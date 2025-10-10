Top QLD Betting Sites for October, 2025

Is Sports Betting Legal in Queensland?

Sports betting is fully licensed and regulated in Queensland, but only through TAB, which is run by UBET QLD Limited. The bookmaker was previously known as UBET and holds an exclusive sports betting license in the state, both online and offline.

Queensland’s latest version of the Wagering Act 1998 states that UBET QLD Limited holds a monopoly licence, effective from 1 July 2014 to 1 July 2044. Until that date, no other sports bookmakers can hold a licence in the state unless licences held by TAB or any other UBET subsidiaries are cancelled or cease to exist outside of suspension.

However, that doesn’t mean bettors have to place wagers through TAB. In fact, many choose to bet at offshore sites that accept Australian players because they offer a wider range of features, deals, and markets.

Within Queensland and via TAB, however, there are still some restrictions, such as a lack of in-play betting, which has been unregulated nationwide since the 2001 Interactive Gambling Act. This act also effectively banned online casino gaming nationwide.

Queensland Sports Betting Legislation Updates

Queensland betting laws are pretty cut-and-dried and generally follow national regulations. One key difference between QLD and the national picture is TAB’s licensing monopoly, and that’s also the case for some other states.

The Wagering Act 1998 is the primary legislation that establishes TAB as the dominant betting force in QLD, granting it exclusive rights (as UBET QLD Limited) until 1 July 2044. The local laws state this is locked in unless UBET/TAB’s arrangement is otherwise cancelled. It’s why there haven’t been any major challenges to this legislation (barring a few updates to bring it up to code with modern practice) since 1998.

Things that Australian bookmakers have challenged, however, include points made law through the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. This legislation effectively bars online casino gaming and restricts live betting markets, meaning Queensland players can’t make in-play wagers at TAB.

The national laws in this regard are so steadfast that some of the biggest names in sports betting across Australia, such as Neds, Bet365, Sportsbet, and Ladbrokes, fell foul of in–play restrictions in 2023. The ACMA declared that these bookies’ use of fast/quick codes for speedier betting breached legislation.

Recent Updates and Future Outlook

Largely thanks to UBET/TAB’s exclusivity license, it’s unlikely we will see any major changes to sports betting legislation in Queensland for some time.

That said, with many bettors drifting towards offshore sites, few amendments are required at this stage. Offshore sites also remain popular with QLD bettors looking for casino games that are unregulated in the state, but are available to them through internationally licensed providers.

An Overview of Legal Betting Options in Queensland

Betting Options Is It Legal in the State? Retail Sports Betting ✅ Online Sports Betting ✅ Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks ✅ Horse Racing Betting Online ✅ Esports Betting ✅ Politics Betting ✅ Entertainment Betting ✅

Retail Sports Betting Options in Queensland

Many of the retailers offering legal sports betting in Queensland are TAB-branded. That said, there are hundreds of TAB betting locations statewide, meaning bettors are still spoiled for choice.

Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the most popular TAB retail betting locations across Queensland, but remember, there will likely be more closer to where you are! The majority are pub and club locations, though there are agencies and digital venues nationwide.

Retail Sportsbooks Address Barcoo Hotel 95 Shamrock Street, Blackall QLD 4472 Dooley’s Springsure Tavern & Motel 85 Eclipse Street, Springsure QLD 4722 Warrego Hotel Motel 9 Louise Street, Cunnamulla QLD 4490 Birdcage Hotel 31 Duck Street, Longreach QLD 4730 Magpies Sporting Club Glenella Road, Glenella QLD 4740 Blacks Beach Tavern Cnr Blacks Beach Road & Slater Avenue, Mackay QLD 4740 Mackay Cricket Assoc (Harrup Park Country Club) Harrup Park Country Club Juliet Street, Mackay QLD 4740 Mirani Hotel 9 Alexandra Street, Mirani QLD 4754 The New Royal Hotel, Surat 63 Burrowes Street, Surat QLD 4417 Mud Hut Hotel Motel 72 Goldring Street, Richmond QLD 4822

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Queensland?

