of use and the ability to place bets anytime, anywhere. South Australia’s licensed sports betting operators offer mobile apps; however, these apps are heavily regulated and are prohibited from offering in-play betting. Additionally, due to regional and app store legalities, several of our recommended bookmakers don’t offer betting apps in SA. Still, you can use their mobile-optimised websites for UFC betting in South Australia and other top sports events.

Our top South Australian wagering sites run smoothly in the web interface of mobile browsers. This way, you don’t need to download an app to wager on Aussie rules, cricket, soccer, or basketball. These mobile betting websites also offer in-play odds across all sports markets, a significant advantage over South Australia’s licensed betting apps. International betting apps aren’t licensed to operate in SA, but you can use them, albeit at your own risk, without facing legal consequences.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in South Australia

South Australians are passionate about sports, and the Crow Eaters consistently deliver high attendance rates for Aussie Rules football across all Australian states and territories. The success of South Australian teams in national professional leagues has further boosted the popularity of sports like soccer, basketball, and netball in the state.

The table below provides an overview of South Australia’s most popular sports and local teams:

🏉 Aussie Rules 🏏 Cricket ⚽️ Soccer 🏀 Basketball 🏅 Other AFL, SANFL, Adelaide Crows, Port Adelaide Football Club, Port Adelaide Magpies Adelaide Strikers, South Australian Redbacks, South Australian Scorpions A-League, Adelaide United NBL, WNBL, Adelaide 36ers, Adelaide Lightning Adelaide Thunderbirds (Suncorp Super Netball), Southern Force (Australian Netball League)

Adelaide Crows

The Adelaide Crows are one of South Australia’s top competitors in the Australian Football League, and they enjoy strong local support, averaging 43,000 fans at home games in 2025. The Crows won back-to-back AFL Premierships in 1997 and 1998, but have since failed to capture additional football titles.

CoinCasino is the best online bookmaker in South Australia for betting on the Adelaide Crows, with live and pre-match markets for all AFL games. The bookie’s AFL betting options include lines for the match winner and game handicaps for quarters and halves.

Adelaide Strikers

The Adelaide Strikers were founded in 2011, and they’ve been regular competitors in the Big Bash League, winning the 2017/2018 championship. The Strikers have witnessed some of the largest BBL attendances at Adelaide Oval, with an average attendance of 28,593 South Australians across 5 BBL events in the 2024/2025 season.

If you’re looking to wager on the Strikers’ BBL games, Vegas Now provides betting lines for the match winner, the team with the most sixes, the team to win the toss, and the most fours. The bookmaker also provides video broadcasts for top Strikers’ games, and its detailed statistics section helps you place accurate live wagers.

Adelaide United

Soccer participation in South Australia increased by 11% to 126,934% participants in 2024, and Adelaide United was at the forefront of this boost as SA’s top professional soccer club. Adelaide United compete in the A-League, and they play home games at Coopers Stadium, finishing 6th out of 13 teams in the 2024/2025 season.

Let’s Lucky offers lines on all A-League games involving Adelaide United, with over 60 betting markets per match. These include odds for 1×2, double chance, total, draw no bet, handicap, goal range, correct score, and more. You can also wager on A-League Outrights for Adelaide United, including Championship Winner, Top 6, and the team to finish bottom.

Adelaide 36ers

The 36ers were founded in 1982 and are currently South Australia’s franchise professional basketball team, competing in the National Basketball League. They’ve captured four NBL Championships, the latest coming in 2002, and they play home games at the 10,000-capacity Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Lucky Ones stands out as the top SA bookmaker for wagering on the 36ers, with NBL betting markets for the match winner, total points, team total, and lines for quarters and halves. The SA online betting site lets you secure an early profit on your 36ers match winner bets by offering early payouts, although at slightly lesser odds.

Popular Types of Sports Betting Promos

When betting at the best South Australian online bookies, you can benefit from several sports betting promos that are designed to encourage new users and reward consistent wagering. The first of these bonuses is a betting welcome bonus, which provides a percentage match of your first deposit as extra funds to wager with. Betting apps in SA also offer no-sweat bets and rebates that let you bet on sports without using real money or earn a refund on lost wagers.

High-profile games featuring the 36ers, Adelaide United, and Strikers usually attract odds boosts with higher potential payouts. Also, most South Australian betting sites feature VIP programs that reward the most consistent and loyal users with exclusive perks. Some of the VIP bonuses you can enjoy at the best betting sites in SA include free bets, reload offers, priority customer service, and higher payment limits.

Responsible Gambling in South Australia

Betting on sports can be fun; however, you must practice safe gambling to ensure it remains an enjoyable activity for you, especially when using non-BetStop sites. Stick to your financial limits, avoid chasing lost bets, and regularly take breaks to reset. The best betting sites in South Australia recognise the importance of responsible gambling and provide various tools to help you stay safe. These include deposit limits, cool-down periods, and self-exclusion features.

If you, or someone you know, needs professional help with managing your gambling habits, the following organisations provide free and confidential support to SA bettors dealing with problem betting:

What are the Top Bookmakers in SA?

We’ve looked at the top betting sites in South Australia and explored what makes them our picks for wagering online in the state. Each platform provides odds for betting on the Crows, 36ers, and Strikers across Australia’s top leagues. Furthermore, you can enjoy betting on UFC events in South Australia with event builders, live betting, and niche markets, enhancing your wagering experience.

VegasNow stands out among South Australian betting sites for its A-League coverage; however, you can equally enjoy betting lines with competitive odds across the NBL, AFL, and BBL. Register with VegasNow today to claim a 150% first deposit bonus of up to A$1,500, plus three additional deposit matches, totalling A$6,500, for betting on sports in South Australia.