Online wagering in QLD is regulated through TAB, which holds the exclusive licence in the state. Sports betting is available online and offline elsewhere in Australia, too, with individual exclusivities applying in different states.

QLD sports fans can also access internationally regulated offshore betting sites and casinos accepting Australian players, though they are not regulated/outlined in local legislation. However, they offer a solid alternative to sports betting sites in Queensland, thanks to extended features, such as in-play betting.

Is Esports Betting Legal in Queensland?

Esports betting falls under sports regulations in Queensland, both online and offline. However, esports betting markets and availability vary depending on the bookmaker you choose. Esports are growing in popularity in Australia, but most bettors prefer AFL, cricket, and rugby.

In Queensland, however, esports have a particularly special place! The Queensland University of Technology (QUT) was the first Australian institution of its kind to launch an esports program in 2017. It’s also easy to find markets in esports such as CS:GO, DOTA2, and LoL across the offshore sportsbooks we’ve listed in this guide. Speaking of which…

What about Offshore Sportsbooks in QLD?

Many QLD players choose offshore sportsbooks for a broader range of markets, odds, and associated games. For example, bettors who may want to play casino games online may choose an offshore bookmaker, because online casinos are not yet regulated for online play in Queensland.

The same applies to in-play betting and streaming, which, at the time of writing, are still unregulated both in Queensland and across Australia.

How Does Queensland’s Sport Betting Legislation Compare to Its Neighbours?

Queensland’s neighbouring states generally take a similar approach to sports betting, with UBET/TAB retaining a totalisator monopoly in some areas. However, states like South Australia and the Northern Territory, in particular, license multiple bookmakers for online wagering.

It’s rare that people will cross borders to access different betting opportunities, because Australian states’ approaches to betting are fairly similar! Let’s break down what to expect from betting in these neighbouring states.

New South Wales

NSW fully licences and regulates sports betting statewide through laws such as the Betting and Racing Act of 1998, the Totalizator Act of 1997, and the Betting and Racing Regulation of 2022. NSW’s legislation is primarily intended to determine who has the right to offer gaming and betting, and which events can be wagered on. Like QLD, TAB has some monopoly here, specifically in off-course retail betting. There are no regulated casinos in New South Wales, so many bettors go offshore.

South Australia

SA’s sports betting laws license multiple bookmakers, and in fact have an entire piece of legislation (the Bookmakers Licensing Rules 2000) dedicated to how they are chosen. Interestingly, SA also follows the 2010 wagering terms and rules of Queensland online betting and retail bookies.

Northern Territory

UBET NT has a totalisator licence in the Northern Territory, meaning it has exclusivity to conduct sports and racing betting at retail locations, on- and off-course, for 20 years. The state has several pieces of legislation that give the totalisator this right. However, the NT Racing and Wagering Commission currently licenses more than 40 bookmakers to offer online sports betting.

Reviewing The Best QLD Online Bookmakers

Right now, the best QLD online betting sites are those based offshore and accepting Australian players. Each bookie/casino has something different to offer, so we’ve picked our top three bookies from our list of ten to review in more detail. Whether you’re looking for in-play markets or Queensland election betting, this is your top trio.

Let’s dive deep into what makes these Queensland online betting sites the best in the business.

Best Overall Queensland Sports Betting Site for In-Play Betting and Streaming LuckyOnes LuckyOnes tops our list of the best Queensland online betting sites thanks to its super-simple, quick-loading in-play betting catalogue and range of live markets. In a few clicks or taps, you’ll find live odds on events taking place at home and away. What really sets LuckyOnes apart from the pack in this category is its range of live video streams, which are never guaranteed even at the best sportsbooks. Most streams focus on esports and virtual events, but not having to click out of your window to watch a match unfold is still a massive plus. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $20,000 + 500 free spins Get Offer Quick Overview LuckyOnes tops our list of the best Queensland online betting sites thanks to its super-simple, quick-loading in-play betting catalogue and range of live markets. In a few clicks or taps, you’ll find live odds on events taking place at home and away. What really sets LuckyOnes apart from the pack in this category is its range of live video streams, which are never guaranteed even at the best sportsbooks. Most streams focus on esports and virtual events, but not having to click out of your window to watch a match unfold is still a massive plus. + Show more Pros Huge range of sportsbook bonuses

Streamlined, accessible layout (great on mobile)

Superfast withdrawal times Cons Can take time to find some payment terms

Could use a larger FAQs section 🎥 Why It's Best for In-Play Betting & Streaming If there’s one thing Queensland punters can’t access through national sportsbooks, it’s in-play betting. LuckyOnes has paid serious attention to what its international players want and need, and for anyone betting from QLD, having a range of changing odds and niche markets mid-match, race, or game is a refreshing difference. 💥 Range of In-Play Sports & Streams LuckyOnes currently supports in-play betting on major sports and events, including cricket, tennis, soccer, ice hockey, and basketball. For streams, at the time of our review, we found tons of esports video streams, virtual games, and events that QLD punters can watch and bet alongside. Regardless of the time and day you log in, there’s always something to get into. 💡 Expert's Opinion What we really like about LuckyOnes’ approach to in-play betting is that it won’t shy away from international and niche markets. We’ve reviewed scores of sports betting sites that just give you the absolute basics: in-play bets on a handful of popular games, so it’s great to see a sportsbook that’s willing to cram itself with less common picks. We’re also really impressed by how fast and smooth the live betting experience is at LuckyOnes. Across both mobile and desktop, we weren’t kept waiting for more than a few seconds for odds to refresh, and getting connected to streams was never a nightmare. Again, compared to what we’ve seen at some sites elsewhere, that’s a massive deal. License Curacao Sports Available 25+ Live Betting / Streaming ✅ / ✅ Mobile App ❌ Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal $25 / $30 (crypto varies) Withdrawal Time 0-3 Banking Days Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, CashToCode, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, USDT, Cardano, Tron, BNB, Bank Transfer 🎥 Why It's Best for In-Play Betting & Streaming If there’s one thing Queensland punters can’t access through national sportsbooks, it’s in-play betting. LuckyOnes has paid serious attention to what its international players want and need, and for anyone betting from QLD, having a range of changing odds and niche markets mid-match, race, or game is a refreshing difference. 💥 Range of In-Play Sports & Streams LuckyOnes currently supports in-play betting on major sports and events, including cricket, tennis, soccer, ice hockey, and basketball. For streams, at the time of our review, we found tons of esports video streams, virtual games, and events that QLD punters can watch and bet alongside. Regardless of the time and day you log in, there’s always something to get into. 💡 Expert's Opinion What we really like about LuckyOnes’ approach to in-play betting is that it won’t shy away from international and niche markets. We’ve reviewed scores of sports betting sites that just give you the absolute basics: in-play bets on a handful of popular games, so it’s great to see a sportsbook that’s willing to cram itself with less common picks. We’re also really impressed by how fast and smooth the live betting experience is at LuckyOnes. Across both mobile and desktop, we weren’t kept waiting for more than a few seconds for odds to refresh, and getting connected to streams was never a nightmare. Again, compared to what we’ve seen at some sites elsewhere, that’s a massive deal. Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $20,000 + 500 free spins Get Offer Key Features License Curacao Sports Available 25+ Live Betting / Streaming ✅ / ✅ Mobile App ❌ Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal $25 / $30 (crypto varies) Withdrawal Time 0-3 Banking Days Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, CashToCode, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, USDT, Cardano, Tron, BNB, Bank Transfer

Top Spot in QLD for Range of Sportsbook Bonuses Lucky Dreams Lucky Dreams’ amazing lineup of regular sports promotions keeps it several steps ahead of the pack in terms of generosity and variety. From prize pools to in-play bets, there are welcome deals and loyalty bonuses galore to unpack. Regular punters here can claim weekly cashback, early payouts on certain sports and markets, and even free bets on their birthdays. Given that many betting sites lean into casino bonuses before sports freebies, this is a massive positive in Lucky Dreams’ favour. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $10,000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Lucky Dreams’ amazing lineup of regular sports promotions keeps it several steps ahead of the pack in terms of generosity and variety. From prize pools to in-play bets, there are welcome deals and loyalty bonuses galore to unpack. Regular punters here can claim weekly cashback, early payouts on certain sports and markets, and even free bets on their birthdays. Given that many betting sites lean into casino bonuses before sports freebies, this is a massive positive in Lucky Dreams’ favour. + Show more Pros Great selection of Australian sports

Streamlined sportsbook and bet slip design

Excellent selection of welcome and ongoing bonuses Cons You’ll need to dig for some of the terms and conditions

Limited support options beyond live chat 💲 Why It's Best for Sportsbook Bonuses in QLD You don’t have to be a new player to take advantage of bonuses and perks at Lucky Dreams. Regular punters can claim winnings boosts of up to 250%, grab free bets on big soccer league games, secure retirement insurance on tennis matches, and join the Free Bet Club to claim weekly rewards. Few other sportsbooks offer this variety in loyalty perks. 📃 Competitive Terms Terms and conditions apply, of course, and Lucky Dreams’ expectations from players are actually very reasonable. For free birthday bets, for example, the site simply expects you to choose an event with odds of at least 2.00. And, there are zero wagering requirements on all free bets offered by the site! 💡 Expert's Opinion There’s plenty of online sports betting in Queensland (and offshore) that either don’t offer sports bonuses, or which focus more on casino and slots freebies. Lucky Dreams’ main selling point was pretty obvious to us from the get-go, with at least 12 different promos for regular punters running outside of any welcome deals. And, while there are terms, they’re written in plain English, and unlike at some casinos, punters won’t have to play through their winnings for weeks to make the most of freebies. If you’ve placed bets at other bookies and are tired of seeing next-to-no sportsbook loyalty perks, head here first. Licence Curacao Sports Available 25+ Live Betting / Streaming ✅ / ✅ Mobile App ❌ Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal $25/$30 (crypto varies) Withdrawal Time 0-3 Banking Days Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, Ripple, CashToCode, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, USDT, Cardano, Tron, BNB, Bank Transfer 💲 Why It's Best for Sportsbook Bonuses in QLD You don’t have to be a new player to take advantage of bonuses and perks at Lucky Dreams. Regular punters can claim winnings boosts of up to 250%, grab free bets on big soccer league games, secure retirement insurance on tennis matches, and join the Free Bet Club to claim weekly rewards. Few other sportsbooks offer this variety in loyalty perks. 📃 Competitive Terms Terms and conditions apply, of course, and Lucky Dreams’ expectations from players are actually very reasonable. For free birthday bets, for example, the site simply expects you to choose an event with odds of at least 2.00. And, there are zero wagering requirements on all free bets offered by the site! 💡 Expert's Opinion There’s plenty of online sports betting in Queensland (and offshore) that either don’t offer sports bonuses, or which focus more on casino and slots freebies. Lucky Dreams’ main selling point was pretty obvious to us from the get-go, with at least 12 different promos for regular punters running outside of any welcome deals. And, while there are terms, they’re written in plain English, and unlike at some casinos, punters won’t have to play through their winnings for weeks to make the most of freebies. If you’ve placed bets at other bookies and are tired of seeing next-to-no sportsbook loyalty perks, head here first. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $10,000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features Licence Curacao Sports Available 25+ Live Betting / Streaming ✅ / ✅ Mobile App ❌ Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal $25/$30 (crypto varies) Withdrawal Time 0-3 Banking Days Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, Ripple, CashToCode, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, USDT, Cardano, Tron, BNB, Bank Transfer

Excellent Markets in Sports Queenslanders Love Let's Lucky Let’s Lucky’s main strength is its absolutely bursting sports and events catalogue, in particular showing off some of the most popular markets Queensland punters look for. It’s really easy to search for and filter down past, present, and future events through its superfast catalogue. While some sportsbooks won’t niche down deep enough to cover sports like Aussie Rules/AFL and even some local soccer markets, Let’s Lucky doesn’t shy away, even listing local top sports to bet on in its main betting window. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $4,500 + 300 free spins Get Offer Quick Overview Let’s Lucky’s main strength is its absolutely bursting sports and events catalogue, in particular showing off some of the most popular markets Queensland punters look for. It’s really easy to search for and filter down past, present, and future events through its superfast catalogue. While some sportsbooks won’t niche down deep enough to cover sports like Aussie Rules/AFL and even some local soccer markets, Let’s Lucky doesn’t shy away, even listing local top sports to bet on in its main betting window. + Show more Pros Tons of niche sports markets

Lots of information packed into a tight catalogue

Statistics center is great for sports data nerds Cons Level of stats coverage might overwhelm some punters

Interface could do with modernising 🏉 Why It's Best for Niche Queensland Sports Betting Let’s Lucky takes the time to genuinely tap into the markets that QLD and Australian punters actually want to bet on, placing them front and centre when you log in. Of course, there’s plenty of international sports action, too! 🏟️ Huge Range of Queenslander Sports Available Right now, Let’s Lucky offers odds in markets on AFL/Aussie Rules, cricket, soccer, rugby league and union, and internationally popular events in basketball, tennis, golf, NFL, and more. For more niche betting, there are also markets in bandy, volleyball, futsal, and floorball. It’s also worth pointing out the site’s brilliant range of esports markets, too (not something that’s always guaranteed at QLD bookmakers). 💡 Expert's Opinion With hundreds of markets open for betting at any one time, and a handy search and filtering system for the sports you really want to bet on, Let’s Lucky was an easy pick for our top three. One of the biggest pains facing Queensland bettors right now is a lack of niche and specialist odds, and this site more than meets us halfway. We also like that you can search for events and markets that have since ended. Given that Queensland has a burgeoning esports scene, punters are likely to find different games split up across the catalogue to be a massive pro, too. Licence Curacao Sports Available 25+ Live Betting/Streaming ✅ / ✅ Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $30 / $30 (crypto varies) Withdrawal Time 0-3 Banking Days Bank Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, Ripple, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, USDT, Cardano, Tron, BNB, Bank Transfer 🏉 Why It's Best for Niche Queensland Sports Betting Let’s Lucky takes the time to genuinely tap into the markets that QLD and Australian punters actually want to bet on, placing them front and centre when you log in. Of course, there’s plenty of international sports action, too! 🏟️ Huge Range of Queenslander Sports Available Right now, Let’s Lucky offers odds in markets on AFL/Aussie Rules, cricket, soccer, rugby league and union, and internationally popular events in basketball, tennis, golf, NFL, and more. For more niche betting, there are also markets in bandy, volleyball, futsal, and floorball. It’s also worth pointing out the site’s brilliant range of esports markets, too (not something that’s always guaranteed at QLD bookmakers). 💡 Expert's Opinion With hundreds of markets open for betting at any one time, and a handy search and filtering system for the sports you really want to bet on, Let’s Lucky was an easy pick for our top three. One of the biggest pains facing Queensland bettors right now is a lack of niche and specialist odds, and this site more than meets us halfway. We also like that you can search for events and markets that have since ended. Given that Queensland has a burgeoning esports scene, punters are likely to find different games split up across the catalogue to be a massive pro, too. Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $4,500 + 300 free spins Get Offer Key Features Licence Curacao Sports Available 25+ Live Betting/Streaming ✅ / ✅ Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $30 / $30 (crypto varies) Withdrawal Time 0-3 Banking Days Bank Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, Ripple, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, USDT, Cardano, Tron, BNB, Bank Transfer

How to Register

Registering and getting started at the best online betting sites in Queensland is an absolute breeze. Here’s how to get started (based on a general website):

Choose a Queensland betting site from our list of top picks and find the option to ‘register’ or ‘sign up’. Fill in your details (such as name, email, mobile number, and QLD address). Log in and explore the rugby, soccer, and cricket markets to see what’s available in the sportsbook. Head to your account and make a deposit, adding any eligible bonus codes you want to use.

You’re now free to start betting across the site! Keep in mind that this process may vary slightly depending on the sportsbook you’re signing up for. Provided you register with a valid Queensland address and you’re over 18, you’ll find it plain sailing from here.

QLD Sports Betting Apps and Mobile Betting Options

Much like general sports betting online, mobile betting apps in QLD are regulated. TAB’s sister brand, TABTouch, offers mobile players a dedicated platform to bet on the go, which is growing in popularity.

What’s more, there are several offshore betting sites that also support app betting, with CoinCasino being a key example from the list we’ve included.

Queensland betting laws have yet to regulate offshore mobile sportsbooks, but there are plenty that welcome Australian players, which will morph and fit your phone’s screen with ease.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Queensland

Queensland is a nation of sports lovers, particularly when it comes to AFL/Aussie Rules, cricket, soccer, and rugby league. Therefore, you’ll find tons of opportunities to bet on the state’s best-loved teams and athletes at the top Australian betting sites.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the most popular Queensland teams and stars you can bet on at sportsbooks, split into sports categories. Chances are, you’re probably already a fan of some of these picks!

🏟️ Rugby League 🏉 Rugby Union 🏏 Cricket ⚽️ Soccer 🇦🇺 Aussie Rules 🏅 Other Brisbane Broncos

Gold Coast Titans

North Queensland Cowboys

Redcliffe Dolphins Bond University

Brisbane City (NRC side)

Brothers Old Boys

Easts

GPS

Norths

Queensland County (NRC side)

Queensland Reds (national side)

Souths

Sunnybank

University of Queensland

Wests Cricket Ipswich

Gold Coast District Cricket

Northern Suburbs

Queensland Bulls

Redlands Tigers

Sandgate-Redcliffe

Sunshine Coast Scorchers

South Brisbane

Toombul

University of Queensland

Valley District

Western Suburbs

Wynnum Manly Brisbane City FC

Brisbane Roar

Gold Coast United

Lions FC

Logan Lightning

Moreton City Excelsior

Olympic FC

Peninsula Power

Rochedale Rovers

Wynnum Wolves Brisbane Lions

Gold Coast Suns Queensland Derby (horse race)

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar FC is one of Queensland’s best-loved sports teams and a top-flight name in national soccer, too. The Oranges have clinched the A-League men’s championship three times and the premiership twice. They’ve been adrift from clinching the top spot for over a decade now, but that hasn’t stopped people from betting on them across Queensland. At the height of the season (October through May), you’ll find their A-League matches easy to spot in the sportsbooks we’ve listed. At DivaSpins, for example, you can just head to ‘Events’ and search for ‘Brisbane Roar’.

Gold Coast Suns

Despite being a relatively young side (formed in 2009), the Suns have quickly become a major player in the AFL, with tens of thousands of Queensland bettors signing up as supporting members since then. The team has made many appearances in finals across various leagues but has yet to leave its mark on a premiership Grand Final. Along with the Brisbane Lions, however, the Suns are among the biggest names in QLD Aussie Rules, and during the season running March through September, you’ll easily spot their matches in the sportsbooks listed, particularly at sites such as Let’s Lucky and Kingmaker.

Queensland Bulls

The Queensland Bulls represent cricketing history in the state, dating back to the 1800s, to what the club claims is the very beginning of cricket in Queensland. The side competes in trophies such as the Sheffield Shield, which it has won several times, going toe-to-toe with rivals like the Tasmanian Tigers. At sportsbooks like Kingmaker, you can find the latest Bulls odds by filtering out cricket and Sheffield Shield markets every October through March.

Brisbane Broncos

When it comes to rugby league prowess in the state, the Brisbane Broncos are a name that’s tough to beat. Setting up for play back in 1988, the side has claimed appearances in 18 finals thus far, having won six national premiership titles. It won its first title in 1992, just 4 years after its debut! The Broncos have even cemented their place on the world stage with World Club Challenge victories under their belt. You’ll find ARL betting markets open from April through to October.

Queensland Reds

Queensland’s Reds are the state’s national rugby union players, based out of Brisbane, and the men’s team takes part in the Super Rugby Pacific (SRP) league. However, the women’s side is particularly notable for regularly challenging top-flight teams in Super W and for having claimed the Super Rugby AU title as recently as 2021.

The State of Origin

Heading back to rugby league briefly, Queensland plays host to one of the most popular and enduring rivalries in the sport, the State of Origin series. During this event, the Queensland Maroons and the NSW Blues face off in a series of matches in an attempt to claim that year’s shield. Historically, up to the time of writing, Queensland has won the shield 25 times, and NSW has won 17. There have been two draws, too, across 44 series in total. Typically, the series takes place mid-season as a three-match face-off, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled on the rugby league tabs at your favourite sportsbooks.

The Queensland Derby

The Queensland Derby is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of the local horse racing calendar, a Group 1 race held in Brisbane since the mid-1800s. This 2,400-metre race has been run at Eagle Farm since 1871, only transferring to Doomben when the former underwent renovations in 2014.

If you’ve read that as a rugby league fan and are feeling a bit confused, we haven’t forgotten you! The Queensland Derby also refers to the rivalry between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos. They’re two of the longest-enduring teams in the major leagues, and therefore have a yearly skirmish to see who’s the best in QLD.

Kingmaker is the bookie to go to for horse racing betting in Queensland (both types of Queensland Derby betting are included), but remember the Derby race won’t come back around again until May.

Popular Types of Sports Betting Promos

The best sportsbooks operating in Queensland (and offshore) offer a variety of different bonus boosters to help punters’ money travel that little bit further. Some of the most popular QLD sportsbook bonuses include deposit matches (where bookmakers give you a bonus based on what you pay in), odds boosts (which increase your potential win amount), cashback and rebates if you lose, and free/no-sweat bets, where you’ll get money back if you lose.

Many of these deals are also available to regular players, either weekly, monthly, or as part of VIP programs, where you can level up and claim perks the more you bet. The sportsbooks offering Queensland online betting listed in this guide are generous and fair, with clear terms and conditions (such as how much you can bet and what you can withdraw), and responsible gambling options.

Responsible Gambling in Queensland

If you ever notice that gambling feels like a chore, or you’re constantly trying to chase wins or beat losing streaks, it’s time to take a step back. However, breaking gambling cycles can be difficult at the best of times, which is why it’s always worth asking for help.

The best Queensland online betting sites (and the offshore sites we list in this guide) provide responsible gambling support you can reach out for at any time. There are also resources you can use if you want to curb your gambling activities or just need to talk to someone:

The Gambling Helpline : Call 1800 858 858 (24/7)

: Call 1800 858 858 (24/7) Gambling Help Queensland : A free counselling service offering face-to-face and remote support, self-banning, education, and referrals

: A free counselling service offering face-to-face and remote support, self-banning, education, and referrals Gambling Help Online: An online chat service and self-help database with group discussions

The Queensland government also recommends Lifeline, a 24/7 crisis support helpline you can call on 13 11 14. This helpline supports people across the country who are feeling overwhelmed or may need help staying safe.

What are the Top Queensland Online Betting Sites?

The best Queensland online betting sites to visit offshore right now are LuckyOnes, Lucky Dreams, and Let’s Lucky. All three give QLD punters access to some of the most competitive odds across the sports markets they love, and competitive sportsbook deals to get started with. In fact, if you explore the rest of our top ten picks, you’ll find even more competitive welcome deals, odds boosts, and VIP perks.

Betting on sports, entertainment, politics, and more is regulated in Queensland. However, TAB has a monopoly on the licence across the state, which can make things more than a little repetitive for punters. LuckyOnes, as our top pick, serves up a huge range of niche markets, in-play betting, and VIP perks that will be completely fresh and new to seasoned QLD betting fanatics.

Be sure to check out our full top ten, of course, and narrow down a gambling site that appeals to your favourite sports, accessibility needs, and chosen banking options.